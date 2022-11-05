Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma
Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
yukonprogressnews.com
Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case
Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
Lawsuit filed against Oklahoma Governor, Pardon and Parole Board for 2021 triple homicide
The plaintiffs state that if Stitt hadn't approved the parole board's decision to release Lawrence Anderson from prison, he would have never gone on his alleged killing spree.
Residents in Oklahoma town experiencing mysterious stomach illness, some hospitalized
Residents in the city of Hydro along with surrounding cities are experiencing a stomach illness.
Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
OKC VeloCity
Adventure awaits just north of OKC
There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion
Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
wdnonline.com
Cause of campylobacter in local area still unknown
With recent reports of campylobacter in the surrounding area, the Caddo County Health Department released a statement raising concern about the local water supply. “Based on our preliminary investigation and out of an abundance of caution, we would encourage residents to find other water drinking sources while our investigation continues,” the health department reported in a release.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
wdnonline.com
SWOSU Distinguished Alumni nominations now open
Nominations to the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame at Southwestern Oklahoma State University are being accepted. Recognized as “SWOSU’s highest honor,” the Hall of Fame was established in 1976 by SWOSU to recognize outstanding former students and to celebrate their achievements. There are 116 SWOSU graduates who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
