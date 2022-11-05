ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
birminghamhomeandgarden.com

Welcome to our 2022 Inspiration Home

Beautiful décor meets innovative ideas in our 2022 Inspiration Home. Local and regional designers, as well as some of our favorite shops and services, fill this year’s house with fabulous finishes, innovative ideas, and gorgeous rooms. Take a close look around to check out the details—large and small—that will inspire the look and function of your own home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Cajun Steamer planning to open another Tennessee location

Birmingham’s Cajun Steamer Bar & Grill is getting ready to open its third Tennessee location early next year. The restaurant will be located in Hendersonville at 185 Indian Lake Blvd. and is slated to open in mid-January. It will be open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Budweiser Clydesdale horses return to Alabama this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses will return to Alabama this week on a new tour. “This is a momentous occasion for Adams to have the opportunity to bring the World Famous Budweiser Clydesdales here to Birmingham,” said Adams Beverages General Manager Brendan Finnigan. Their tour...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

Elias Hendricks brings classical soul to Birmingham with Vox Fortura

Singer and Birmingham native Elias Hendricks has a career that has taken him all over the world. He’s performed musical theater in Hong Kong in The Lion King and in London in Motown: The Musical. He also founded the vocal quartet Vox Fortura which brings audiences what he calls “classical soul.” The group won accolades on Britain’s Got Talent. Hendricks moved back to Birmingham in 2021. Vox Fortuna will perform this Sunday at the Lyric Theatre. He spoke with WBHM’s Cody Short.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham PD hosts surprise 50th anniversary party for longtime officer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Officer Butch Boackle is celebrating his 50th anniversary with the Birmingham Police Department. BPD hosted a surprise anniversary celebration for Boackle on Monday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It clearly wasn't a surprise party Officer Boackle was expecting either. In fact, he had to be coaxed in to walking through the door of his 50th anniversary party.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham + where to get them

The leaves are falling, the temperature will be dropping soon (hopefully) and the sun is setting earlier. We’ve got ya covered with 20 fall comfort foods in Birmingham to keep you in high spirits as the cold approaches. Keep reading to find out which ones made our list. Chili.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South expanding to 3-day festival in 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Just a few months removed from Rock the South 2022, festival partner Shane Quick on Friday announced that next year’s event will be the biggest one yet, growing from two days to three.   “Going to three days allows us to continue to compete on a national level with other festivals, bring more bands to Cullman and spread our expenses over another festival day,” said Quick.  RTS 2023 will be held Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22. In previous years, RTS was held in early summer, and most recently, in August.   Said Quick, “Doing the festival in July allows us to be further away...
CULLMAN, AL
Bham Now

10 places to pick up your Thanksgiving meal this year

Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away, which means it is time to start planning your delicious spread. For those of us who love the holiday food but hate the hassle, we’ve rounded up ten places ready to help you have the best Thanksgiving meal around. 1. Continental Bakery.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Downtown Birmingham YMCA permanently closing current facility

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - YMCA of Greater Birmingham has announced that the Downtown YMCA facility will be closing permanently at the end of this year. In a statement, to Y members, the YMCA identified lingering effects of the pandemic as one of the factors that led to the decision. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Piggly Wiggly to expand in Homewood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Piggly Wiggly in Homewood is expanding. The company will build a brand new store next to its current building on Montgomery Highway. It's expected to be double the size of the current store. The council approved incentives at its meeting in late October. The city...
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Man hit by train in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is being treated at UAB Hospital after being hit by a train in Cullman Monday morning, the Cullman Police Department reports. Jarod Moon, 33, of Warrior was hit by a train at the corner of 1st Ave and 4th Street SE around 10:38 a.m. According to the CPD, Moon […]
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Several transit buses destroyed in Anniston fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Anniston Fire Department is on the scene of a fire where several buses were burned Monday morning. Anniston officials report that the fire was at New Flyer, a company that designs electric transit buses. This was a commercial vehicle fire that started away from the building and no one was […]
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy