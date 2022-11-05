Read full article on original website
Three injured in Franklin County crash, officials say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three people were injured in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night. According to the Franklin Fire Company's Facebook page, it happened just after 6:00 PM on the 2000 block of Wayne Road. So far, there is no word on the condition...
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
Man Wanted For Leaving Behind Explosives Following Eviction From Maryland Home
An alert has been issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal for a man wanted for allegedly leaving behind an explosive present following his eviction in Allegany County. Gregory “Peck” Allen Clark is wanted on four counts of manufacturing and possession of a destructive device and eight counts of possession of an explosive device with the intent to use, according to the fire marshal.
2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road. The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man […]
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugs
Luray, Va – The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force recently conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue in the areas of Winchester, Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page County, during October 26-28, 2022.
SCSO investigate thefts at 2 county truck stops
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the investigation of thefts from two Toms Brooks Trucks Stops. Several individuals reportedly stole from the gambling machines at both the Love’s and Pilot Truck Stops on Mount Olive Road. The individuals were all wearing COVID protection like masks and appear...
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
WCDFR announce a new Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCDFRS) announced the promotion of Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief. Maiatico is a Warren County High School graduate and is dedicated to pursuing continued education related to his position with the DFR. Maiatico has been with the WCFRD since...
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
Road Rage Incident In Frederick County Leaves Woman With Gun Shot Wounds
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A woman was shot during a road rage incident on Interstate 270 Sunday night in Frederick County. The victim told Maryland State Police that she was driving on 270 northbound near Urbana around 7:45 PM, when a vehicle pulled in behind her, flashing their high beams.
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
Fairfax County police car lights flashing (file photo) A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the...
Green Valley Elementary teacher won't face charges after false stabbing report
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. - Parents say there are still unanswered questions and calls for accountability after a Frederick County elementary teacher took her students out of school and made a false report about a mass stabbing last week. On Monday, Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said the Green Valley...
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education. through the completion of several academies...
Page County Supervisors discuss potential Community Center, approve Winum Memorial Bridge
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Board of Supervisors met Monday night and approved plans for county staff to move forward with plans for a Community Center in Luray. The Community Center would be built on a property already owned by the county that is directly across from the Page County Technical Center.
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
Man who fled police responding to shots fired call at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police tweeted about the incident around 5:07 p.m. on Sunday. They say officers responded to reports of shots fired at...
Enraged Man Assaults Officers During Dispute In Front Of Pregnant Wife In Frederick: Sheriff
Frederick County Sheriff's deputies had to go to elaborate lengths to apprehend a combative man who assaulted police and his own father in front of his pregnant wife, according to a spokesperson for the agency. Eliseo Escano, 27, of Frederick is facing multiple assault charges after he refused to go...
News Maker Michelle Ross on SPL’s help with C4H
Samuel’s Public Library (SPL) has been a great partner with the River 953 and Fox Sports Radio 1450’s Camping for Hunger (C4H) Campaign for years. This year SPL is stepping up their participation and at the same time helping out their patrons as well. We spoke with the...
