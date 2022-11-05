Read full article on original website
CNET
Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023
Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
When will your first increased Social Security check arrive? Depends on your birthday
Everyone from the richest Americans to the most vulnerable will receive the same increase in benefits.
Washington Examiner
Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
How Much Social Security Disability Income Will I Get?
Americans who worked long enough to have paid into the Social Security system can get Social Security Disability Insurance benefits if they become disabled to the point that they can no longer work....
Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023
Social Security recipients will soon find out what their new monthly payments will be in 2023 after the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) kicks in. Beginning in December, the Social Security...
Stimulus Check Updates: Here's How To Receive Another $1,400 Before November 17
The IRS has sent all three rounds of federal stimulus checks, and the vast majority of Americans have already received their Economic Impact Payments. However, even a small percentage of those who lost out on the payments for several reasons make up a sizable number-more than 9 million, according to the IRS.
4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?
ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
ValueWalk
IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do
If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?
Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
KXLY
3 Big Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make for Retirees
Poverty rates among seniors soared as the economy collapsed during the Great Depression, prompting the passage of the Social Security Act in 1935. The program was originally designed to provide income to retired workers age 65 and older, though it has since expanded to cover other types of beneficiaries. Today,...
kalkinemedia.com
3 reasons why you might not get social security benefits
Retirees, workers with disabilities, etc., could claim social security benefits. The divorced spouse could also receive the benefits based on their former partners' records. The Social Security program was incepted in August 1935. Social Security is among the popular federal programs that many retirees and Americans look for. In simple...
Opinion: Republicans are being very honest about their plans to cut Social Security and Medicare
Re “McCarthy: No ‘blank check’ for Ukraine if GOP wins majority” (Oct. 18): Are we all paying attention? Republicans said aloud what they are going to do. National law against abortion? Think this is hyperbole? Remember the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade? They plan to use the debt ceiling to force spending cuts to Social Security, Medicare and to end help to Ukraine, causing market disruption and job loss, as happened during Donald Trump’s “reign.”
msn.com
Here's how much the average American 60-year-old holds in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?
Even Americans with only modest retirement funds may be shocked to learn how many people are in desperate straits: as in, they have no nest egg at all. New research by the Federal Reserve shows that an astounding one in four Americans (including the 27% who consider themselves retired) have absolutely nothing saved.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: First of double SSI checks next month worth $1,755 to be sent out in a few weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive the first of two December payments due to a scheduling quirk in a few weeks, for a total of $1,755. The first payment is scheduled to be sent out to eligible people on Dec. 1, with the next of the monthly checks being delivered on Dec. 30 for those same recipients.
How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Collect Social Security?
As the name would imply, Social Security retirement benefits were meant to be paid out to beneficiaries after they stop working. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement Tips That Fit Every Stage of...
MSNBC
GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view
Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
aarp.org
Will my Social Security disability benefits change if I move to another state?
Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits do not change if you move to another state. Like Social Security retirement benefits, SSDI payments are based on your average lifetime earnings and are not affected by where you live. However, if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a benefit program that is...
The IRS Will Send Letters To Millions
You and many other Americans could receive letters from the IRS this Fall. Americans owed stimulus money could expect a detailed letter in the mail. This physical notification will come in a few weeks.
Social Security Payment for October is out; Here's When Your Should Expect Your Money
This month still has three Social Security payout dates to go. This is how it goes. Tomorrow, October 12, the next Social Security payment for the month of October will be issued. This month's payments have already been made to recipients of Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security. Below, we'll go over how Social Security payments are calculated.
