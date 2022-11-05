Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WANE-TV
Here’s where you can support veterans in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is around the corner, but we don’t have to wait for the annual holiday to support those in our community who have served our country. There are plenty of businesses in Fort Wayne that were founded by veterans who keep on...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Zoo says pony rides will not return
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced Monday pony rides will not be returning as an attraction in future seasons. According to a release, the Fort Wayne Zoological Society recently decided to no longer feature pony rides and instead renovate the space to prepare for new elements that fit the “best long-term strategic interests of the Zoo, our staff and guests.”
Watch: Old Indiana hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
WANE-TV
Race through Franke Park trails with scenic autumn views
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nature lovers are taking on the challenge Sunday to make it to the finish line of a scenic race. The Trees Trail Challenge takes participants through the trails of Franke Park, on foot or on wheels, in either a 4-mile or 10-mile race. There’s also a 2-mile family walk.
Atlas Obscura
Ouabache State Park
Ouabache State Park, pronounced “O-bah-chee,” near Bluffton, Indiana features a 20-acre, fenced area with a herd of about 10 bison. The bison roam in a natural setting within the fenced-off pasture, grazing and doing a fine job ignoring park visitors. Bison are often mistaken as buffalo and are...
WANE-TV
FWFD: Nobody home during morning house fire on the north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A north side home sustained moderate damage during a fire that happened while nobody was home Tuesday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Fire Department. Firefighters were called to a home at 6625 Montecito Court at about 8:35 a.m. and found smoke and fire...
WANE-TV
‘I’m going to raise hell’: Man accused in massage spa robbery spree
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – His modus operandi was almost always the same. He’d walk into a massage parlor with a tan hat and a black mask, grab the hair of a woman at the front and point a gun at her head while demanding cash. He’s accused...
WANE-TV
The Christmas Express debuts Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, you can begin to get in the Christmas spirit with all for One production’s show: The Christmas Express. Learn more about the show and the organization in the interview above. The Christmas Express debuts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and will...
WANE-TV
Last Vestiges: Proving Grounds, power plant latest traces of Harvester to vanish
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It had everything you could throw at a truck. Textured concrete, with deep ridges. Large blocks of stone dubbed “Belgian blocks” used to create a rough road. An off-road course for military vehicles. A crash test area, a water pit, even a “chassis-twist” course designed to take the durability of a truck coming off the manufacturing line to its absolute limits and beyond, if needed.
WANE-TV
Warsaw police look for suspect that stabbed 1 at McDonald’s
WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Warsaw police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspect involved in a stabbing at McDonald’s on Monday. Police said in a release officers were initially dispatched to the Kosciusko County Justice Building on reports of a stabbing, but police were soon redirected to the McDonald’s nearby. The victim has driven himself to the justice building to get help, police determined.
wbiw.com
Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat crew focuses to remove grease in creek
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe Fire Protection District hazmat team members were called to assist Bloomington City Fire Monday on a grease spill around College Mall Road. A truck picking up used grease at restaurants in the area developed a leak spilling its truck load on the roadway including a nearby creek.
2 dogs die after a house fire in northern Fort Wayne
Two dogs die after a house fire at 8214 Westridge Rd.
wfft.com
City offices will be closed on Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Fort Wayne's offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. Recycling and garbage collection will be on schedule, but there will be no leaf collection Friday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
WANE-TV
$50k Powerball tickets sold in Fort Wayne and Columbia City
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets purchased for Saturday night’s drawing should be checked carefully as nine tickets are worth $50,000 and one is worth $150,000. One $150,000 winning ticket with Power Play was purchased at Gallops-Goshen located at 18423 US 20 in Goshen. Nine $50,000 winning...
95.3 MNC
Nearly 100 animals found in home, said to be in “unsuitable conditions”
As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The county sheriff’s office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 9-1-1 caller. The homeowner...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Rescue Mission’s CEO steps down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with The Rescue Mission announced on Monday that the organization’s president and CEO is stepping down. According to a press release, the faith-based shelter says Pastor Donovan A. Coley Sr. will no longer be serving in the role as of March 2023 following 15 years of service. They say they will now be undergoing a leadership transition process over the next six months.
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
WANE-TV
Shop small and give back at Country Heritage Winery market
LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) – Country Heritage Winery is getting in the holiday spirit early in the season with a market full of local vendors to shop from, and an opportunity to give back this season. Organizers said about 40 vendors are at the outdoor market Sunday afternoon. Shoppers get...
loud1033.com
Nearly 100 animals found in Steuben County home
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – As many as 100 farm animals and pets have been found in a Steuben County home in “unsuitable conditions.”. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office was responding to a medical issue call in York Township early Tuesday morning when deputies found the animals, but not the 911 caller.
