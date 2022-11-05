ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elizabeth Debicki on criticism towards The Crown: The show is clearly fictional

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYODy_0izpis8n00

Elizabeth Debicki has said she feels like audiences know The Crown is “clearly fictional” as she responded to criticism of how certain storylines are depicted.

The 32-year-old Australian actress will portray Diana, Princess of Wales in the fifth series of the hit Netflix drama, which is set to land on November 9.

Ahead of the series release, former prime ministers Sir John Major and Sir Tony Blair have hit out at their depiction while Dame Judi Dench called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode, saying it has begun to verge on “crude sensationalism”.

Asked whether she felt defensive to the criticism in an interview with the Guardian, she said: “I don’t really. I understand what the show is and what it’s trying to do.

“I also understand the reaction to it. I think this is a period of time that’s been told many times over and will continue to be told, and I know the degree of care and respect people enter into these stories with.”

The actress feels in her mind the show is a television drama, based on real events.

“I mean, it is clearly fictional. I feel like audiences know that, because there are actors, playing parts,” she added.

“I never watched The Crown and thought, ‘this is a documentary’ or ‘this is obviously true’.”

Sir John recently wrote a letter to The Telegraph responding to the upcoming fifth series which is expected to show Charles, played by Dominic West, cutting short a holiday with Diana to host a secret meeting with Sir John at Highgrove in 1991, at which they discuss potentially ousting the Queen.

The former prime minister wrote that it “will be profoundly hurtful to a family who are still grieving for the very person on whose life the entire drama was founded”.

Charles is reportedly shown trying to recruit Sir Tony as an ally to protect his future and pave the way for him to marry Camilla, shortly after the 1997 general election which saw Sir Tony become the Labour prime minister.

Sir Tony’s spokesman told the publication: “It should come as no surprise that this is complete and utter rubbish.”

Last month, stage and screen veteran Dame Judi called for a disclaimer to be added to each episode of The Crown as she felt there was a risk that “a significant number of viewers” will take its events as historical truth.

[xdelx]

Netflix added a disclaimer to the description of the latest trailer but stopped short of adding the message to the trailer itself.

It already described the show as “fictionalised drama” in its press materials, on social media and on The Crown’s landing page on its platform.

For the upcoming fifth and the final sixth series, Debicki is taking over the role of Diana, who Emma Corrin portrayed in series four.

The series will see her dramatise sensitive scenes including Diana’s divorce from Charles and the infamous Panorama interview with former BBC journalist Martin Bashir.

Debicki said that despite the sensitivity of the role and knowing it would bring intense scrutiny on her, she was never reluctant on joining the show.

“I went off instinct and I didn’t overthink it. I’ve watched this show and loved it for years,” she said.

“I knew I was stepping into working with people who were extremely intelligent and very sensitive about how they went about creating the script and making decisions.

“So, I never felt like I’d jumped on unstable ground.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Discovery of 2,000-year-old statues in Italy ‘will rewrite history’

The discovery of 2,000-year-old bronze statues in an ancient thermal spring will “rewrite history” about the transition from the Etruscan civilisation to the Roman Empire, Italian experts have said. The find in the San Casciano dei Bagni archaeological dig near Siena, Tuscany, is one of the most significant...
newschain

Dame Prue Leith talks ageism, cultural appropriation, and disappointing the Queen

Dame Prue Leith may be TV royalty now, but one thing she says she’ll “take to her grave” is the shame of making the late Queen Elizabeth II a bad cup of tea. “I couldn’t get out of the Palace how she liked her tea, so I ended up with a tray with all these options on it: silver teapots, a jug, bowls of lemon and different sugars, milk and cream – the Palace told me to just bring everything,” says the Great British Bake Off star.
newschain

Kim Kardashian urges fashion designers to suit all body shapes after award win

Kim Kardashian has been honoured by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and used the award to call for the industry to be inclusive of all body shapes. Kardashian was awarded the first ever Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion for her shapewear brand SKIMS. Founder and CEO...
newschain

Meghan: I have ‘zero interest’ in reclaiming the ‘B-word’

The Duchess of Sussex has said she has “zero interest” in reclaiming the “B-word” as she avoided saying it out loud in full in a podcast devoted to exploring the term. Meghan, in her latest Archetypes episode called To ‘B’ or not to ‘B’?, discussed the origin of the word “bitch” and its “cousin ‘difficult'” and how the terms are often used to derogatively brand strong-minded women.
newschain

Liam Manning impressed by improving MK Dons

MK Dons head coach Liam Manning feels his side’s attack continued to turn a corner in the 2-0 victory over Morecambe that took them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The Dons are fourth from bottom in Sky Bet League One but are now unbeaten in four games in all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all four, and have started to find the net more regularly.
newschain

Putin’s war on Ukraine is reason to ‘act faster’ on climate, Sunak urges

Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and rising energy prices are a reason to “act faster”, not go slow on climate change, Rishi Sunak has told leaders at the Cop27 summit. Speaking at the latest round of UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, the Prime Minister said it was morally right to deliver on promises on tackling climate change – but also economically right, reducing energy dependency and providing new jobs and growth.
newschain

We lost a match, nobody died – Mark Kennedy hails response to FA Cup shock

Mark Kennedy discovered that three days is a long time in football after his Lincoln side pulled off a Carabao Cup third-round shock at Ashton Gate. The Imps head coach had watched his League One team dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Chippenham at the weekend. But what...
newschain

Downing Street calls latest Williamson allegations ‘serious’

Rishi Sunak still has confidence in under-fire minister Sir Gavin Williamson, even as Downing Street described as “serious” an allegation that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat”. The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure over his decision to bring his ally back...
newschain

Paul Simpson unhappy with Carlisle display in draw at Harrogate

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson insisted that there were very few positives to take from the 3-3 draw at Harrogate. The Cumbrians headed to Wetherby Road seventh in the League Two standings and with their sights set on fifth place following what has been a bright start to the campaign. But...
newschain

Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns

Unpaid carers and the loved ones they look after are experiencing serious difficulties accessing NHS care and their health is deteriorating as a result, research suggests. A third of carers (34%) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK. This is...
newschain

Johnnie Jackson admits he hit a new high at Wimbledon with defeat of leaders

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson admitted his side’s 2-0 victory over league leaders Leyton Orient was his favourite as Dons boss. Ayoub Assal’s fifth goal in his last six matches opened the scoring for Jackson’s side, his 19th-minute effort curling into the back of the net after a deflection.
newschain

Joe Wollacott the hero as Charlton beat Stevenage on penalties

Charlton goalkeeper Joe Wollacott was the hero as the visitors beat Stevenage 5-4 on penalties in the Carabao Cup after a 1-1 draw. The League One side advanced to the fourth round, with Scott Fraser converting the winning penalty after Jake Taylor saw his effort saved by the Ghanaian. Boro’s...
newschain

Callum Wilson to be assessed ahead of Newcastle cup tie

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has a decision to make on striker Callum Wilson ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third round clash with Crystal Palace. The England World Cup hopeful, who has been battling illness, came off at half-time in Sunday’s 4-1 Premier League win at Southampton and will be assessed, as will full-back Kieran Trippier, who played on after undergoing treatment for a tight hamstring.
newschain

King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ

The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire. Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells. As he arrived, he chatted to...
newschain

Holger Rune shocks Novak Djokovic to win Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic missed out on a seventh Paris Masters title following a shock defeat to unseeded Danish teenager Holger Rune in Sunday’s final. Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam winner, appeared on course for glory after racing to the opening set in just 36 minutes. But Rune immediately bounced back...
newschain

Congress control hangs in balance amid wins by Democrats and Republicans

Control of Congress was hanging in the balance, with both parties notching victories in some of the most competitive races in a midterm election focused on voter frustration over high inflation and the sudden rollback of abortion rights. Democrats held a crucial Senate seat in New Hampshire, where incumbent Maggie...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy