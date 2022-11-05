Read full article on original website
Here’s how Tropical Storm Nicole could impact Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to near the east coast of Florida, watches and warnings are now in effect for every county in east Central Florida. A hurricane warning is in effect for all of Brevard County, coastal Volusia and coastal Flagler counties. This means hurricane conditions can be expected within the next 36 hours. Farther inland, a tropical storm warning is in effect for inland Volusia, Lake, Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties. A tropical storm watch is also now in effect for Sumter, Marion and inland Flagler counties.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Storm nearing hurricane strength on its path to Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole was nearing hurricane strength late Tuesday evening as the storm continued to move toward Florida. The center of Nicole was located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving west-southwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, making it just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Hurricane Warning issued for portions of Florida's east coast
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole was nearing hurricane strength late Tuesday evening as the storm continued to move toward Florida. The center of Nicole was located about 325 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and moving west-southwest at 10 mph. Maximum sustained winds were measured at 70 mph, making it just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane.
Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live webcam of Florida's Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral
LAKE MARY, Fla. - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on its path toward Florida. School closures: See what districts have closed ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. Sandbags: Where to get sandbags in Central Florida. Orlando Hurricane Center: Latest tropical...
Tropical Storm Nicole prompts closures across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida, impending weather conditions have prompted closures of airports, government buildings and beaches across the region. Here’s the county-by-county list of the latest. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball...
LIST: Florida school closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Several parts of Central Florida, including those along the coast, are under surge watches and warnings, tropical storm watches and warnings, or hurricane watches and warnings.
Tropical Storm Nicole could be the first November hurricane to hit Florida since 1985
ORLANDO, Fla. - If Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall as a Category 1 hurricane as projected, it would be the first November hurricane to hit the U.S. in 37 years. The last hurricane to make landfall in the month of November was Hurricane Kate, when the storm hit the Florida panhandle on Nov. 21, 1985 as a Category 2 hurricane. Kate came ashore near Mexico Beach, Florida with winds of 100 mph.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando, along with much of Central Florida, is in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, which is forecast to approach the east coast of Florida late Wednesday or into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to ...
Nicole to become hurricane on approach to Florida
Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the Florida coast on Wednesday. Portions of Central Florida are under hurricane and tropical storm watches.
Should you stay or go? Which Central Florida counties are evacuating for Tropical Storm Nicole
CENTRAL FLORIDA – As Tropical Storm Nicole moves closer to Central Florida, some counties are urging residents to evacuate. Here is what we know about each county’s evacuation guidance. [TRENDING: Nicole expected to become hurricane, projected path shifts over Central Florida | Powerball ticket sold in California snags...
Mandatory evacuations ordered along Central Florida's east coast ahead of Nicole
BEVERLY BEACH, Fla. - At Surfside Estates, people are taking precautions. Homes at this mobile home park were already damaged by both Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Irma. So residents aren’t taking any chances with Nicole and plan to evacuate. Resident Jim Winchester said, "We’re gonna head inland and find...
How to prepare ahead of potential storm targeting Florida this week
A tropical disturbance currently brewing in the Atlantic may develop into Tropical Depression this week and is headed for Florida. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking the storm which will bring strong winds, astronomically high tides, coastal flooding, and more beach erosion to areas recently damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Tropical disturbance to impact Florida this week
The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring a tropical disturbance that could become a named storm over the next couple of days. Here's a look at the potential impacts it could bring to Florida.
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Evacuation orders, shelters announced as storm moves toward Florida
As Floridians prepare for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, local emergency management officials are starting to announce evacuation orders. The Brevard County Emergency Management Office recommends evacuation orders for the following area starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 7 a.m.:. Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas...
Timeline: When Subtropical Storm Nicole in Atlantic could impact Florida this week
Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Monday morning and is expected to approach the Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch,...
Weary Central Florida residents prepare for another possible hurricane
KISSIMEE, Fla. - Osceola County residents are filling sandbags to protect their homes from flooding. Many were already making repairs because of damage from Hurricane Ian. "It’s very stressful! I just lost almost everything with Ian," said Wilfredo Miranda. "So I am in the process of recovering, and now it makes me very nervous."
Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties
Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. As of Tuesday morning, Nicole is forecast to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane on its approach to the southeastern Florida coast on Wednesday evening. The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts could include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
Tracking the Tropics: All eyes on potential tropical development that could impact Florida
All eyes are on the potential for a tropical system to develop near the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time. Questions remain on timing and intensity, but regardless most models indicate our area will see worsening conditions throughout the week.
