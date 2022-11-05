ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County municipal elections result in close races and new officeholders

ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote in the general election Tuesday. In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Voters turn out for state amendments, state races

Voters from Sullivan County and surrounding regions flooded the polls Tuesday as they selected congressional candidates, state representatives and gave a nod of approval on Tennessee constitutional amendments. In Sullivan County, 42,387 of the nearly 110,000 registered voters in the county cast ballots, according to Sullivan County election records.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County teachers doing CTE programs in-service election day

BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region. And it’s possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational programs.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jenny Brock, John Hunter reelected to Johnson City Commission

Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton. Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock's third term in office and Hunter's second.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray

It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area's largest new development in decades.
GRAY, TN
wjhl.com

Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report

Chilhowie captures the regional volleyball title …. Chilhowie captures the regional volleyball title over Patrick Henry. Milligan completes sweep of Columbia International. Milligan completes sweep of Columbia International. US Rep. Morgan Griffith re-elected in Southwest Virginia. US Rep. Morgan Griffith re-elected in Southwest Virginia. Diana Harshbarger re-elected to second term...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Polls are opened today in Tennessee until 8 p.m.

Area polls will be open until 8 p.m. for voters to decide today’s midterm election. The local ballot includes races for Congress, Tennessee governor and seats in the state General Assembly. Voters will decide a number of municipal races, including contests for the Johnson City Board of Education and City Commission.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Washingtonian.com

An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications

Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president

BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough

Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone Street.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Rogersville City School closed until Wednesday

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School announced Monday that it will be closed for two days due to illness. RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said officials decided to close after more than 25% of the student body was absent on Friday due to illness.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Events scheduled for Veterans Day

A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

