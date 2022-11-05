ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

click orlando

Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Storm nearing hurricane strength on its path to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole was nearing hurricane strength late Tuesday evening as the storm continued to move toward Florida. The center of Nicole was located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving west-southwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, making it just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Warning issued for portions of Florida's east coast

click orlando

Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
fox35orlando.com

LIST: Florida school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several parts of Central Florida, including those along the coast, are under surge watches and warnings, tropical storm watches and warnings, or hurricane watches and warnings.
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole could be the first November hurricane to hit Florida since 1985

ORLANDO, Fla. - If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years. The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando, along with much of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to ...
fox35orlando.com

Mandatory evacuations ordered along Central Florida's east coast ahead of Nicole

BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. - At Surfside Estates, people are taking precautions. Homes at this mobile home park were already damaged by both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Irma. So residents aren’t taking any chances with Nicole and plan to evacuate. Resident Jim Winchester said, "We’re gonna head inland and find...
fox35orlando.com

How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week

A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
fox35orlando.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida

As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
fox35orlando.com

Weary Central Florida residents prepare for another possible hurricane

KISSIMEE, Fla. - Osceola County residents are filling sandbags to protect their homes from flooding. Many were already making repairs because of damage from Hurricane Ian. "It’s very stressful! I just lost almost everything with Ian," said Wilfredo Miranda. "So I am in the process of recovering, and now it makes me very nervous."
fox35orlando.com

Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
WESH

Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
