‘This is what it means to be Jewish in America:’ N.J. rabbis respond to synagogue threats
The person behind threats against New Jersey synagogues has been identified and “no longer poses a danger to the community,” according to the FBI. The person, who hasn’t been named by federal law enforcement, told officials they “harbored anger towards Jewish people, according to the Associated Press.
Cristina Cutts Dougherty: Powerful Role Model
Cristina Cutts Dougherty is the first tubist to attend the Curtis Institute of Music since its opening in 1924. Cristina grew up in South Africa and developed her love for music from going to djembe classes and taking gumboot dance lessons. This week On Stage at Curtis viewers will enjoy Cristina performance by composers Krzywicki, Price, Tomasi and Mortimer.
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won't shift into reverse, unlike what happened twice before when Democrats lost power
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
The FBI said on Thursday it had received credible information about a “broad” threat to synagogues in New Jersey, a warning that promoted some municipalities to send extra police officers to guard houses of worship. The nature of the threat was vague. The FBI’s Newark office released a...
Pa. Republicans try to make Philadelphia crime a central campaign issue — even outside of the city
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Dr. Kayla Preito-Hodge was watching a show on Hulu when the commercial interrupted. It was about a race outside of Philadelphia, but it highlighted violent crime in the City of Brotherly Love. “I was just kind of floored,”...
Wednesday's letters: Losing China, teaching true history, cooling planet
China-U.S. relationship becomes lose-lose In the New York Times on Nov. 1, Thomas Friedman warned that China is “losing America,” citing a survey showing more than 80% of Americans have an unfavorable view of China. ...
Chebet and Lokedi of Kenya win NYC Marathon races in debuts
Kenyans Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made huge splashes in their New York City Marathon debuts on Sunday. Chebet won the men’s race and Lokedi the women’s race in her first-ever marathon on an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures in the 70s making it one of the hottest in race history since the marathon was moved to November in 1986.
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
Here are 5 key questions to prep you for the coming days of the 2022 election season
Election Day is almost here! Well, almost. Tens of millions have already voted, and the election is likely to extend beyond Tuesday for days, if not weeks. Several races, especially in the Senate, are expected to be razor tight and control of the chamber may not be known for a while.
