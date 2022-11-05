It’s Rumored That a Hybrid Demon Goat Man Haunts This Texas Bridge

Would you dare cross it?

Old Alton Bridge in Denton, Texas is often called Goatman’s Bridge by natives to the area. This is due to the local legend claiming the bridge to be haunted by a half-man half-goat. One paranormal investigator decided to spend the night out there with his dog and video camera in search of this creature of lore. This video shows the area in daylight, when it’s safe for wanders to pass through.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

View the original article to see embedded media.

The video shows an old, red, iron truss bridge built in 1884 in a popular cattle crossing area. It remained in use until 2001 when vehicular traffic was routed to an adjacent bridge of newer steel and concrete construction. During the day it is merely a historic landmark, but at night it becomes the fuel for ghost stories.

The legend began in the 1930’s with a goat farmer of dark skinned descent who built a reputation for himself as a dependable and honest businessman. He was affectionately dubbed the “Goatman” by the townsfolk and the bridge displayed a sign that said “This way to the Goatman” to direct travelers to his farm. Unfortunately, Klansmen in the local government took issue with his successful and honorable business and one night they crossed the bridge and kidnapped him. They hung a noose from the bridge and tossed him over, but the noose wound up empty with no trace of the man they tried to murder. The Klan members then returned to slaughter the man’s wife and children. Locals warn his spirit is still angry and if you cross the bridge at night without headlights, such as his murders did, then he will greet you on the other side ready for vengeance.

Texas is not the only area to have whispers of goat-like men , and these reports are attributed to everything from cryptids to genetic experiments to ghosts. Historically, there have been reports of these creatures as far back as the ancient greek satyrs, companions to Dionysys, the god of wine and general party times. These ancient versions portray a more playful, carefree attitude of merriment than their modern descendants who are often associated with brutal attacks.

Did the ghost hunter of this video survive a night at the bridge with his dog? The video promises an update the next day but one has yet to arrive.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.