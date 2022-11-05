Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Alabama Power is Raising Rates and Birmingham Water Works Likely Will in 2023 & a Former BWW Employee Comes ForwardZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
Is new $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham a good or bad idea? Here’s what readers say
Music lovers in Birmingham could have a brand-new concert venue right in their backyard, if plans continue to move forward for a $50 million amphitheater on the city’s Northside. The 9,000-seat amphitheater isn’t a done deal, but early steps have been taken to get the funding in place. The...
birminghamhomeandgarden.com
Welcome to our 2022 Inspiration Home
Beautiful décor meets innovative ideas in our 2022 Inspiration Home. Local and regional designers, as well as some of our favorite shops and services, fill this year’s house with fabulous finishes, innovative ideas, and gorgeous rooms. Take a close look around to check out the details—large and small—that will inspire the look and function of your own home.
Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location
Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bham Now
Meet the family behind Smith’s Variety—a Crestline favorite since 1950
A quaint store brimming with toys, candy, party goods and everything in between is nestled in Crestline Village. The sign’s red and white letters may be shiny and new, but Smith’s Variety has been part of this community since 1950. Read on to learn how this one family has continued its legacy.
Bham Now
NEW: RideBHM—Alabama’s first-ever downhill mountain biking park—opens Nov. 19
Dedicated mountain bikers and anyone who’s ever wanted to give it a try, you’re in for a treat. On November 19, from 2-5PM, RideBHM opens, bringing mountain biking to the masses. We got a sneak preview, so keep reading for all the details. RideBHM opens November 19. Back...
Feizal Valli announces opening date for new cocktail bar, The House of Found Objects
The wait is almost over for Feizal Valli’s newest project. Friends and fans of Valli have been waiting with bated breath since the award-winning bartender and co-owner of the former Atomic Lounge in Birmingham officially announced he was opening a new bar called The House of Found Objects. But the new bar has hardly been shrouded in secrecy.
wvtm13.com
Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
wbhm.org
Elias Hendricks brings classical soul to Birmingham with Vox Fortura
Singer and Birmingham native Elias Hendricks has a career that has taken him all over the world. He’s performed musical theater in Hong Kong in The Lion King and in London in Motown: The Musical. He also founded the vocal quartet Vox Fortura which brings audiences what he calls “classical soul.” The group won accolades on Britain’s Got Talent. Hendricks moved back to Birmingham in 2021. Vox Fortuna will perform this Sunday at the Lyric Theatre. He spoke with WBHM’s Cody Short.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. Here’s what to know
A new food festival is coming to Birmingham in 2023. The Birmingham FOOD+Culture Festival will bring chefs, farmers, writers, food makers, distillers, and winemakers to highlight the culinary scene in and around the Birmingham area. The concept for the festival was inspired by the 43rd annual International Association of Culinary...
Bham Now
20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them
The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three. “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick. RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August. Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
Bham Now
10 places to pick up your Thanksgiving meal this year
Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means it is time to start planning your delicious spread. For those of us who love the holiday food but hate the hassle, we’ve rounded up ten places ready to help you have the best Thanksgiving meal around. 1. Continental Bakery.
wbrc.com
Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
wvtm13.com
Piggly Wiggly to expand in Homewood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is expanding. The company will build a brand new store next to its current building on Montgomery Highway. It's expected to be double the size of the current store. The council approved incentives at its meeting in late October. The city...
Man hit by train in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
This week in 1982, an Alabama sports writer did the unthinkable … or at least people thought he did
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories marking the 40th anniversary of the end of the Paul “Bear” Bryant era at Alabama, which came in 1982. This story examines when signs first began to appear that Bryant’s program might be slipping and when rumors began in earnest that he might soon retire.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1