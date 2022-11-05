Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
Cause of campylobacter in local area still unknown
With recent reports of campylobacter in the surrounding area, the Caddo County Health Department released a statement raising concern about the local water supply. “Based on our preliminary investigation and out of an abundance of caution, we would encourage residents to find other water drinking sources while our investigation continues,” the health department reported in a release.
SWOSU Distinguished Alumni nominations now open
Nominations to the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame at Southwestern Oklahoma State University are being accepted. Recognized as “SWOSU’s highest honor,” the Hall of Fame was established in 1976 by SWOSU to recognize outstanding former students and to celebrate their achievements. There are 116 SWOSU graduates who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
