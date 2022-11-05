ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

kfdi.com

FRA-GEE-LAY: Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma

Fifty-Foot Leg Lamp Goes Up In Oklahoma Over the past two years, the leg lamp has become a symbol of Christmas cheer, and one Oklahoma town is going all in. Chickasha will celebrate the grand opening of a new downtown park this weekend that features a new 50-foot permanent fiberglass statue of the leg lamp and crate as its centerpiece.
CHICKASHA, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Hearing next week in Canadian County cash seizure case

Some 18 months after the case was filed, a court hearing is set next week on two men’s challenge to the Canadian County District Attorney’s application to seize $131,500 in U.S. currency. The funds were confiscated from New Mexico’s Weichuan Liu and Nang Thai in April 2021 by...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
OKC VeloCity

Adventure awaits just north of OKC

There are lots of great opportunities just outside Oklahoma City you can visit with a one-day road trip that will bring you unexpected adventures. Check out attractions in these three cities that are just a short ride away!. Stillwater. Just an hour away, Stillwater is home to Oklahoma State University...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This Multi-Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion

Take a look inside this MEGA multi-million dollar mansion in Mustang, Oklahoma that's still on the market. That's right it's still for sale! I found it on Zillow.com a while back while browsing the interwebs looking at some of the biggest and best houses in the Sooner State. There are quite a few of them. This one, however, stood out among the rest and if you take a look at the photo gallery below you'll quickly see why.
MUSTANG, OK
wdnonline.com

Cause of campylobacter in local area still unknown

With recent reports of campylobacter in the surrounding area, the Caddo County Health Department released a statement raising concern about the local water supply. “Based on our preliminary investigation and out of an abundance of caution, we would encourage residents to find other water drinking sources while our investigation continues,” the health department reported in a release.
WEATHERFORD, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you also love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
OKLAHOMA STATE
wdnonline.com

SWOSU Distinguished Alumni nominations now open

Nominations to the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame at Southwestern Oklahoma State University are being accepted. Recognized as “SWOSU’s highest honor,” the Hall of Fame was established in 1976 by SWOSU to recognize outstanding former students and to celebrate their achievements. There are 116 SWOSU graduates who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.
WEATHERFORD, OK

