Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will remain in office for another four years, declaring victory just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the Secretary of State race. As of 11:23 p.m. the Associated Press reported Benson as leading with 53% of the vote to Republican opponent Kristina Karamo’s 44.8%. Those totals reflect an estimated 33% of the vote at the time.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO