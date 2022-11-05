Read full article on original website
Gonzalez switches district, wins re-election in race between 2 sitting members of Congress
Democratic U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez was able to successfully switch South Texas border districts and maintain a seat in Congress on Tuesday after defeating a sitting Republican congresswoman.
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Connecticut voters approve step toward early voting
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut voters on Tuesday approved a ballot measure that gives Connecticut’s General Assembly the go-ahead to consider legislation that would create an in-person early voting system. Connecticut was one of only four states in the U.S. without any form of early voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Currently, the constitution has several provisions that dictate the time, place and manner of elections, essentially requiring voters to cast their ballots at their local polling place on Election Day unless they qualify for an absentee ballot. With the measure approved, the legislature will be authorized to draft legislation that would implement an early voting system. It could potentially be in place as early as 2024.
