ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees slugger named Cardinals bench coach

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold reports the Cardinals named Matt Holliday the club’s new bench coach. He takes over for Skip Schumaker, who left to replace Don Mattingly as manager of the Miami Marlins. Goold reports “Holliday joins the stuff run by a close friend, manager Oliver...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star defends Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone amid postseason failures

The more things change, the more they stay the same. New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said last week manager Aaron Boone will return for 2023. All signs also point to general manager Brian Cashman returning as well. And this doesn’t exactly appease the fans who are disgruntled following the Yankees’ four-game sweep by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.
NJ.com

Yankees’ biggest offseason need might catch you by surprise

These are the times that try men’s souls - Thomas Paine in 1776. More than 200 years later, those words ring true for the New York Yankees, who face perhaps the most important offseason in the club’s history. The future of the franchise is at stake, with outfielder...
FanSided

Why the Mets should sign Joc Pederson and how he should be used

The New York Mets have an opportunity to add a difference-making piece to their team for next season in free agent outfielder Joc Pederson. Pederson is coming off his best season of his career in which he was named to his second All-Star team. In 2022, he hit .274 with 23 home runs, 70 RBIs, and a personal best 144 OPS+ with the San Francisco Giants.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 free agents the Mets should avoid at all costs

The New York Mets have some interesting decisions to make in free agency this winter. The priorities are re-signing Edwin Diaz, Jacob deGrom, and Brandon Nimmo, but they’ll also need to make other moves to bolster the rotation and bullpen. There are also some free agents that don’t fit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Mets Monday Morning GM: 1 mistake for Billy Eppler to easily correct

MLB players with the availability to opt out will hit the free agent market this offseason. Jacob deGrom’s declaration in the preseason that he would use the opt out in his contract has been a talking point of the New York Mets franchise all year long. Meanwhile, some other MLB players were on the fence about it but we’ll soon see them officially decide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

294K+
Followers
564K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy