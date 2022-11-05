ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Looking for Michigan election results? Be patient, officials say.

Election Day is here, but don’t think Michigan’s results will be quick. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close. In that period, expect a similar speed to 2020, where absentee vote returns lag behind same-day returns. “Some jurisdictions...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson declares victory in reelection bid

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will remain in office for another four years, declaring victory just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the Secretary of State race. As of 11:23 p.m. the Associated Press reported Benson as leading with 53% of the vote to Republican opponent Kristina Karamo’s 44.8%. Those totals reflect an estimated 33% of the vote at the time.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. Michiganders had the chance to...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide

Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Hillary Scholten has early lead over Republican John Gibbs in West Michigan congressional race

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Democrat Hillary Scholten has an early lead against Republican John Gibbs in a closely watched race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District seat. With 33% of votes counted, Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids, was leading Gibbs 55% to 42%, according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Benson leads Karamo in early Michigan SOS race returns

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a comfortable lead so far over her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo as early race returns roll in for Michigan’s midterm election. As of 10:55 p.m. the Associated Press is reporting the incumbent Democrat is up by more than 155,000 against Karamo, with the vote being 54% in Benson’s favor to Karamo’s nearly 44%. Libertarian candidate Gary Stempfle has roughly 1.3% of the vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig

On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan says no one voted twice during Detroit’s e-poll book issue

An issue with electronic poll books, laptops used to confirm registered voters, at a number of Detroit polling locations caused some confusion amongst voters Tuesday morning. Michigan election officials assured residents the issue didn’t prevent anyone from submitting their ballots, nor did it allow anyone to vote twice, before the issue was resolved -- a notion that appears to have already been used to sow doubt in the 2022 election.
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

U.S. Rep Tlaib reelected to Congress for a third term

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been elected to a third term in Congress after winning the midterm election. Election results show that Tlaib beat out Republican challenger Steven Elliott by a wide margin of votes. With 51% of votes counted by the time the Associated Press called the race at...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature

Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
MICHIGAN STATE
