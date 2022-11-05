Read full article on original website
Looking for Michigan election results? Be patient, officials say.
Election Day is here, but don’t think Michigan’s results will be quick. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close. In that period, expect a similar speed to 2020, where absentee vote returns lag behind same-day returns. “Some jurisdictions...
As election results roll in, here’s where Michigan’s midterms stand
With polls now closed over most of Michigan, there’s nothing to do but sit and wait for results – which state election officials warn might not be known until the following day. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close....
Michigan SOS Jocelyn Benson declares victory in reelection bid
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says she will remain in office for another four years, declaring victory just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner in the Secretary of State race. As of 11:23 p.m. the Associated Press reported Benson as leading with 53% of the vote to Republican opponent Kristina Karamo’s 44.8%. Those totals reflect an estimated 33% of the vote at the time.
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers
Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump
LIVE ELECTION UPDATES: Polls in Michigan have closed and results are coming in
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's Election Day in Michigan!. Crucial races in the midterm election include the race for governor, which remains tight between Democratic incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican candidate Tudor Dixon. Voters will also decide on representatives at the state and Congressional level, as well as proposals...
Michigan Secretary of State race election results | Democrat Jocelyn Benson wins reelection
DETROIT — ABC News projects Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson to win Michigan's Secretary of State race over Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Benson declared victory and says her second term is a signal from voters for truth and democracy. "In this election, democracy was on the ballot. Our right to...
Find all 2022 Michigan election results here
Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. Michiganders had the chance to...
The Oakland Press
Whitmer, Nessel, Benson winning re-election in Oakland County and statewide
Democratic incumbent candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general were easily beating their Republican challengers in Oakland County and statewide Tuesday night. With just under 15% of the Oakland County ballots counted, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had 170,403 votes. Her opponent, Tudor Dixon, a talk show host and business...
Michigan election ran smoothly despite some long lines, Benson says
That was the message Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson delivered after polls closed. “All across the state, the process went smoothly. Voters were in and out of their polling places quickly and comfortably. This is one of the marks of a successful election,” she said during a press briefing.
Hillary Scholten has early lead over Republican John Gibbs in West Michigan congressional race
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Democrat Hillary Scholten has an early lead against Republican John Gibbs in a closely watched race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District seat. With 33% of votes counted, Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids, was leading Gibbs 55% to 42%, according to unofficial election results from the Associated Press.
Higher-than-expected voter turnout throughout Michigan, state reports
Michigan’s election day workers were reporting higher-than-expected voter turnouts throughout the state Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8. State officials said precinct workers were “pleasantly surprised” by the droves of people coming out to vote, and the early hours of in-person voting went smoothly with only minor hiccups. Despite...
Hillary Scholten defeats Trump-backed John Gibbs for West Michigan congressional seat
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Hillary Scholten will become the first Democrat to represent Grand Rapids in Congress since 1977 after defeating Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs in a race that’s drawn national attention. Scholten, an immigration attorney from Grand Rapids who worked in the U.S. Department of Justice during...
Benson leads Karamo in early Michigan SOS race returns
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has a comfortable lead so far over her Republican challenger Kristina Karamo as early race returns roll in for Michigan’s midterm election. As of 10:55 p.m. the Associated Press is reporting the incumbent Democrat is up by more than 155,000 against Karamo, with the vote being 54% in Benson’s favor to Karamo’s nearly 44%. Libertarian candidate Gary Stempfle has roughly 1.3% of the vote.
The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig
On a damp Wednesday in mid-August, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig waits for me alone at a large window table in the back of the vast dining room of Sindbad’s, a seafood place at a Detroit River marina known as his haunt. He’s quietly scrolling through his phone, sipping a coffee served in a […] The post The Wild, Weird Political Misadventures of James Craig appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Proposal 3 passes, etching abortion rights into Michigan Constitution
DETROIT – One hundred and thirty-seven days after the U.S. Supreme Court pushed abortion rights back to the states, Michiganders made their decision. Proposal 3, the ballot measure for a constitutional “right to reproductive freedom” that broke state records for signatures and campaign donations, will pass, the Associated Press projected at 3:25 a.m.
Michigan says no one voted twice during Detroit’s e-poll book issue
An issue with electronic poll books, laptops used to confirm registered voters, at a number of Detroit polling locations caused some confusion amongst voters Tuesday morning. Michigan election officials assured residents the issue didn’t prevent anyone from submitting their ballots, nor did it allow anyone to vote twice, before the issue was resolved -- a notion that appears to have already been used to sow doubt in the 2022 election.
MLive
Too early for predictions in 32nd Senate race featuring Bumstead v. Sabo
With vote tallies trickling in 2 1/2 hours after the polls closed Tuesday, the race for the 32nd state Senate seat pitting Sen. Jon Bumstead against Rep. Terry Sabo was too early to make any predictions. Bumstead, R-North Muskegon, and Sabo, D-Laketon Township, are vying to represent the new Senate...
U.S. Rep Tlaib reelected to Congress for a third term
U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been elected to a third term in Congress after winning the midterm election. Election results show that Tlaib beat out Republican challenger Steven Elliott by a wide margin of votes. With 51% of votes counted by the time the Associated Press called the race at...
U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman wins reelection in Northern Michigan
A Marine Corps veteran and former airline pilot is keeping his seat in Congress. U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, defeated Democratic challenger Dr. Bob Lorinser to represent Northern Michigan’s 1st Congressional District for a fourth term, according to the Associated Press. Bergman won with 182,844 votes, or 61%, while...
These Michigan House, Senate races could determine party control of the legislature
Control of the legislature is up for grabs this election. Democrats are hoping to take control of the Senate for the first time in decades as Republicans seek to keep their control over both Michigan chambers. And while ballots are still being cast – polls are not slated to close until 8 p.m. for most of Michigan – there are several races to watch as votes roll in which could serve as a good indicator to which party could control the legislature.
