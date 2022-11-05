ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, NY

wwnytv.com

Veterinarian opening temporary location after fire destroyed building

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A veterinary clinic that burned to the ground nearly two weeks ago is now opening up a temporary location in Massena. Dr. Wildfredo Perez of Java’s Veterinary Center will open the facility in the Massena Industrial Park on Thursday. “I’m pretty thankful for the...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg issues boil water advisory

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Boil water advisory has been issued for people who live in the 900 to 1100 blocks of New York Avenue in Ogdensburg. The city is installing a new fire hydrant on the northwest corner of Spruce Street and New York Avenue. Officials say there’s a...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Massena Essential Air Service contract up for bid

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Four airlines are vying to fly out of Massena International Airport. This comes after Boutique Air, Massena’s current airline, wanted to renegotiate its essential air service contract due to inflation. The airlines that have made proposals are Boutique Air, Contour Air, Air Charter Express,...
MASSENA, NY
wwnytv.com

Your Turn: feedback on Heuvelton break-ins arrest, Morse case & Ebeling

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony charges in connection with a string of break-ins in Heuvelton. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said the youth burglarized Doug’s Tavern, the U.S. Post Office and Heuvelton Central School:. Even though what he did was criminal, he...
HEUVELTON, NY
mynbc5.com

Peru high school football dominates Beekmantown 41-8 in Class B Championship

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Peru High School football completed the undefeated season in Section VII football with a 41-8 rout over Beekmantown High School in the Class B Championship game. "It means everything," said Peru senior quarterback Zach O'Connell. "We knew we had to come out and start early against...
PERU, NY
wwnytv.com

Potsdam man flees police following traffic stop

BURKE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man was charged Friday in connection with a police pursuit in early October. State police say a trooper saw a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Devin Smith fail to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 122 and U.S. Route 11 on October 3.
POTSDAM, NY
wwnytv.com

Woman accused of burglary & possessing counterfeit bills

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman was arrested last week in connection with incidents that allegedly happened in November 2021 and August 2022. State police say last November 26-year-old Savannah Moreau allegedly exchanged counterfeit $50 and $100 bills totaling $300 for a Norfolk resident’s $276 in cash.
NORFOLK, NY
wwnytv.com

Body found near Gouverneur identified

TOWN GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning. He was 82-year-old Loris Shatraw of 1363 U.S. Route 11 in the town of Gouverneur. People walking along Route 11 discovered his body off...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Local nanny charged for alleged child assault

PERU | An Ausable woman was arrested Nov. 1 after she allegedly fractured the wrist of a child she was caring for. New York State Police first received a law-enforcement referral from a Department of Social Services Child Abuse Hotline report Sept. 1, which initiated the ongoing investigation. Police said...
PERU, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Police accuse Ticonderoga man of selling drugs

TICONDEROGA | A Ticonderoga man was arrested by local police and charged with two felonies related to his alleged possession and sale of a controlled substance. Following a multiple-agency collaborative effort involving the Ticonderoga Police Department, New York State Police, and the Essex County Sheriff's Department, Thomas L. Cusack was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
TICONDEROGA, NY

