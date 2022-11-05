Read full article on original website
Yankees should retain one free-agent outfielder who dominates during the playoffs
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman tried to inject more postseason talent into the roster at the trade deadline in early August. He acquired starting pitcher Frankie Montas, relief arm Scott Effross, and outfielder Andrew Benintendi to help fuel the final stretch. Unfortunately, all three of his primary acquisitions...
Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
3 Phillies who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Philadelphia Phillies’ run to the World Series was improbable. Next season should look different as they try to return to the series. The Philadelphia Phillies rode the perfect storm to get to the World Series in 2022. The club got hot at the right moment and went with it.
Yankees could sign familiar bullpen arm in free agency
The Yankees are losing a few bullpen pieces this off-season to free agency, notably Aroldis Chapman, Zack Britton, and Miguel Castro. With Scott Effross also expected to miss all of 2023, having undergone Tommy John surgery, the team may be looking for a piece to add this off-season. The Yankees...
Yankees prospect named International League Pitcher of the year; Mets infielder named IL All-Star
Good news for the New York farm systems. Minor League Baseball announced its 2022 International League honors on Monday and Yankees’ Greg Weissert was named as both the league’s Pitcher of the Year as well as the top relief pitcher. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures
The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
Yankees have 9 players hitting free agency as off-season officially begins
The MLB World Series is officially over, with the Houston Astros’ victory against the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. That means free agency will begin on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EST. The New York Yankees have several players hitting the market. “The MLBPA announced that 131 players are now...
This former Chicago Cubs superstar opted out of his contract
There are a lot of former Chicago Cubs All-Stars playing across the league for other teams. Some of them are having major success and some of them probably miss the good old days. One of them, however, is opting out of the contract that he had with an elite team.
Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise
These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
Mets free agent prediction: Where Trevor Williams signs and for how much
Trevor Williams turned out to be one of the biggest and most pleasant surprises for the New York Mets over the last two seasons. Acquired in the middle of the 2021 season in the Javier Baez deal, he turned out to be a fantastic weapon for the Mets in this most recent campaign.
Why the Mets should sign Joc Pederson and how he should be used
The New York Mets have an opportunity to add a difference-making piece to their team for next season in free agent outfielder Joc Pederson. Pederson is coming off his best season of his career in which he was named to his second All-Star team. In 2022, he hit .274 with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a personal best 144 OPS+ with the San Francisco Giants.
Signing This Former Yankees Pitcher Could Be Game Changer For Red Sox
Boston badly needs to improve their bullpen and could do so by signing a former Yankee fireballer that appears unlikely to return to the Bronx.
3 free agents the Mets should avoid at all costs
The New York Mets have some interesting decisions to make in free agency this winter. The priorities are re-signing Edwin Diaz, Jacob deGrom, and Brandon Nimmo, but they’ll also need to make other moves to bolster the rotation and bullpen. There are also some free agents that don’t fit...
Mets Monday Morning GM: 1 mistake for Billy Eppler to easily correct
MLB players with the availability to opt out will hit the free agent market this offseason. Jacob deGrom’s declaration in the preseason that he would use the opt out in his contract has been a talking point of the New York Mets franchise all year long. Meanwhile, some other MLB players were on the fence about it but we’ll soon see them officially decide.
