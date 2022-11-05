Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Hawkins County
ROGERSVILLE- Eight of 19 precincts results for Hawkins County. Surgoinsville Mayor (Final results)
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County municipal elections result in close races and new officeholders
ROGERSVILLE — A total of 39.95% of Hawkins County voters, or 14,287 people, came out to vote in the general election Tuesday. In uncontested races, Rogersville City School Board incumbents Barbara Combs, Julie Phillips and Scott Trent were reelected, as well as Surgoinsville alderman incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge and newcomer Kaley Mierek.
Kingsport Times-News
Voters turn out for state amendments, state races
Voters from Sullivan County and surrounding regions flooded the polls Tuesday as they selected congressional candidates, state representatives and gave a nod of approval on Tennessee constitutional amendments. In Sullivan County, 42,387 of the nearly 110,000 registered voters in the county cast ballots, according to Sullivan County election records.
Kingsport Times-News
Vest, Wolfe & Causey all uncontested in Jonesborough election
Tuesday marked mid-term elections across the country, and Jonesborough had three uncontested races for local government positions on the ballot. These results are considered unofficial until certified by the Washington County Election Commission.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County teachers doing CTE programs in-service election day
BLOUNTVILLE — As voters go to the polls today, teachers in a local school system will be doing in-service and visits to career technical education opportunities in the region. And it’s possible that future CTE opportunities could be offered regionally across school system boundaries through joint vocational programs.
Kingsport Times-News
Jenny Brock, John Hunter reelected to Johnson City Commission
Johnson City Commissioners Jenny Brock and John Hunter won reelection on Tuesday, beating out challengers John Baker and Jay A. Emberton. Brock, who was the top vote-getter in her last election, paced the field with 9,319 votes. Brock had 40.77% of the vote and was the only candidate with more than 30% of the vote. Hunter had 6,231 votes, about 27% of the vote. This will be Brock's third term in office and Hunter's second.
Herald and Tribune
Washington County Election Commission eyes vacant schools for 2024 election
With the 2024 elections not too far in the distance, the Washington County Election Commission is on the hunt for more spacious voting sites — and vacant schools in the region are on the ballot. “We need an early voting site in Jonesborough and we wanted to put the...
Kingsport Times-News
Two incumbents, two newcomers to fill seats for Johnson City Schools Board of Education
Election results are in for the Johnson City Board of Education, with two incumbents and two newcomers preparing to take their seats on the board following an unprecedented election. In the months leading up to this election, many in the Johnson City community expressed their concern over the addition of...
Kingsport Times-News
City and county officials talk development, annexation with residents in Gray
It was standing-room only inside the auditorium at Daniel Boone High School as residents of Gray gathered to hear from Johnson City and Washington County officials about annexation requests and development in Gray — particularly the Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit development along Suncrest Drive that would be the area's largest new development in decades.
wjhl.com
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
Chilhowie captures the regional volleyball title …. Chilhowie captures the regional volleyball title over Patrick Henry. Milligan completes sweep of Columbia International. Milligan completes sweep of Columbia International. US Rep. Morgan Griffith re-elected in Southwest Virginia. US Rep. Morgan Griffith re-elected in Southwest Virginia. Diana Harshbarger re-elected to second term...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Planning Commission green-lights Keebler Annexation, sending it to City Commission
The Keebler Annexation, a proposed 494-unit residential development in Gray, will head to the Johnson City Commission for first reading next week after it passed through the City's Regional Planning Commission on Tuesday. It stands to be the largest residential development to occur in Gray in decades if it's approved...
Kingsport Times-News
Polls are opened today in Tennessee until 8 p.m.
Area polls will be open until 8 p.m. for voters to decide today’s midterm election. The local ballot includes races for Congress, Tennessee governor and seats in the state General Assembly. Voters will decide a number of municipal races, including contests for the Johnson City Board of Education and City Commission.
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president
BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.
Kingsport Times-News
Flag retirement ceremony planned in Jonesborough
Every year, Jonesborough’s Flag Committee along with the Daniel Boone High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC, host a flag retirement ceremony. This year’s ceremony will be held Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Jonesborough Post Office parking lot, located at 121 Boone Street.
Work beginning on Kingsport’s Main Street rebuild
Work is getting underway on Kingsport's Main Street rebuild project. The project aims to improve and beautify one of the main gateways into downtown.
Kingsport Times-News
Rogersville City School closed until Wednesday
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School announced Monday that it will be closed for two days due to illness. RCS Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin said officials decided to close after more than 25% of the student body was absent on Friday due to illness.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Landfill to bring heat on garbage haulers with delinquent accounts
ELIZABETHTON — Businesses in Carter County that have delinquent accounts with the Carter County Landfill may soon be getting letters from the county attorney demanding that those accounts be paid up. That was one result of a discussion during Monday night’s meeting of the Carter County Commission’s Landfill Committee....
Kingsport Times-News
Events scheduled for Veterans Day
A numbers of events will be held in Johnson City this week to commemorate Veterans Day. Among them is a ceremony featuring a number of service organizations on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Johnson City/Washington County Veterans Memorial.
wcyb.com
Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
