Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte juniors, seniors invited to participate in 'Day for Mental Health'
North Platte Public Schools Director of Student Services Brandy Buscher invites NPHS juniors and seniors to participate in a mental and physical wellness day on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at North Platte High School. The 'Day For Mental Health' event, sponsored by Great Plains Health, will begin with breakfast at 8:20 a.m., followed by a message from NPPS Superintendent Todd Rhodes, and conclude with prizes at 2:20 p.m.
North Platte Canteen District certified as Creative District by Arts Council
The North Platte Canteen District was recently named a certified Nebraska Creative District and was awarded a $10,000 Nebraska Arts Council Certification Grant. The Nebraska Creative District Program utilizes the arts as an economic driver to support communities in Nebraska by telling their stories and elevating the value of the arts.
knopnews2.com
Meet the North Platte City Council Ward 2 Candidates
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Two candidates are currently registered for the North Platte City Council Ward 2 ballot. Ty Lucas is the incumbent and is seeking a second term. Lucas voted in favor of Sustainable Beef LLC, the Hershey Rail Park and the District 177 project. He says he will continue to work to ensure that North Platte is a development friendly community.
Scholarship application opens at Mid-Plains Community College
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The Mid-Plains Community College scholarship application is now open at: mpcc.awardspring.com. Students planning to attend MPCC during the 2023-24 academic year have until March 1 to turn the application in. More than $1 million worth of funds in academic and program-focused areas are up for grabs. Applicants must...
Maxwell Public Schools announce Honor Roll for first quarter
Brodee Brestel, Sydney Galaway, Madelynn Nelson, Danielle Terpstra, Rochelle Bradley, Genevieve Lucas, Owen Pagel. Emory Christensen, Mackenzie DeGarmo, Kailey Engels, Jayda Frederick, Trenton Miller, Makenzie Nelsen, Trenton Schrader, Keira Strickland, Brison Brewer, Griffin Flock, Bradley Frederick, Bailey Gilbert, Illa Gosnell, Kurri Gosnell, Chloe Salisbury, Eliott Simpson. Junior High - Honorable...
knopnews2.com
Lincoln County to participate in Operation Green Light
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Lincoln County Courthouse will be bathed in Green Light until Nov. 13 as a part of Operation Green Light, a national program designed to connect veterans who have returned home to benefits they may not be receiving. The involvement of Lincoln County in the program...
Concert announcement for Lincoln County Fair at 3pm today
North Platte, NE - The Lincoln County Fair is set to announce a concert for their 2023 County Fair in July today at 3pm. We'll post the announcement here once it's been made. You'll be able to watch the announcement from the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte via our North Platte Post Facebook page.
Allo commits to continued support of employees serving in Guard, Reserves
On Thursday, ALLO signed another Statement of Support for the Nebraska ESGR at the Readiness Center in North Platte, NE. Previously, a Statement of Support was signed in 2018 in partnership with Nelnet. By signing the statement, ALLO pledges that they will continue to comply with the Uniformed Services Employment...
Easton Corbin to headline 2023 Lincoln County Fair
North Platte, Ne - The Lincoln County Ag Society announced the return of concerts to their County Fair in 2023 today. Amanda Carr made the announcement in conjuction with MRL Music that the Fair will host Country Music Star Easton Corbin on Friday, July 28. Jason Mayer will open the show. Tickets are online now at lincofair.com for only $30. Get your tickets now!!!
🎧Post Podcast: North Platte City Council meeting recap, proposed recreation upgrades ballot measure
Mayor Brandon Kelliher and Cassie Condon joined Scotty to talk about the proposed significant upgrades to recreation in North Platte, which voters will have the chance to approve or deny on Nov. 8. The Mayor also provided a recap of the Nov. 1 City Council meeting. Podcasts powered by North Platte Kubota.
knopnews2.com
Why North Platte has shown up as a potential nuclear target on maps
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s a topic many people don’t like to think about - nuclear escalation between countries. Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, maps of places they considered targets have been leaked to the American public. A lot of the targets are larger metropolitan areas or strategic sites like military operations.
North Platte Telegraph
How to hunt turkeys with ultimate efficiency
I had Luke Meduna, Big Game Manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, on my radio show a while back. We were talking about turkeys and he made a statement that surprised me a little. He said that NGPC biologists have estimated that the turkey population has declined by an estimated 45% statewide.
knopnews2.com
RSV: All you need to know
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is raging throughout the United States right now. As this is a virus that is common enough to impact around 70% of children every year, why is it garnering all of this attention?. In an exclusive interview for our Science...
knopnews2.com
Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicks off in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Cowboy Christmas Gift Show kicked off in North Platte on Saturday. The show was open from 9am to 6pm. The show will open again on Sunday from 9am to 4pm. The show has been crafted so that a variety of people can showcase their...
Ga. man fined for illegal deer hunt arranged by North Platte outfitter
LINCOLN — A Georgia hunter was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $4,000 in restitution on Friday for illegally shooting two mule deer while guided by a North Platte commercial outfitter. Chad M. McCullough, 34, of Franklin, Georgia, is the third person prosecuted by federal officials for illegal hunts...
klkntv.com
Georgia hunter sentenced for illegally killing mule deer in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Georgia hunter was sentenced in federal court on Friday for illegally shooting a mule deer in Lincoln County in 2020. Chad McCullough, 34, of Georgia violated the Lacey Act when he took parts of the deer to Georgia to be taxidermized. The Lacey Act...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested after central Nebraska pursuit
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska said they noticed a suspicious vehicle in Clarks that matched a vehicle from a Wednesday night pursuit that was stopped for the safety of the public. Around noon, Merrick County Sheriff's Office said another pursuit started. After evading law enforcement for several...
Custer County businesses fully compliant in alcohol inspections
During the evening hours of Wednesday, November 2, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Custer County. In total, 10 businesses were inspected. None of the businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a compliance rate of 100%. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.
News Channel Nebraska
House fire displaces four residents in Ogallala
OGALLALA - No injuries were reported in a house fire in Ogallala Sunday afternoon. The Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department says they and Keystone-Lemoyne were dual paged at 2:05 p.m. OVFD responded with seven vehicles and KLFD brought three vehicles. Mutual aid was called from Paxton and Brule. OVFD entered the...
Christmas Music Returns To FM98.1 & AM 1410
North Platte, Ne - Beginning on Monday, November 14 Eagle Communications' FM 98.1 & AM 1410 will become Reindeer Radio, North Platte's Christmas Station. Listen for the classics from Bing Crosby, Jose Feliciano, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney and more. In addition to the Christmas Music, listen daily Monday - Friday...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0