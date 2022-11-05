Read full article on original website
Illinois Football: 2023 4-star recruit keeping Illini alive for commitment
Illinois football finds themselves in a spot that we aren’t too familiar with as a program. The Illini are actually a winning football team. Despite losing a tough battle against Michigan State, Illinois is still 7-2 this season with a good chance of winning the Big Ten West and making the Big Ten Championship game.
Illinois Basketball: 5 observations from the Illini win over Eastern Illinois
Game one is in the books, and the Illinois basketball team took care of business against Eastern Illinois. The Illini had control of the Panthers for the entire game. We grabbed a double-digit lead with less than 10 minutes to go in the first half and never looked back. A 15-point halftime lead turned into a 30-point victory, 87-57, over Eastern Illinois.
Illinois vs. Purdue picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
Illinois hosts Purdue in a battle between Big Ten West teams with the division title in sight in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. The Illini control their own destiny for the division title, needing a win over Purdue plus one more win over Michigan or Northwestern to guarantee a spot ...
Matt Millen high on Illini personnel: 'There's some really good kids here'
CHAMPAIGN — Matt Millen served as a general manager of an NFL team for most of a decade. If he were still running an NFL roster, the former Detroit Lions executive likely make a stop at Illinois this season. “There’s a lot of talent. There’s some really good kids...
Illinois Stays in AP-Top 25 Even After Loss vs. Michigan State
Illinois’ stellar run came to an abrupt halt on Saturday when they lost to the Michigan State Spartans in Champaign, but they are still ranked in the top-25 poll. The Fighting Illini, who came into the game on a six-game winning streak and sitting in the No. 14 spot in the AP rankings, lost 23-15 to the Spartans on Saturday, which led to them being dropped to No. 21 in the latest poll released Sunday.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Illinois basketball opens season with introduction of full-court pressure
CHAMPAIGN — From the tip off of Illinois’ exhibition win over Quincy, Brad Underwood’s team featured a change in defensive style. The Illini picked up full court for nearly the duration of the contest, and that’s likely a sign of things to come when the team opens the regular season against Eastern Illinois (8 p.m. ESPNU).
WEB EXTRA: Kofi Cockburn back on campus
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Former Illinois basketball all-time great Kofi Cockburn returned to campus for the season opener Monday night before leaving for Japan to start his professional career later this week. Watch his full interview in this digital web extra video.
CBS Sports
Watch Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #23 Illinois Fighting Illini and the Eastern Illinois Panthers will face off at 9 p.m. ET November 7th at State Farm Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Illinois was 23-10 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Houston Cougars 68-53. Meanwhile, coming off of an uninspired 5-26 last-season record, EIU has set their aspirations higher this year.
chambanamoms.com
Where to Eat Dinner on Thanksgiving in Champaign-Urbana
Where you can eat out or order in your Thanksgiving dinner in Champaign-Urbana. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, so if you’d like to skip cooking in the kitchen, Champaign and Urbana have a whole bunch of great dine-in or carryout options for your family’s Thanksgiving table. We...
wglt.org
3 of Bloomington-Normal's newest residents were lured here by different things, but charmed by the same amenities
Komyar Moghadam came for a job at Rivian. Sarah Dietrich came because her ophthalmologist husband got a job. Francisco Herrero came to be closer to family. Komyar, Sarah and Francisco are three of Bloomington-Normal’s newest residents, all part of a rush of transplants pouring into the community from across the country. That’s been accelerated by electric automaker Rivian hiring 6,000 employees in Normal in just two years, layered atop the annual hiring and enrollment at places like Illinois State University. We’re documenting their journey as part of WGLT’s new series Welcome Home.
Monticello boy’s dream comes true meeting Keith Urban
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello boy’s dream came true on Friday night when he met his idol: country music star Keith Urban. Kellen Hammock has loved music his entire life and was introduced to the country star two years ago through his music. But Kellen’s young life has also included many hardships. At birth, […]
Long lines, cyber-attack not stopping Champaign voters from casting ballot
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County Clerk Arron Ammons said a cyber-attack caused a bit of a backup at some locations on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop people from showing up at the polls. Kali Griffin, a first-time voter in Champaign County, waited about 15 minutes at Parkland College to share her voice. “I think […]
Urbana energy rates triple, what this means for you next bill
URBANA, Ill. -- An end to an energy contract means electric rates are going to spike in one central Illinois city. Starting in December people in Urbana will see their 4-cent rate jump to 12 cents.
Lane closures planned on Champaign street this week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic flow on a street in Champaign will be limited later this week to allow construction workers to work on the sewers. Visu-Construction Inc. will be closing lanes on Bradley Avenue during the workday on Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate this work. These closures, located between Mattis and McKinley Avenues, will […]
wglt.org
Bailey to supporters in Bloomington: 'Nightmare on Elm Street is coming to a neighborhood near you'
Highlights from Darren Bailey's campaign stop at Denny's Doughnuts in Bloomington on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. “Who is ready to shock the nation when we fire JB Pritzker? Are you guys ready?”. That's what Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey asked a Bloomington crowd crammed into Denny’s Doughnuts, a last-minute...
Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District moves to e-learning following threat
Update 1:50 p.m. GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Georgetown Police Department has released new information about a social media threat that resulted in the cancelation of in-person classes on Monday at Ridge Farm schools. Officials said that the investigation revealed the threat, which included racially threatening comments, was made by a juvenile living in another […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Update: Police finish sweep of Urbana schools after closure
URBANA – Updated Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:50 PM: Police finished their sweep of Urbana High School and Urbana Middle School after the schools received gun and bomb threats on Monday morning. According to Urbana Criminal Investigations Division Commander Mike Cervantes, police did not find anything suspicious on school premises.
Boil order issued for portions of Mahomet
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon Valley Public Water District will issue a boil order notice for a portion of the district beginning Nov. 8 at 8 a.m. This will remain in effect for 36 hours, and the district will notify the public once the boil order is lifted. The boil order will only affect the […]
Champaign community hosts fundraiser for shooting victim
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The community gathered on Sunday night to support a 12-year-old boy who was shot last month. Police found the victim on Sangamon Drive between Kenwood Road and Crescent Drive, but the shooting happened more than a mile away, near the corner of Dogwood and Kimberly Drives. A family friend says the boy […]
Car strikes Danville Royal Donut, shop remains open
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A car crashed into Royal Donut in Danville last night, according to the shop’s Facebook post. Staff said no one was in the store when the accident happened and the driver was also safe. Staff members quickly cleared and closed off the area. The lobby and drive-thru are now open to […]
