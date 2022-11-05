ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

WKRG News 5

Cochran introduces Burch as new Mobile County Sheriff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Retiring Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran introduced Republican candidate Paul Burch as the new sheriff in what would be a victory over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Burch is a Mobile native and currently serves as a Captain in the Sheriff’s Office. Perkins was a political newcomer who ran opposed for the Democratic […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wvasfm.org

Newspaper company going all digital

News outlets report Alabama Media Group is transitioning to all-digital delivery. It is ending publication of its four newspapers in Alabama and Mississippi in 2023. The Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press-Register and Mississippi Press will be published through Feb. 26, 2023. The company will keep its offices in...
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Development company sues City of Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — 68 Ventures, a development company based in Daphne, recently purchased two pieces of land, one on Lawrence Road and another off Dyer Road in Fairhope, with plans to build new townhomes. But they say the city has added new requirements for development, so now the company is suing the city. Fairhope city leaders are […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
NOLA.com

Bollinger Shipyards buys Pascagoula shipbuilder in expansion tied to Coast Guard Arctic plans

Louisiana's Bollinger Shipyards has agreed to buy Halter Marine in Pascagoula, Mississippi, from its Singapore-based parent company, a major expansion aimed at turning around the struggling shipbuilder and delivering on its $750 million U.S. Coast Guard contract for Arctic icebreakers. The acquisition, announced late Sunday, offers Bollinger two active and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

A local church holding a food distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surge Cares, which is a new monthly Food Distribution Outreach from Surge Church, is helping those in need this holiday season. Launch day is this Sunday, November 13th at 12:30pm in the front parking lot of Surge Church located at 2900 Dawes Road. They will be...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Some Mobile County schools going virtual on election day

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - These are the schools in Mobile County that will be virtual tomorrow because the schools are election polling places. Palmer Pillans Middle Sch. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police

UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Baldwin County election results: Midterms 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2022 midterm elections wrap up Tuesday. WKRG News 5 and WKRG.com is your local election headquarters and we have you covered up to and through Election Day. Real-time election results will start coming in at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday. Find results for Baldwin County races and ballot measures below.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 die in U.S. 31 crash in Flomaton

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m. Sunday has claimed three lives. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton, was killed when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Christopher P. Bell, 41, also from Flomaton. Alfreco Lett, 50, of Century, Fla., the passenger in the Dodge pickup was fatally injured as well, ALEA said.
FLOMATON, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police investigating West Mobile homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a homicide in West Mobile tonight. The call came in shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Bryant Street which is in the Glen Acres community where officers have put up crime scene tape near a home. This is a breaking...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman sentenced for embezzling from construction company

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman who worked as a payroll manager for a local construction company used her access to the business’s finances to steal more than a quarter million dollars, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama. Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, plead guilty and was sentenced to 30 […]
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Sheriff’s report for Nov. 2-8, 2022

The following were arrested and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center from Nov. 2-8, 2022:. • Anthony W. Ayres, 43, of Summerdale, for failure to appear (FTA). • Brennan Beasley, 35, of Brewton, for conditional release violation. • Jesse C. Bell, 36, of Flomaton, for FTA and theft of...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Judge orders Baldwin County planning commission to approve controversial subdivision

On Friday, a judge ordered the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission to approve Sherwood Grove subdivision, after the commission voted not to approve it in August. “The commission didn’t meet the requirements of the statute,” Greg Bordenkircher, an attorney for 68 Ventures, the development company, said. “They [Baldwin County] set the criteria, we met the criteria. It [approving the subdivision] is a ministerial act.”
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
