The Powerball Jackpot has finally been won by someone. Unfortunately, it was a person in California, but we had secondary winners here in New York too. It was the largest jackpot ever in the United States. The Powerball was up at around $2.04 billion for Monday night's drawing. Unfortunately, it's a drawing that didn't take place until late this morning. They said it was a technical difficulty that kept the numbers from being called, but this morning they came up with these numbers:

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO