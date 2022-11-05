MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's almost hard to keep up with the forecast this coming week. So many changes. Of course, this is why you have the CBS 58 Ready Weather team to keep tracks of things for you. We start out quiet through Election Day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday night into Tuesday, we have the chance to see the Blood Moon. It's a total lunar eclipse, starting at 3:17 am and going for about an hour and a half. The moon will appear red. This kind of eclipse has the moon passing through the Earth's shadow. The good news is you can see it happening with the naked eye.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO