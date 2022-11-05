ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Post

North Platte juniors, seniors invited to participate in 'Day for Mental Health'

North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher invites NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at North Platte High School. The 'Day For Mental Health' event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20 a.m., followed by a message from NPPS Superintendent Todd Rhodes, and conclude with prizes at 2:20 p.m.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Meet the North Platte City Council Ward 2 Candidates

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two candidates are currently registered for the North Platte City Council Ward 2 ballot. Ty Lucas is the incumbent and is seeking a second term. Lucas voted in favor of Sustainable Beef LLC, the Hershey Rail Park and the District 177 project. He says he will continue to work to ensure that North Platte is a development friendly community.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Maxwell Public Schools announce Honor Roll for first quarter

Brodee Brestel, Sydney Galaway, Madelynn Nelson, Danielle Terpstra, Rochelle Bradley, Genevieve Lucas, Owen Pagel. Emory Christensen, Mackenzie DeGarmo, Kailey Engels, Jayda Frederick, Trenton Miller, Makenzie Nelsen, Trenton Schrader, Keira Strickland, Brison Brewer, Griffin Flock, Bradley Frederick, Bailey Gilbert, Illa Gosnell, Kurri Gosnell, Chloe Salisbury, Eliott Simpson. Junior High - Honorable...
MAXWELL, NE
knopnews2.com

Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Easton Corbin to headline 2023 Lincoln County Fair

North Platte, Ne - The Lincoln County Ag Society announced the return of concerts to their County Fair in 2023 today. Amanda Carr made the announcement in conjuction with MRL Music that the Fair will host Country Music Star Easton Corbin on Friday, July 28. Jason Mayer will open the show. Tickets are online now at lincofair.com for only $30. Get your tickets now!!!
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency

I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

RSV: All you need to know

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is raging throughout the United States right now. As this is a virus that is common enough to impact around 70% of children every year, why is it garnering all of this attention?. In an exclusive interview for our Science...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicked off in North Platte on Saturday. The show was open from 9am to 6pm. The show will open again on Sunday from 9am to 4pm. The show has been crafted so that a variety of people can showcase their...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Custer County businesses fully compliant in alcohol inspections

During the evening hours of Wednesday, November 2, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Custer County. In total, 10 businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
News Channel Nebraska

House fire displaces four residents in Ogallala

OGALLALA - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Ogallala Sunday afternoon. The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department says they and Keystone-Lemoyne were dual paged at 2:05 p.m. OVFD responded with seven vehicles and KLFD brought three vehicles. Mutual aid was called from Paxton and Brule. OVFD entered the...
OGALLALA, NE
North Platte Post

Christmas Music Returns To FM98.1 & AM 1410

North Platte, Ne - Beginning on Monday, November 14 Eagle Communications' FM 98.1 & AM 1410 will become Reindeer Radio, North Platte's Christmas Station. Listen for the classics from Bing Crosby, Jose Feliciano, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and more. In addition to the Christmas Music, listen daily Monday - Friday...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

