ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Flexible, remote jobs well suited for frequently relocating military spouses

By Kathy Kristof
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z37NA_0izpm6RM00

Married to someone in the military? You already know to never throw away your moving boxes. You’re going to need them. The typical military family moves every two or three years. And with all that moving around, it's helpful if your job can pick up and go whenever and wherever you do.

Today’s increasingly digital world offers plenty of opportunity. Flexible, remote jobs are burgeoning. If you have the right skills, you can make a great living too. Here are six jobs, which generally pay well above minimum wage, and the online platforms where you can find them.

Write

Freelance writing is among the best jobs for military spouses because it can be done from anywhere and is time-flexible. In other words, you may have a deadline, but it doesn’t matter whether you write at 2 a.m. or during more traditional work hours. You do not need a degree in journalism — or even writing experience. All this job requires is talent with words and passion about a topic of interest, which can be anything, maybe parenting or finance.

There are lots of different ways to find and land writing jobs online. If you have favorite publications that you read regularly, seek out the publication’s editor and ask whether they take freelance contributions and what they pay. There are also dozens of online platforms that connect writers with work. And, if you have experience, you can sign up for even more lucrative editing jobs.

Some sites where you can find work: Contently and Skyword enlist freelance writers to provide articles and blogs for corporate websites that focus on a variety of topics such as finance or medicine.

Cracked is a comedy site that pays freelancers to write funny-but-true pieces. Sometimes they’re about history, science, little known facts, movies or everyday ironies. If you’re funny and possess some arcane knowledge, it may be worth hitting up Cracked’s editors, who pay between $150 and $250 per article. ProBlogger offers a job board with hundreds of opportunities. Freelancers must register to apply for jobs listed on the site, but registration is free.

Edit

If you’ve got editing chops, there are two sites that can provide well-paid opportunities.

Reedsy is a site for self-published authors to find editors, graphic designers and book marketers. Freelancers must have significant experience to sign up. However, once accepted, they set their own rates and terms and pay just 10% of their fees for Reedsy’s help with marketing and collection.

ServiceScape enlists freelancers to edit everything from academic papers to resumes. Freelancers set their own rates, but pay 50% to the platform. Although those fees are high, so are freelance rates. And high rates don’t seem to discourage potential clients.

Virtually assist

Articulate and organized? You may be able to earn a nice living as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants manage client schedules and email, update websites and social media accounts and more.

They typically earn between $15 and $25 an hour. But those who handle more skilled services — such as website and social media updates — can earn considerably more.

Sites that can help you find work as a virtual assistant include Robert Half , Boldly , Belay and Fiverr.

Translate

Online translators are in demand more than ever before because of globalization. There are no specific credentials required other than speaking another in-demand language fluently.

Depending on your skills, you can translate books, lectures, legal documents, brochures, videos, conversations, websites, blog posts or other written material. Two good sites to find this work are SmartCat and ProZ.

Transcribe

Transcription is a good job for military spouses who have a good ear, fast and accurate typing skills and good command of the English language. Generally speaking, you can work on your own schedule and from your own home. And few companies require prior experience to get started.

That said, most transcription jobs pay by the audio minute. And each audio minute could take up to 10 minutes to transcribe, depending on the clarity of the tape and the number of people speaking. Good sites to find transcription work are Rev, GMR Transcription and Transcription Outsourcing.

Provide tech help

Whether designing or updating websites or helping with user experience and coding, people with tech skills have a nearly limitless number of job options. Few of these jobs require college degrees or in-person attendance. And most of them pay generously.

If you want to build simple websites, Fiverr is a good choice to find clients. It draws millions of customers and you design and price your own service packages.

However, if you want to offer more sophisticated services, you may want to sign up with FreeUp, TopTal or Braintrust. All three sites connect tech experts with highly paid opportunities.

Kathy Kristof is the editor of SideHusl.com, an independent website that reviews moneymaking opportunities in the gig economy.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The least stressful job that pays over $100K, according to data—and how to get it

Stress on the job is a common phenomenon. A majority of workers, 79%, experience work-related stress month-to-month, according to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Work and Well-being Survey of 1,501 U.S. adults. Some jobs, however, are less stressful than others. The Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, ranked...
GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
The Independent

Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

Amazon is losing and replacing workers at such a rate that it costing the company $8bn annually, according to leaked internal documents.The files, which include several internal research papers, slide decks and spreadsheets, say that Amazon should be using tracking data more to keep employees.“Regretted attrition” – that is, workers choosing to leave the company – “occurs twice as often as unregretted attrition” (people being laid off or fired) “across all levels and businesses”, according to this research, which was published in January this year and seen by Engadget.It also stated that “only one out of three new hires in...
GOBankingRates

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
DELCO.Today

Finding Remote Jobs On and Off LinkedIn

Are you seeking a remote job or perhaps thinking about it? Do you need some tips and resources on looking for a remote job on LinkedIn and elsewhere?. First, you need to know how to get to LinkedIn’s knowledge base to seek answers to your questions. On the menu bar, click the round Me and then click on Help.
morningbrew.com

Tech layoffs came fast and furious on Thursday

In the span of a few hours yesterday, these headlines flashed across our screens:. Amazon pauses hiring for its corporate workforce. Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce. Dapper Labs, the NFT company behind NBA Top Shot, is laying off 22% of its workforce. But in this story, we’re going...
Gizmodo

Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance

Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, ​​John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
WWD

SMBs Are Struggling to Pay Rent in the U.S.

According to new survey findings from Alignable, the Boston-based small business referral network with over 7 million members, small business owners’ ability to pay rent on time took a 7 percent dive in just one month, reaching 37 percent of U.S. small business owners in October. Chuck Casto, head...
Hr Morning

The high cost of poor communication: 6 messaging mistakes to avoid

With so many ways to communicate, the high cost of poor communication in the workplace just gets steeper. Communicating with colleagues and employees should be a breeze, considering all the channels we have – email, Slack, Teams, text, chat, phone calls, etc. But poor communication continues to plague workplaces...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
460K+
Followers
74K+
Post
214M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy