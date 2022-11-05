Read full article on original website
Groton dump truck driver dies after crashing into tree
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Groton, who was driving a dump truck, died on Monday after crashing into a tree. Groton police responded to the crash on Fort Hill Road in the area of Vergennes Court just before 11 a.m. At the scene, officers found 69-year-old James Turner of Groton unconscious in the […]
Man Killed After Losing Control Of ATV On In Waterbury, Police Say
Police have released the identity of a man killed in an ATV crash. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:45 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 in Waterbury. According to Lt. Ryan Bessette, of the Waterbury Police, Jose Albino-Mirabal, age 29, of Waterbury was driving an ATV in the area of 21 East Farms St., when he lost control of the vehicle and landed on his head in the roadway.
Eyewitness News
1 pedestrian dies after being struck on Route 7 in New Milford
NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Route 7 in New Milford. New Milford Mayor Pete Bass says the road is closed near Old State Road. Mayor Bass says the pedestrian died as a result of their injuries.
West Hartford Man Found Shot To Death On Porch Of Hartford Home, Police Say
Police are searching for a suspect after a Connecticut man was found shot to death on the porch of a second-floor home. The shooting took place in Hartford around 5:20 p.m., Monday, Nov. 7 at 135 Nelson St. According to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police, officers responded to...
Victim in deadly weekend hit and run in Waterbury identified
Police in Waterbury have identifed the victim of a weekend hit-and-run crash. According to investigators, Jose Medina, 78, of Waterbury, was struck by a vehicle on East Main Street Saturday night.
New Britain Herald
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
2 arrested in Waterbury homicide
Police in Waterbury have arrested two women in connection with a homicide from last month. Officers say a little after 10:00 p.m. on October 29, they were called to a residence on Newbury Street for a medical assist.
Suspect Nabbed After Man, Pregnant Woman Shot At Newington Store
Two employees of a Connecticut auto parts store were shot, including a pregnant woman, during a robbery. The incident took place in Hartford County around 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6 in Newington at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 3443 Berlin Turnpike. According to Sgt. Ryan Deane, of the...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies Days After Being Shot in Norwich
A woman that was critically injured in a Norwich shooting Saturday morning has died. Police said an argument between two people happened around 5:30 outside an address at a condominium complex on West Thames Street prior to the shooting. A witness told officers that they had heard a single gunshot...
Hartford police investigating homicide after man shot multiple times
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police were at the scene of a homicide Monday evening. The death happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street, according to Lt. Aaron Bosvert. A citizen called to report that a person was shot on the back porch of the building’s second floor, according to police. The victim, 46-year-old […]
Eyewitness News
Man shot twice in the back in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A man was reportedly shot twice in the back early Monday morning, according to police in East Hartford. Officers said they responded to the shooting at 860 Main St. around 12:15 a.m. Police only described the victim as a male and did not know his...
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night. Authorities said it happened in the area of 135 Nelson Street. Officers responded to Nelson Street around 5:20 pm. Police say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the second floor porch of...
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 17-Year-Old From CT
Authorities issued a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old boy from Connecticut who has been missing for days. Aiden Cavanagh left his New Haven County home in the town of Guilford on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to a report from the Guilford Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Police said Aiden...
Southington woman dies in Meriden crash
The victim has been identified as 29-year old Alexandria Breanna Rivera. State Police said she was struck by a third car in the left lane traveling northbound. Rivera was pronounced deceased at the scene.
2 women charged with murdering another woman in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two women have been charged with murder in connection to the death of another woman in Waterbury last month. Waterbury police said on Oct. 29 just after 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying unresponsive on the floor. The victim, […]
Eyewitness News
Brush fire closes road in Middlefield
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police have confirmed they are responding to a brush fire in Middlefield. Baileyville Rd. has been shutdown to traffic between Powder Hill Rd. and Long Hill Rd. There are no other details immediately available according to state police dispatchers. Police are asking motorists to...
Eyewitness News
Cedar Crest building fire in Newington investigated as arson
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The destruction of a vacant building in Newington is being investigated as a case of arson. State police said that a hiker initially reported a brush fire on the Cedar Crest property just before 8 a.m. on Sunday. Troopers said the Newington and Wethersfield fire departments...
Family of Woodbridge homicide victim continues to look for answers
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Haven family is still searching for answers three years after 28-year-old Abdur Terrell was found dead in Woodbridge. Terrell’s family is continuing their fight for justice. On Tuesday, his family retraced the steps to where police found his body three years ago. As Woodbridge Police continue their homicide investigation, […]
5 families displaced after Hartford apartment fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sixteen people, including a child, weren’t able to return home Monday evening after a fire left their apartments uninhabitable. The fire happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday at 106 Jefferson St., according to authorities. when crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the four-story mixed-use residential building. […]
Eyewitness News
15 people displaced due to fire in Hartford
Powerball delays numbers due to technical difficulties. Hartford police investigate homicide on Nelson Street. Police are investigating a homicide in Hartford Monday night.
