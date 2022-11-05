Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.

GULF SHORES, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO