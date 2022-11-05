Read full article on original website
Related
westbendnews.net
PC Carnegie Library Helps Divine Mercy School Fundraiser
As we enter this season of giving, Paulding County Carnegie Library is happy to announce that they will assist Divine Mercy School in a “Pajama Drive” through the month of November! The school is collecting NEW pajamas for kids in all sizes from newborn to 14/16. There will be containers at each of PCCL locations for you to drop off your donations — Paulding, Antwerp, Payne, Oakwood and Grover Hill.
westbendnews.net
Paulding High School Community Help Day
Some Paulding High School Seniors and staff, including Shawn Brewer, Adam Renollet, and Sam Hatcher, took to the Village Square on October 25th to help make a difference in the community. The Paulding Chamber of Commerce reached out to the businesses on the Square to compile a list of tasks for the group. Multiple businesses had specific projects, but the overwhelming request was for the sidewalks to be cleaned. This group came prepared to work! They cleaned the sidewalks, scraped old paint off a business and then repainted, washed windows, pulled weeds, racked leaves, sweep up dirt and trash, cleaned a conference room and much more.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Chamber of Commerce Gears Up for Small Business Saturday 2022 – The Hunt is On!
Antwerp Chamber knows that everyone is breathlessly waiting to see what is in store for Small Business Saturday on November 26, 2022. Well, the wait is over! We will be playing BINGO this year to kick off the holiday shopping season. There are two different opportunities to play: a cover all card starting on November 18th for a chance to win $100 in Chamber Bucks (card pick up locations will be West Bend News and Petals & Vines). If your plans only allow for the Saturday excursion, you can just play a straight line BINGO for the chance for $25 in Chamber Bucks. To play either card, stop in at the business on the BINGO card, take a ‘selfie with the elfie’ and bring your phone and see us on Small Business Saturday at the Welcome Center (VFW building) to be included in the drawing. Those drawings will be separate.
westbendnews.net
PJHS Students of the Month & Positive Panthers
Paulding Junior High School announces their September Students of the Month and Positive Panthers. To be a student of the month, one must achieve highly in academic performance as well as leadership. To earn a Positive Panther award, students must be helpful to other students and staff as well as...
westbendnews.net
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Announces New Smartphone App
Paulding County Sheriff, Jason K. Landers, is excited to announce the release of their new custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Paulding County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office app was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in mobile app development for sheriff’s offices and public safety organizations across the country. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as:
Comments / 0