FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
wvasfm.org
Newspaper company going all digital
News outlets report Alabama Media Group is transitioning to all-digital delivery. It is ending publication of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi in 2023. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. The company will keep its offices in...
Development company sues City of Fairhope
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, recently purchased two pieces of land, one on Lawrence Road and another off Dyer Road in Fairhope, with plans to build new townhomes. But they say the city has added new requirements for development, so now the company is suing the city. Fairhope city leaders are […]
NOLA.com
Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans
Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
WALA-TV FOX10
A local church holding a food distribution
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
WALA-TV FOX10
Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Mobile County judge sentenced convicted felon to 30 months in prison: State Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a Mobile man to 30 months in prison for “being a felon in possession of a firearm,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. According to court documents, George Lee Thompson, 35, was arrested by Mobile police in June 2021 […]
Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police
UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
WKRG
Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
WALA-TV FOX10
3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton
FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
Mobile woman sentenced for embezzling from construction company
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who worked as a payroll manager for a local construction company used her access to the business’s finances to steal more than a quarter million dollars, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 […]
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
Atmore Advance
Sheriff’s report for Nov. 2-8, 2022
The following were arrested and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center from Nov. 2-8, 2022:. • Anthony W. Ayres, 43, of Summerdale, for failure to appear (FTA). • Brennan Beasley, 35, of Brewton, for conditional release violation. • Jesse C. Bell, 36, of Flomaton, for FTA and theft of...
Judge orders Baldwin County planning commission to approve controversial subdivision
On Friday, a judge ordered the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission to approve Sherwood Grove subdivision, after the commission voted not to approve it in August. “The commission didn’t meet the requirements of the statute,” Greg Bordenkircher, an attorney for 68 Ventures, the development company, said. “They [Baldwin County] set the criteria, we met the criteria. It [approving the subdivision] is a ministerial act.”
travelawaits.com
25 Best Towns To Retire In The U.S. According To U.S. News And World Report
U.S. News & World Report is out with its 2022/2023 list of best places to retire in the United States. This year’s list looked at Americans’ expectations for retirement, such as housing affordability, health care, desirability, and overall happiness. This year, there are four new areas in the top five.
‘We’re going to fight together’: Family remembers man in Mobile standoff
We're hearing from the man's family at the center of a more than five-hour standoff in downtown Mobile.
Circle K on Dauphin Street robbed at gunpoint: Mobile PD searching for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a […]
