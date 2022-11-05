Read full article on original website
Related
wsiu.org
Democrat Alexi Giannoulias wins race for Illinois secretary of state
Alexi Giannoulias’ last run for office — in 2010, for President Barack Obama’s former U.S. Senate seat — ended in stinging defeat that halted his political career. Until Tuesday, at least, when Giannoulias, a Democrat, formalized his planned comeback, with a dominant win over Republican Dan Brady in the election for Illinois secretary of state.
wsiu.org
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and...
wsiu.org
62 state's attorneys suing to block the Safe-T Act issue a joint statement
A bi-partisan group of 62 State's Attorneys from across Illinois released a joint statement Monday on why they believe the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional and a serious threat to public safety. They say the new law violates the constitutional requirement that all bills “shall be confined to a single subject”...
wsiu.org
Maura Healey claims historic victory to become first woman governor in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey scored a decisive and historic victory Tuesday night, becoming the first female governor in Massachusetts and the nation's first openly lesbian governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Healey, the state's Attorney General since 2014, overwhelmed her Republican opponent, former state...
wsiu.org
Here are the key election results from Rhode Island
View live election results for key contests in Rhode Island. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wsiu.org
Here are the key election results from New York
View live election results for key contests in New York. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Comments / 0