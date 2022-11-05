ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

Cristina Cutts Dougherty: Powerful Role Model

Cristina Cutts Dougherty is the first tubist to attend the Curtis Institute of Music since its opening in 1924. Cristina grew up in South Africa and developed her love for music from going to djembe classes and taking gumboot dance lessons. This week On Stage at Curtis viewers will enjoy Cristina performance by composers Krzywicki, Price, Tomasi and Mortimer.
WHYY

FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey

The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts

Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men’s race and Lokedi the women’s race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WHYY

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy