Read full article on original website
Related
A World Class Attraction Finally Has the Green Light in the Adirondacks
Ground has officially broke on the highly anticipated Adirondack rail trail. The 34-mile project will stretch from Lake Placid all the way to Tupper Lake. And soon enough, it'll all be yours to enjoy. The trail is being built over an old and unused section of the Adirondack Railroad. It...
wwnytv.com
Veterinarian opening temporary location after fire destroyed building
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A veterinary clinic that burned to the ground nearly two weeks ago is now opening up a temporary location in Massena. Dr. Wildfredo Perez of Java’s Veterinary Center will open the facility in the Massena Industrial Park on Thursday. “I’m pretty thankful for the...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg. The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue. Officials say there’s a...
wwnytv.com
Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport. This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation. The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express,...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s interim city manager calls spending plan ‘very challenging’
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg needs a proposed budget approved by November 15 and there’s a new person at the helm with drastic proposals already on the table put there by the former city manager. What does interim city manager Andrea Smith see in the budget?. 7 News...
wwnytv.com
Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School:. Even though what he did was criminal, he...
mynbc5.com
Peru high school football dominates Beekmantown 41-8 in Class B Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Peru High School football completed the undefeated season in Section VII football with a 41-8 rout over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship game. "It means everything," said Peru senior quarterback Zach O'Connell. "We knew we had to come out and start early against...
wwnytv.com
Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop
BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
Paul Smith’s merger, short on details, gets leadership help
Former SUNY chancellor brought in to foster deal with Fedcap. As Paul Smith’s College awaits government review of its petition to merge with a Manhattan-based job training enterprise, the former chancellor of the State University of New York has entered the process. Although both the college and the enterprise,...
mynbc5.com
Voters head to the polls in Clinton County for the midterm election
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Polls in Clinton County saw a high voter turnout on Tuesday. "It's a very good turnout, I'm impressed," said Marc Gendron, a poll worker in Plattsburgh. Election officials in Cumberland Head also said they had a higher turnout than in previous years. Voters who spoke...
wwnytv.com
Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
wwnytv.com
Body found near Gouverneur identified
TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
suncommunitynews.com
Local nanny charged for alleged child assault
PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
suncommunitynews.com
Police accuse Ticonderoga man of selling drugs
TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga man was arrested by local police and charged with two felonies related to his alleged possession and sale of a controlled substance. Following a multiple-agency collaborative effort involving the Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Police, and the Essex County Sheriff's Department, Thomas L. Cusack was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Comments / 2