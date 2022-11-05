ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Dee’s Babycakes – sweet treats and good eats in the heart of Vicksburg

By Vickie King
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjJlI_0izpln9R00
Young entrepreneur De'Jonae Curtis, 12, with samples of her goodies at her Dee's Babycakes bakery in Vicksburg, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today

Who hasn’t been in the kitchen, sitting at the counter perched on a stool, watching as grandma got busy?

You don’t say much, if anything at all. You simply watch as your grandmother creates magic. Perhaps she hums a little tune, flashes you an occasional smile, and hands you a big spoon or mixer beater dripping with goodness to sample. It’s your reward for being patient, and for not being underfoot.

All the while you’re a sponge, soaking up the pinches here and dashes there. Maybe there’s a recipe to follow, but more than likely, there isn’t one. Because grandma cooks from memory. Her knowledge has been handed down to her from her mother, her mother’s mother, and so on down the line.

And so, it was for De’Jonae “Dee” Curtis. The now 12-year-old was inspired by her grandmother, and filled with a dream. She first began her cooking business at home at the age of 8, then expanded to the mall before opening, Dee’s Babycakes, LLC on the main drag in the heart of Vicksburg.

“My parents surprised me on my 10th birthday with my first store in the Vicksburg Mall,” said Curtis, her eyes shining with the memory. “That was back in June of 2021. Now I’m here in this location and it’s been really good,” she said of her bakery located at 2600 Clay Street.

“I’m homeschooled, and I not only watched and learned while my grandma cooked, we also watched a lot of cooking shows together,” said Curtis. “It inspired me, and motivated me because I knew, I could do that too. It was a really good way for me to learn math too, you know, a half a cup of this or a fourth of a teaspoon of that. I realized I really liked doing it, the cooking, of course, but it made math fun.”

“I’ve interviewed with several baking shows and I’m just waiting for word if I made it or not. It’s very exciting,” added Curtis.

Curtis also shared that her business is dedicated for her aunt, nicknamed “Babycakes,” who the family lost to breast cancer. It’s the reason, she said, the name of her business will never change. Her aunt’s image also graces the bakery’s advertisements.

A portion of Dee’s Babycakes proceeds are donated to various cancer charities, the Humane Society, and animal shelters. Her long-term goal is to one day help other kids open their own businesses through a non-profit she’s started. She also dreams of national expansion as a brand.

Dee’s Babycakes offers a variety of delectable delights, and all the goodies are solely Dee’s recipes — from the cupcakes and cookies, cakes and chocolate covered grapes to breakfast and lunch specials. There are free samples too, a little taste of the flavors she started out with — strawberry shortcake, lemon and vanilla, and buttercream.

“My ‘OG’ flavors,” Dee says, a giggle escaping her as she dashes off to the kitchen in a flour covered apron.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson jewelry store has over $13,000 worth of jewelry stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson jewelry store owner says over $13,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from them Saturday by three people. Brooks Collection Vault, located in Highland Village off I-55, caught this security video of two men and a woman inside their store. According to the owner, the...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Dog found carrying human arm, dismembered body located after

A stray dog was found in Jackson on Saturday carrying a human arm, reports Darkhorse Press. According to the report, an officer responded to Middle Road on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm. The report then stated...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Severed head of dismembered body missing

The head of a dismembered body discovered in Jackson on Sunday has yet to be found, according to WLBT. According to an earlier report by Darkhorse Press, an officer responded to Middle Drive on Saturday and took a report stating a dog was seen carrying what was believed to be a human arm.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after shooting on Watkins Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police said the woman who was injured in a Jackson shooting last week died from her injuries on Monday, November 7. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Lucie Tanner. She died from her injures at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Deputy Police Chief Deric […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jacksonians hope to win $1.9B Powerball jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball jackpot has reached another record high after there was no winner in Saturday’s drawing. A winning lottery ticket hasn’t been sold since August 3, causing the jackpot to keep climbing higher and higher. Now, the jackpot is the highest it’s ever been, reaching an estimated $1.9 billion. “Y’all aren’t […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Wellness fair held by Jackson church, neighborhood group

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church and neighborhood association teamed up to host a wellness fair. The Capitol Street Church of Christ and Association of South Jackson Neighborhoods held a wellness fair in West Jackson. Doctors, healthcare providers and representatives for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline were there to meet with community members. Organizers […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

For second year in a row, Madison woman’s soap company is one of Oprah’s favorite things

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in a row, a Madison woman’s soap company has landed a coveted spot on Oprah’s annual list of favorite things. The company, Musee Bath, makes handcrafted soaps, bath bombs and candles, with their products being made primarily by women in recovery, those with disabilities, with special needs and those living in chronic poverty.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg hotel clerk shot during robbery

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A front desk clerk at a Vicksburg hotel was shot during an armed robbery Tuesday morning. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the Red Roof Inn on Pemberton Street around 3:00 a.m. in reference to a robbery and shooting. Investigators said the clerk was shot during the incident, and an unknown […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Mistletoe Marketplace attracts thousands of shoppers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Toys, clothes, and as always, great food had the Mistletoe Marketplace buzzing with thousands of shoppers looking to get their hands on holiday deals ahead of the Christmas season. From Kansas, Alabama, and California; vendors made sure not to miss this once-a-year event to ensure their...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Dog finds human arm, more body parts found next day, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — The discovery of a human arm led to the search over the weekend for the rest of the body. Someone called police Saturday to report that a dog had found what appeared to be an arm, according to authorities. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim's arm was recovered on Middle Street. The rest of the body, except the head, was found Sunday, Grisham-Stewart said.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Unclaimed money event to be held in Pearl

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Treasurer’s Office will host an unclaimed money event in Pearl this month. The office will help citizens search the state’s unclaimed money list and file claims to receive funds. Attendees are asked to bring the following items to the event: Photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID card, […]
PEARL, MS
WDSU

Mississippi churches among multiple fires set near and on the JSU campus

Jackson police and fire department are on the scene of multiple fires across Jackson. Officials started to receive calls of several fires starting around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to JFD Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, at least seven locations were set on fire overnight. Here are the locations that we know were set on fire:
JACKSON, MS
Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

 https://mississippitoday.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy