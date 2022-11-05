Antwerp Chamber knows that everyone is breathlessly waiting to see what is in store for Small Business Saturday on November 26, 2022. Well, the wait is over! We will be playing BINGO this year to kick off the holiday shopping season. There are two different opportunities to play: a cover all card starting on November 18th for a chance to win $100 in Chamber Bucks (card pick up locations will be West Bend News and Petals & Vines). If your plans only allow for the Saturday excursion, you can just play a straight line BINGO for the chance for $25 in Chamber Bucks. To play either card, stop in at the business on the BINGO card, take a ‘selfie with the elfie’ and bring your phone and see us on Small Business Saturday at the Welcome Center (VFW building) to be included in the drawing. Those drawings will be separate.

ANTWERP, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO