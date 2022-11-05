Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDOT: Road closures for bridge projects in Saline County
On Monday, work began for a bridge replacement on Shipton Road and a bridge removal on Granville Road, just east of Kansas Highway 143 in Saline County. During construction, Shipton Road and Granville Road will be closed at the location where the contractor is actively working on the bridge. Local traffic will follow a signed detour via N. Ohio Street and Interstate 70.
River renewal, bid awards, arcade on Salina City Comm. agenda
The Smoky Hill River Renewal Project, bid awards, a zoning change, and an arcade ownership change are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Reminder: City of Salina curbside leaf collection to begin Monday
Don't forget: the City of Salina is scheduled to begin its annual curbside leaf collection on Monday. General Services staff will be conducting curbside leaf collection from Monday to Dec. 30, weather permitting. Folling is the collection schedule as provided by the City of Salina. Leaf collection participant guidelines and...
Man on electric bike dies in crash in Riley County
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive. Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of […]
Kansas man dies after electric motorbike strikes SUV
RILEY COUNTY —A Manhattan man died in an accident just before 6:30p.m. Monday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported an Onyx Electric Motorbike driven by Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, Manhattan, was northbound on Tuttle Creek Boulevard in northeast Manhattan and struck the side of a 2012 Subaru Outback driven by Graden Marden, 70, Manhattan, who made a left turn onto Griffith Drive.
Burglar steals $1,400 bow, case from north Salina residence
A Salina man is missing a $1,400 bow and case after a burglary at his residence in the northern part of the city. The 26-year-old Salina man told police that sometime between midnight and 11 p.m. Saturday, someone entered his residence in the 1200 block of N. 11th Street and stole a Diamond Deploy bow and the hard case it was in, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Driver hospitalized in Salina after car strikes I-70 bridge rail
SALINE COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Saturday in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Toyota Prius driven by Ray Walter Cooke, 39, Pleasent Grove, Utah, was westbound on Interstate 70 just east of Ohio Street. The car veered to the left,...
Operation Green Light proclamation request on Saline Co. agenda
In celebration of Veterans Day and in recognition of the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the need to connect them to resources available to assist them and their families, a proclamation supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans will be presented to the Saline County Commission at tomorrow's 9 a.m. meeting.
Salina man arrested Saturday after incident at convenience store
A local man was arrested on multiple requested charges after an incident at a north Salina convenience store Saturday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were sent to Casey's General Store, 500 N. Ohio Street, at approximately 3 p.m. for the report of a male subject with a gun, knife, and hammer. They made contact with Carlito Morales, 32, of Salina, who had two knives and a hammer.
Manhattan teen injured after car travels into ditch
RILEY COUNTY—A teen driver was injured in an accident just before 10p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ethan Bryant, 16, Manhattan, traveled through the t-intersection on Calvary as it met Welsh Road near Riley and into the ditch, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Stars rewards ‘like free money;’ program a ‘win-win-win’ for Salina, Saline County
A “stars” studded summer and fall has proponents of the Choose Saline County rewards program eager to share its virtues entering holiday shopping. Results are just beginning to shine. The local loyalty enhancement uses federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, awarding Saline Stars to consumers for their...
Salina man sentenced to prison for crash that killed Alliance woman
On April 10, 37-year-old Ryan McElroy, Salina, Kan., killed 22-year-old Blythe Boness of Alliance in a vehicle crash on Highway 2 east of Alliance. "As we know on April 10, 2022 in the afternoon, victim in this case, Blythe Boness, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 in Box Butte County, Nebraska," Edward Vierk of the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said in Box Butte County District County today. "Blythe had just dropped off her fiancé Bailey to pick up a used truck that would be their future ranch truck. Blythe and Bailey were putting the pieces in place for their life together as husband and wife on a ranch. In fact, at the time of the crash that would soon happen, Bailey was following Blythe approximately two and a half miles behind her in this new used truck that they had purchased. At the time, Blythe was driving her Ford Escape SUV. In her vehicle, she had no other human passenger. She did have her and Bailey's four companions, their loyal dogs, not all of which would survive the upcoming event. And at the same time, the defendant, Mr. McElroy was traveling westbound on Highway 2. He was alone in his Camaro. At that time, he was driving on a suspended Kansas license and in fact, in Kansas, he did have a warrant out for his arrest. He had been drinking that morning, but he'd run out of alcohol and got in his car to go buy more alcohol. At approximately mile marker 92.5 in Box Butte County, Mr. McElroy crossed the center line and began driving in the eastbound lane of Highway 2. This was the lane that Blythe was properly driving in. Blythe made an evasive maneuver to try to avoid Mr. McElroy's oncoming car. She moved towards the north shoulder rather than trying to endanger herself by going into a ditch and the defendant then made another maneuver, returning to his lane, and he struck Miss Boness vehicle. As a result of this collision, Miss Boness was ejected and was killed."
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE AVAILABLE. NAME: Davison, Isaaq Paul; 21; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct;...
Kan. arson investigation: Suspect used pickup to damage SUV
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged battery and arson involving a dispute in Riley County. Just after 8p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 43-year-old man reported...
Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15
Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
Grants to help with repairs to Old Mill in Lindsborg
LINDSBORG - Two grants from the McPherson County Community Foundation will help Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum to make critical repairs to the Old Mill. “We’re thankful that the foundation is recognizing the value of the mill and museum to this community and its heritage,” said Caroline de Filippis, Community Development Director of the museum. “These are valuable steps to making sure the mill stays strong.”
Colvin exhibition, 'Weecha,' at KWU features Wichita War Dancer
A desire to learn a new photography technique has led to a gallery exhibition for Salinan Tanner Colvin. Weecha, a blend of photography and videography opened today in The Gallery at Kansas Wesleyan University. The exhibition features Wichita War Dancer, a member of the Tohono O’dham and Ponca nations who...
Kan. officer injured while arresting felon for disorderly conduct
RENO COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities arrested a Kansas felon who injured an officer while resisting on Sunday in Hutchinson. Just after 4p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of East 8th Street just for a loud music complaint. Gary McQueen, 45, was acting disorderly and so officers attempted to arrest him. McQueen resisted and one of the responding officers was injured.
Abilene gun show sees hundreds of attendees during first year back
Saturday and Sunday, Abilene’s gun show returned after several years away to hundreds of attendees. Quartermaster of the VFW Bill Marshall said attendance vastly exceeded expectations.
Salina Central thespians to present 'The Explorers Club'
Friday through Sunday, Salina Central High School Theatre is scheduled to present Nell Benjamin's comedy, The Explorers Club. The production is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Running time is approximately two hours including a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are on sale online and also will...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0