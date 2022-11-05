ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today

Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
NASDAQ

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ

Mullen Automotive Stock (NASDAQ:MULN): An EV Gamble Worth Taking

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is an ambitious startup in a market that's growing and receiving government support. It's also a competitive field, though, and Mullen has to prove its viability as a business venture. Nevertheless, I am bullish on Mullen Automotive stock as the company has a relentless drive to expand its market footprint in the U.S. and internationally.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NASDAQ

3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023

The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ

Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight

The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
NASDAQ

Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade

If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested.
NASDAQ

2 Sizzling Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now

With the stock market in bear territory and a lot of fear in financial media, sizzling hot stocks might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the market right now. It might seem like these stocks are few and far between. But there are under-the-radar stocks in unexpected areas shaking off the doom and gloom, plying ahead, and posting red-hot gains in 2022.
NASDAQ

Markets Up on Election Day; DIS, AFRM Report, Sell Off

Markets enjoyed heir third-straight trading day in the green today, led by the blue-chip Dow index +333 points or +1.02%. Though off the day’s highs, going back to Friday last week, the Dow is now +3.7%, largely on gains made by top Wall Street banks like JPMorgan JPM. Today the Dow was led by biotech giant Amgen AMGN, which looks to be a finalist in the race for a first-to-market obesity drug. The company also beat earnings and raised guidance Friday, and gained +5.5% on the day.
NASDAQ

Is This Growth Stock a Buy After Delivering Spectacular Results?

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) is an education technology company experiencing solid top- and bottom-line growth. This growth stock reported third-quarter earnings that thrilled stock market investors. This video highlights whether this growth stock is a buy right now. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 3, 2022. The video...
NASDAQ

Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
NASDAQ

Dorian LPG's Second Largest Investor - Kensico Capital - Reduces Stake (LPG)

Fintel reports that Kensico Capital Management Corp has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,964,618 shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG). This represents 4.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated August 25, 2022 they reported 2,402,618 shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates

Evolution Petroleum (EPM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.36 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -16.67%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

PriceSmart (PSMT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of PriceSmart Inc (Symbol: PSMT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $70.57, changing hands as high as $71.83 per share. PriceSmart Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ

Got $500? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for At Least 5 Years

The stock market can be an incredible way to build and sustain wealth, but it takes time, patience, and consistency to achieve rewarding returns that bear up through various market cycles. While larger investments may help grow your portfolio faster, you don't need lots of money to start building positions in the companies that interest you most.
NASDAQ

2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter

Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.

