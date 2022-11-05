ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood among KDWP trout locations; season runs to April 15

Trout season is now open and more than 30 bodies of water across the state have been stocked with rainbow trout, including the lake at Salina's Lakewood Park. Kansas’ trout season runs through April 15, 2023, and anglers can find a list of stocked locations on ksoutdoors.com along with a stocking schedule, according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP). This year, bodies of water across the state will be stocked from October through December and again mid-February through March.
SALINA, KS
Kansas Main Street Program hosting application workshop

TOPEKA – The Kansas Main Street program announced Monday it is seeking new communities to join the program in 2023. On Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., the program will host a virtual application workshop for communities interested in the program. “My administration rebuilt economic development tools like the Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Sawyer stops in Salina for meet and greet, talks about issues

Being invested in the state and in the agriculture industry, Katie Sawyer believed she couldn't pass up the chance to run for Kansas lieutenant governor. Sawyer was in Salina recently for a meet-and-greet with supporters and talked with Salina Post for an exclusive interview. Sawyer said she was "born and...
SALINA, KS
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
KANSAS STATE
Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
KANSAS STATE
Salina, KS
