Read full article on original website
Related
Reddit Proved That Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Has A Different Standard In Costa Rica
There is hardly a corner of the world that American fast food chains have not touched. According to USA Today, major American chains offer iconic food items that have garnered permanent spots on most menus worldwide, whether it's The Whopper at Burger King, the fries at McDonald's, or the buttery biscuits at Popeyes. But beyond U.S. borders, the world has certainly taken liberties with different interpretations of American fast food, offering dishes that are somewhat unexpected and maybe delicious. Go to McDonald's in Thailand and you might find a Chili Paste Pork Ice Cream. In India, the McAloo Tikki burger presents a vegetarian option, combining potatoes, peas, and a spice blend into a fried patty. But sometimes, the menu items are simply universal, with slight variations in flavor, presentation, and ingredients.
TikTok's Pasta Queen Just Unveiled Her Own Cookbook
Branching out to America, Nadia Caterina Munno, known to her five million followers as "The Pasta Queen," is continuing the dynasty her family began in the 1800s. Referred to as the "Macaronis," Munno's family in Rome has been in the pasta business for generations, a part of Munno's heritage that she takes very seriously.
What The Spelling Of 'Whiskey' Reveals About Its Origins
When drinking alcohol, many of us prefer whiskey over any other type of liquor. And it's not a surprise — whiskey is one of the most popular liquors in the world, so smooth you should just drink it straight. A dark-colored spirit that's been distilled and made from grains such as rye, wheat, barley, and corn, per Brittanica, whiskey can be consumed in many ways: straight (ideally), on the rocks, or in cocktails.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Most Lethal Animal in the Amazon Rainforest
Humans live around hundreds of animal species. Because of this close proximity and, sometimes, the innocent appearance of many of these animals, many people forget how dangerous many of them are. The Amazon rainforest is home to many of these dangerous animals of different sizes and levels of toxicity. This article discusses the most lethal animal in the Amazon rainforest, how deadly this animal truly is, and other essential facts.
What Did Caribbean Pirates Really Eat?
Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate's diet for me! Wait ... those aren't the words to the theme song from Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Those lyrics extol the virtues of a pirate's life, not diet, which is probably for the best. After all, the broad strokes of a Caribbean pirate's lifestyle are easily romanticized: but their diet? Well, that's another story, matey.
10 Sharp Facts About Wasps
Is that slightly menacing, buzzing insect a wasp? Hornet? Yellowjacket? Maybe all of the above.
Mashed
147K+
Followers
41K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0