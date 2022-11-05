Read full article on original website
WBUR
Boston Public Schools probes discrimination allegations raised by school leaders of color
Boston Public School officials confirmed Monday the district has commissioned an investigation into allegations of discrimination against school leaders of color. The move was prompted by an Aug. 24 letter to then-incoming superintendent Mary Skipper alleging that administrators of color were being disproportionately subjected to "investigatory meetings" and placed on administrative leave after speaking out about problematic policies.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Connolly Brothers Completes New Renovations at Boston College
BEVERLY, Mass. – Connolly Brothers announced that it has recently completed two major projects for Boston College, the latest in a long line of work that Connolly has done on behalf of Boston’s Jesuit university. With Connolly providing construction management services, the research university recently added a new...
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Students and Dining Hall Workers Call for Hot Breakfast Expansion to All Houses
Nearly 2,000 Harvard students have signed onto a petition advocating for hot breakfast service across all upperclassman dining halls. Harvard’s undergraduate-led Student Labor Action Movement launched the petition last week in collaboration with the University’s dining hall workers' union, UNITE HERE Local 26. The statement urges the University to expand hot breakfast offerings to all upperclassman dining halls to promote student wellbeing and alleviate the workload of dining hall workers.
miltonscene.com
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton surpasses goal at largest fundraising gala in the hospital’s history. Dennis Burke, MD, awarded the Charles C. Winchester Award at annual event. Milton, Mass. – More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F....
retrofitmagazine.com
An Increasingly Dense Boston Neighborhood Receives a Versatile New Public Courtyard with 21st Century Amenities within 19th Century Buildings
The Charles River Speedway is a multi-building reuse project that combines historic preservation and forward-thinking sustainable design. It repositions a 19th century stable and parks department into a versatile new public courtyard encircled by a brewery, brewpub, restaurants, retail, and informal indoor/outdoor event spaces. Historically, its neighboring sites along the Charles River were occupied by slaughterhouses and agricultural sites. The original buildings included a cow barn, trotting horse stalls and sulky storage among its more benign elements, as well as a small jail that gradually expanded as animals were moved from the site.
liveboston617.org
BPD Recruit Class 62-22 Celebrates Graduation from the Boston Police Academy
On Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 hours, members of Boston Police Academy Recruit Class 62-22 officially graduated and were sworn in as Boston Police Officers. The ceremony was held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport. Ironically, long time anti-police and public-safety opponent Mayor Michelle Wu...
WCVB
Cambridge, Massachusetts lawmakers propose 'No turn on red' ban
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Massachusetts city that has already banned right turns on red at more than 70 percent of all of its intersections is now looking to take the traffic law a step further. The Cambridge, Massachusetts City Council voted 7 to 2 on Monday night how to...
thelocalne.ws
First Lady (of Massachusetts) to visit Ipswich
IPSWICH —The Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners and the Boston Bruins will be at the Ipswich Public Library at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9 to celebrate First Lady Lauren Baker’s contributions to Massachusetts Libraries while her husband, Governor Charlie Baker, has been in office. The program will...
WCVB
Popular Christmas store in Massachusetts announces plans to close
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" will be closing for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
commonwealthmagazine.org
How not to build a highway
THE CONSTRUCTION of the Mass Turnpike through Allston, Brighton, and Newton in the late 1950s and early 1960s was a textbook example of the community, environmental, and social destructiveness of the highway construction of the era. This interstate highway segment was built without federal funds, before the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, and before the passage of the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act, so no analysis was required of its social, environmental, or community impacts.
Boston Globe
Celebrate Thanksgiving with these Boston-area restaurants
You'll be thankful for these spots open for holiday dining and offering festive meals to-go. Thanksgiving is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Boston’s best restaurants and hotels are ready to host you and yours. Whether your autumn celebration calls for brunch or dinner — with or without live jazz — or even a feast at home, there’s surely a holiday dining option to fit your fancy.
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Snowfall Predictions for This Winter
You can feel it in your bones, the leaves have pretty much all fallen at this point in early November, we had a nice surprise warm up that saw temps soar into the 70’s and we made the most of it while we could, opening our windows for probably the last time till April or May. We all knew it was a fleeting gift that would be gone too soon.
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
What's going on with the BU biolab COVID experiments?
BOSTON – In mid-October, news stories about experiments on the coronavirus at the famous Boston University lab suddenly flew around the internet.The headlines raised eyebrows and some concerns about the work that goes on inside that world-famous institution.So what exactly happened at the BU lab, and should we be worried? The headlines from the Daily Mail gained international attention with claims of a "new deadly Omicron strain," and "80% kill rate in mice."Boston University issued a statement saying that nothing more dangerous had been created, but they also admitted that they had not asked the National Institutes of Health for...
miltontimes.com
Residents express concern about Rt.28 roundabout
Frustration, congestion, high speeds, and serious accidents have plagued the intersection of Route 28 and Chickatawbut Road for years but a state plan to remedy the situation with a roundabout has again prompted concerns, complaints, and skepticism from residents. At an Oct. 27 Zoom hearing, residents presented a petition with...
AdWeek
Longtime Boston Reporter Janet Wu to Retire After 50 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Janet Wu, WCVB political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of the Boston ABC affiliate show On The Record, has said she will retire at the end of the year.
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle in This Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, and in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely...
nbcboston.com
Popular Christmas Store in Abington to Close
A popular Christmas store in Abington, Massachusetts has announced that it will be closing its doors. The Christmas Place posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the owners of the store have decided to retire and will be closing both their holiday-themed store and The Pool Place, their swimming pool supply store. Both stores are located at 1500 Bedford St.
Boston city councilor condemns neo-Nazis after hate group latches onto his anti-Protestant remark
"We haven’t asked for any of their support, nor do we want or need their help.”. Boston City Councilor Frank Baker on Monday condemned a local neo-Nazi group after the white supremacist organization latched onto anti-Protestant sentiments he made in remarks against a fellow city councilor last week. As...
