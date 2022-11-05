James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO