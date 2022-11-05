HS football: Curtis starts quickly and never lets up in 34-6 PSAL triumph over previously undefeated New Dorp

Read full article on original website
Related
A Look Back: Curtis v. Erasmus Hall on the gridiron through the years (PHOTOS)
Curtis and Erasmus Hall have been the creme of the PSAL football crop for quite some, and soon they’ll meet again. The two perennial local powers have teamed for the past five city titles, with the Dutchmen capturing the last three, and the Brooklynites will visit Staten Island this weekend when they meet Curtis in Friday’s regular season finale.
HS football rankings (Week 10): Did Farrell stick in the Top 5 after latest loss?
There was movement in the Staten Island high school rankings, but not much. Monsignor Farrell stayed in the Top 5 after a 35-0 loss to Archbishop Stepinac, but dropped a spot and is barely hanging onto one of the top five spots.
HS Sports Notebook: Staten Island Academy girl’s soccer team closes out strong campaign with lengthy playoff run
The Staten Island Academy girls’ soccer team was in contention for the PSAA, ACIS, and NYSAIS crowns this past week. SIA wrapped up one of the most successful seasons in the school’s history, finishing the campaign with a 19-2-2 record. SIA’s run culminated in a trip to the NYSAIS tournament, though the No. 8 Tigers fell in the second round.
College basketball: Wagner women, men open with OT wins
Wagner College’s women’s basketball team opened a season of high expectations with a 63-60 overtime road win over Manhattan College last night in the Bronx. The Seahawks, the preseason choice to win the Northeast Conference title in a vote of the league’s coaches, never trailed in the overtime. They tied the game with 19 seconds left in regulation on a layup by Kem Nwabudu (team-high 12 points, 11 rebounds, two blocked shots) set up by Zhaneia Thybulle’s drive-and-dish.
College women’s basketball preview: Wagner welcomes the spotlight | Schedule
There are probably more than two ways to look at being the preseason pick to win a conference title, but the extremes would be “Hey, somebody thinks we’re good” at one end and “Thanks for the 500-pound Kryptonite necklace” at the other. The Wagner College...
Islanders vs. Rangers predictions, NHL picks & best bets for today, 11/8
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The New York Rangers host the New York Islanders tonight in what will already be the second Battle of the New York this NHL season. These teams met less than two weeks ago, and our experts correctly predicted an Islanders win. Both the Rangers and Islanders have their eyes on the postseason this year, so this matchup could go a long way in determining the seeds in the Eastern Conference.
Tottenville H.S. marching band earns high scores in state competition | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The marching band at Tottenville High School became the highest-scoring band on Staten Island during a state competition last month. Students from across the borough participated in the USBands New York Regional Championships on Oct. 23, held in Lindenhurst, N.Y. The Tottenville High School marching...
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
104.1 WIKY
Athletics-Kenyan Lokedi wins in New York on marathon debut
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Kenyan Sharon Lokedi pulled away in the final kilometres to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday in two hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds, producing a dazzling marathon debut despite hot and humid conditions. Israeli Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished second in 2:23:30 and...
Michigan Daily
Rap’s biggest artists are obsessed with Jersey club
Throughout 2022, there has been a house reawakening within the hip-hop/R&B community. Previously a sparsely-populated fusion genre within the modern mainstream, rappers and house DJs are collaborating more than ever, with house artists like Kaytranada, Calvin Harris and Fred again.. all putting out tracks with rappers this year. In addition to that, hip-hop’s biggest names are trying their hand at house, most notably with Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind and Beyonce’s Renaissance this past summer. Within this greater trend of house-rap fusion, a regional subgenre has ascended to national attention through its adoption by major artists, going viral on the internet several times in the process. This is the story of Jersey club.
Mets’ Buck Showalter is a NL Manager of the Year finalist
Buck Showalter could be winning a postseason honor. The BBWAA revealed its finalists for many awards Tuesday night, and the New York Mets manager is contending for National League Manager of the Year. The other two finalists are Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson.
‘Stranger Things’ announces first episode title for fifth and final season
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The show that has gripped audiences worldwide is coming to an end — and it begins with “The Crawl.”. The official Twitter account for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” dropped a photo of a season five script cover page to its 5.1 million followers on Nov. 6, 2022 to celebrate Stranger Things Day.
Eggs-perts on the bacon-egg-’n’-cheese: Who served the best at Staten Island’s ‘BEC Fest’?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just like opinions and bacon-egg-and-cheeses, most New Yorkers have them. But Flagship Brewing Co. in Tompkinsville might be the only venue to venerate the iconic breakfast sandwich in the inaugural BEC Fest, held at the brewery Sunday morning. With such a meal, there are beers...
How Staten Island Election Night 2022 unfolded; Malliotakis holds seat; Hochul declares victory
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough voters have been casting their ballots for more than a week, and the process wraps up tonight as Election Day 2022 comes to a close. On Staten Island, three contested races -- for the New York 11th Congressional District seat, North Shore state senate and the 63rd Assembly District -- lead the ballot. Also high-interest: the competitive race for governor of New York.
On the heels of a successful Cranberry Festival, historic South Shore church gears up for a luncheon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For over three decades in early November, Bethel United Methodist Church in Tottenville has paired a Cranberry Festival with breakfast and a traditional turkey dinner. Pastors Rev. H. Joon Park and Rev. Song Ha Park report a successful event this year. On the heels of...
Trial of Staten Island driver in crash that paralyzed woman: Key moments and what comes next
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The trial of Robert Mustari has revealed shocking details and horrific accounts about the night a local business owner, mother and avid motorcycle enthusiast was maimed in a horrific crash in which Mustari was driving. But what likely will be the most intense testimony by...
A stirring tribute by community leaders and friends at street renaming in West Brighton honoring Monsignors Finn and Berardi | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — They were there to honor the memory of two beloved spiritual leaders in the community of West Brighton. Richmond County District Attorney Michael E. McMahon joined Bishops John O’Hara and Peter Byrne, Borough President Vito Fossella, Assemblyman Michael Cusick, former Assemblyman Lou Tobacco, students of Monsignor Farrell High School, and the families and friends of Monsignors Peter Finn and Ferdinando Berardi, to officially co-name the corner of Manor Road and Forest Avenue in their loving memory.
John Titta, owner of John’s Lane Market in New Dorp, dies at 95
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — John Titta, 95, the former owner of a New Dorp meat market and Grant City tavern, died late last month, said his family. A lifelong Staten Islander, Titta was born in the borough in 1927. A proud father of two sons, John and Michael, Titta is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rose.
Republican Sam Pirozzolo wins Staten Island Mid-Island Assembly seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Sam Pirozzolo was victorious over Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano in the race for the borough’s 63rd Assembly District covering the Mid-Island and part of the North Shore on Tuesday night. With 95.35% of the votes counted, Argenziano conceded with 45.64% of the votes...
Jessica Scarcella-Spanton declares victory in Staten Island State Senate race; Tirone yet to concede
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic candidate Jessica Scarcella-Spanton will succeed her former boss State Sen. Diane Savino (D-North Shore/South Brooklyn) for her seat representing New York’s 23rd district. At the end of the night, with 84.71% of ballots counted, Scarcella-Spanton had earned 52.61% of the votes, according to the...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
65K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0