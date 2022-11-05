Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Parking Authority picks deputy mayor for labor as new executive director
The Philadelphia Parking Authority Board announced Monday it has selected a new executive director. After a lengthy national search, the board chose a familiar face: Deputy Mayor for Labor Rich Lazer.
Lucky Well merges BBQ and Pizza in University City
The new location is the first with a pizza oven, with the bonus of adding popular BBQ items to your pie.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Officials Remove Secret Surveillance Cameras from Ballot Box Locations
The shenanigans have begun. Here's what you need to know to get through Election Day. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times. Parx Casino, located in Bensalem, worked to keep operations going during the COVID-19 pandemic. One...
Fox Chase’s Brady named acting city controller
Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday named Fox Chase resident Christy Brady, currently serving as Deputy City Controller, as Acting City Controller, effective immediately. Brady, with nearly 30 years of experience across a variety of roles within the Controller’s office, succeeds Rebecca Rhynhart, who resigned to run for mayor. “As...
billypenn.com
Why Philly had such a big drop in mail ballot requests this year
Interest in mail voting has declined since it first became an option for Pennsylvanians in 2020. One of the counties with the biggest drop this year? Philadelphia. Reasons range from mistrust in the postal service to excitement about voting in person, especially among younger voters, people involved with voter education and get-out-the-vote efforts in Philadelphia told Billy Penn.
Can light-based art improve your health? This Philly exhibition wants to find out
In a darkened space underneath a stairwell at the Hot•Bed gallery in Philadelphia’s Old City, a pulsing mandala of light flickers with pixelated rings of static. The hypnotic piece tricks the brain into believing the wall hanging is actually receding down a tunnel toward a vanishing point. “Infinite...
therecord-online.com
Judge rules Philadelphia shouldn’t be forced to change its vote-counting plan for Nov. 8 election, but the case isn’t over
HARRISBURG — Philadelphia does not need to change a significant aspect of its vote-counting plan hours before the 2022 general election, a judge ruled Monday, but the case isn’t over yet. It revolves around the city’s commissioners’ plan to discontinue a time-consuming procedure they previously used to catch...
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: If You Voted By Mail, Stop Whatever You’re Doing and Check These Lists
The city has published the names of hundreds of voters whose mail-in ballots are problematic. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you have...
billypenn.com
Hundreds cheer the red carpet eating of 40th rotisserie chicken, ‘a part of Philly history’
It’s 12 o’clock on Sunday. The clocks have just been turned back. The sky is overcast, but the breeze is warm. The abandoned pier behind the Columbus Boulevard Giant — right near the South Philly Walmart — is bustling. Hundreds of people of all ages (too...
At South Philly rally, Mastriano focuses on city crime
In the final days of the 2022 gubernatorial race, Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano once again visited Philadelphia to drum up support ahead of Election Day. He was greeted by cheers at Galdo’s catering hall in South Philly.
NBC Philadelphia
‘You Will Be Prosecuted:' City Task Force Prepared To Combat Voter Intimidation in Philly
Authorities in Philadelphia showed a united front ahead of the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, guaranteeing “safe and democratic” voting across the city. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is leading a task force of law enforcement and officials to deter any voter intimidation and election day crime.
phillyvoice.com
Philly is turning to civil prosecution – and mobile cameras – to fight its illegal dumping problem
The scourge of illegal dumping in Philadelphia is among the most infuriating nuisances that residents and city cleanup crews encounter in their day-to-day lives. Wastelands full of discarded tires, furniture and other bulky junk are common features of the city landscape, whose nooks are rife with reminders of the blatant disregard often shown for communities and the environment.
billypenn.com
Long live the automat, the Philly-made marvel that turned dining into an assembly line
It was 1898 when a food service revolution was brewing across the bridge in Camden — but almost no one realized it. That was the year Horn & Hardart Baking Company was founded, building up from a tiny, countertop lunch joint in Center City that introduced New Orleans-style coffee to the region.
phillyyimby.com
Construction Complete at 4019-21 Haverford Avenue in Haverford North, West Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has confirmed the completion of construction at a four-story, seven-unit multi-family building at 4021 Haverford Avenue in Haverford North, West Philadelphia. The development will replace a three-story rowhouse located on the north side of the block between North 40th Street and North Preston Street. The new building will span a ground footprint of 2,413 square feet and will offer 10,134 square feet of interior space, which translates into generously-sized apartments measuring well over 1,000 square feet each. The structure will also feature a basement and full sprinkling. Permits list Mustafa Sencan as the owner and American Reliable Tasks Contracting as the contractor. Construction costs are specified at $1.3 million.
Athenaeum of Philadelphia reopens after $1.6 million renovations
The Athenaeum of Philadelphia has been closed for five months to undergo a $1.6 million renovation. On Monday, with scaffolding still draped over its facade, the historic building in Washington Square reopens to the public. The historic members library, established in 1814, has occupied 219 S. 6th Street since it...
Brother of MOVE bombing victims sues city of Philadelphia and University of Pennsylvania
Lionell Dotson's sisters were killed when police dropped a bomb on an Osage Avenue home on May 13, 1985.
Philadelphia shares list of voters who submitted flawed mail-in ballots
If your name is on one of these lists, you need to take action.
Many Philadelphians Struggle to Pay Energy Bills, but Help is Available
More than one in five households in the tristate metro area have been unable to pay their energy bills in the last year. But local organizations and utility companies are here to help.
earnthenecklace.com
Is KYW-TV News Anchor Joe Holden Leaving CBS3 Philadelphia?
Joe Holden has been on the weekend anchor desk at KYW-TV’s CBS3 Philadelphia for the last five years. His viewers recall him as an anchor who displayed his son’s Father’s Day gift live on the air. However, Philadelphia residents were confused when he was missing in action from the broadcast this past weekend. Many want to know if Joe Holden is leaving CBS3 Philadelphia. Fortunately, the anchor answered all their queries. Here is what Holden had to say about his absence from the KYW-TV news desk.
WHYY
