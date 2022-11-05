ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

Three injured in Franklin County crash, officials say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Three people were injured in a vehicle crash in Franklin County on Tuesday night. According to the Franklin Fire Company's Facebook page, it happened just after 6:00 PM on the 2000 block of Wayne Road. So far, there is no word on the condition...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Body pulled from pond in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Emergency crews pulled a body from a pond Tuesday morning at a park in Montgomery County. Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted that crews responded to the 14500 block of Avery Rd. in Redgate Park in the Rockville area around 10 a.m. for a person in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Man Wanted For Leaving Behind Explosives Following Eviction From Maryland Home

An alert has been issued by the Maryland State Fire Marshal for a man wanted for allegedly leaving behind an explosive present following his eviction in Allegany County. Gregory “Peck” Allen Clark is wanted on four counts of manufacturing and possession of a destructive device and eight counts of possession of an explosive device with the intent to use, according to the fire marshal.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
SCSO investigate thefts at 2 county truck stops

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the investigation of thefts from two Toms Brooks Trucks Stops. Several individuals reportedly stole from the gambling machines at both the Love’s and Pilot Truck Stops on Mount Olive Road. The individuals were all wearing COVID protection like masks and appear...
WCDFR announce a new Assistant Fire Chief

The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services (WCDFRS) announced the promotion of Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief. Maiatico is a Warren County High School graduate and is dedicated to pursuing continued education related to his position with the DFR. Maiatico has been with the WCFRD since...
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
County promotes Captain Gerry Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief

The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Captain Gerry R. Maiatico to Assistant Fire Chief for the Department. Captain Maiatico is a graduate of Warren County High School and is dedicated to pursuing continuing education. through the completion of several academies...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
News Maker Michelle Ross on SPL’s help with C4H

Samuel’s Public Library (SPL) has been a great partner with the River 953 and Fox Sports Radio 1450’s Camping for Hunger (C4H) Campaign for years. This year SPL is stepping up their participation and at the same time helping out their patrons as well. We spoke with the...
WARREN COUNTY, VA

