Staten Island, NY

HS football: Curtis starts quickly and never lets up in 34-6 PSAL triumph over previously undefeated New Dorp

By Charlie De Biase Jr.
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
The Staten Island Advance

HS Sports Notebook: Staten Island Academy girl’s soccer team closes out strong campaign with lengthy playoff run

The Staten Island Academy girls’ soccer team was in contention for the PSAA, ACIS, and NYSAIS crowns this past week. SIA wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in the school’s history, finishing the campaign with a 19-2-2 record. SIA’s run culminated in a trip to the NYSAIS tournament, though the No. 8 Tigers fell in the second round.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

College basketball: Wagner women, men open with OT wins

Wagner College’s women’s basketball team opened a season of high expectations with a 63-60 overtime road win over Manhattan College last night in the Bronx. The Seahawks, the preseason choice to win the Northeast Conference title in a vote of the league’s coaches, never trailed in the overtime. They tied the game with 19 seconds left in regulation on a layup by Kem Nwabudu (team-high 12 points, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots) set up by Zhaneia Thybulle’s drive-and-dish.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Islanders vs. Rangers predictions, NHL picks & best bets for today, 11/8

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders tonight in what will already be the second Battle of the New York this NHL season. These teams met less than two weeks ago, and our experts correctly predicted an Islanders win. Both the Rangers and Islanders have their eyes on the postseason this year, so this matchup could go a long way in determining the seeds in the Eastern Conference.
ELMONT, NY
104.1 WIKY

Athletics-Kenyan Lokedi wins in New York on marathon debut

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Kenyan Sharon Lokedi pulled away in the final kilometres to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday in two hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds, producing a dazzling marathon debut despite hot and humid conditions. Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michigan Daily

Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club

Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Mets’ Buck Showalter is a NL Manager of the Year finalist

Buck Showalter could be winning a postseason honor. The BBWAA revealed its finalists for many awards Tuesday night, and the New York Mets manager is contending for National League Manager of the Year. The other two finalists are Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson.
The Staten Island Advance

How Staten Island Election Night 2022 unfolded; Malliotakis holds seat; Hochul declares victory

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough voters have been casting their ballots for more than a week, and the process wraps up tonight as Election Day 2022 comes to a close. On Staten Island, three contested races -- for the New York 11th Congressional District seat, North Shore state senate and the 63rd Assembly District -- lead the ballot. Also high-interest: the competitive race for governor of New York.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

