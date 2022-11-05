Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Michigan State's Suzy Merchant finally has new contract, with a big raise
Suzy Merchant has completed 15 seasons as Michigan State head women's basketball coach. Throughout those 15 seasons, she had signed just one new contract: Her original one. The original contract was a rollover deal that left increases in pay mostly up to university administration. That changed June 22, when Merchant...
Detroit News
Attorney: Michigan-Michigan State postgame tunnel incident instigated by Wolverines
An attorney representing a suspended Michigan State player involved in the fight in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29 is saying Michigan State players were responding to the actions of a Michigan player. David Diamond, a lawyer based in Los...
Detroit News
'Natural scorer' Jett Howard off to a flying start for Michigan basketball
Ann Arbor — Before the season, assistant coach Phil Martelli made a prediction about Jett Howard. “I can see him be a fan favorite,” Martelli said on the “Defend the Block” podcast in September, “because when that ball drops and the ease of which it comes out of his hand, I think people are going to gravitate to Jett.”
Detroit News
Investigation into Michigan-MSU tunnel incident could conclude by end of week
A little more than a week since Michigan State and Michigan players were involved in an incident in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium following the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory, the investigation into the altercation continues with hopes of a conclusion coming soon. “We are hoping by the end of the...
Detroit News
Meet the 2022-23 Michigan men's basketball team
James Hawkins of The Detroit News breaks down the Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. Joey Baker, wing: The grad transfer, who spent the past four years playing a reserve role at Duke, brings needed experience and perimeter shooting. As long as he’s fully recovered from offseason hip surgery and faces no limitations when the season gets rolling, he could serve as the sixth man and start if needed. He’ll have a shot to top all his previous career highs production-wise.
Detroit News
EMU coach Heath benches Emoni Bates in opener; he'll play vs. UM at LCA
On Monday night, 4,677 fans filed through the turnstiles at the George Gervin Center in Ypsilanti to watch Eastern Michigan men's basketball's season opener against Wayne State. It marked the fourth-largest crowd in the arena's 23-year history, and the largest crowd in five-plus years. Of course, many of those fans,...
Detroit News
Unbeaten Wolverines rise in Associated Press Top 25 college football poll
Michigan is moving on up in the national rankings. After flipping a switch in the second half and taking care of business with a 52-17 win at Rutgers, the Wolverines (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) moved up a spot to No. 3 — their highest ranking in The Associated Press college football poll this season — following a weekend that saw three top-10 teams fall.
Detroit News
James builds lead over Marlinga for U.S. House in Metro Detroit district
Republican businessman John James built a lead over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County, Rochester and Rochester Hills. James, 41, of Farmington Hills had 53% of the vote and Marlinga, 75, of Sterling Heights had 45% with...
Detroit News
7 new firefighters in Northville, largest class in a decade
Northville - Seven new firefighters were added to Northville's fire department this week, allowing the team to increase response time to incidents and fully staff another firehouse. Mark J. Abbo, the township's supervisor, said in a news release that by hiring the additional staff the township “took a step toward...
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Nov. 1 shooting in Farmington
A convicted felon has been charged in a shooting last week in Farmington that left a man in critical condition, police said Monday. Matthew Miquel Jones, 40, of Farmington Hills, was charged Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court with assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Detroit News
Last suspect arrested in Ypsilanti Twp. man's shooting on Facebook
The final suspect wanted in the slaying of an Ypsilanti Township man livestreamed on Facebook last summer has been arrested, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. Coreyon Brown, 19, was taken into custody without incident by members of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension team at an acquaintance's home in Ypsilanti, authorities said in a statement.
