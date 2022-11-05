Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
70-Year-Old Milwaukee Woman Scammed Out of $38.5K by 'Fake FBI Agent' ImpersonatorZack LoveMilwaukee, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Related
CBS 58
Family-friendly holiday activities headed to The Corners of Brookfield
BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Corners of Brookfield is decking the halls with some family-friendly festivities to gear up for the holiday season. The shopping center is also offering expanded hours and premier parcel delivery services. Kids will be encouraged to write a letter to Santa and put it...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
CBS 58
Fill a shoebox with gifts to change the holiday season for your Milwaukee neighbors
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is a time for giving, with that sentiment especially being felt here in Wisconsin. To offer a little extra holiday cheer, one initiative works to fill shoeboxes with small gifts for a chosen age and gender group. Those boxes are then distributed to folks in the community needing a little extra holiday cheer.
CBS 58
Sports AdvantEdge to open Oconomowoc location in January 2023
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Beginning in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge, an athletic, strength and training company, will open a Lake Country location. Brian Bott, owner and former UW-Wisconsin Badger strength coach, will open their fifth Sports AdvantEdge location at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc. Other owners of...
CBS 58
Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
CBS 58
Racine and Me: The Passions Project
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new portrait series, presented by Racine native and art activist Heidi Wagner, will be unveiled in downtown Racine on Friday, November 11. Through this series, Wagner tells the stories of the members of her own queer community as a way of creating social connection and building a safe, inclusive community that welcomes and affirms all.
CBS 58
Voting machine briefly breaks down at Milwaukee Spanish Immersion School
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some voters on Milwaukee's south side were left frustrated after a voting machine briefly broke down Tuesday, Nov. 8. It happened at the Milwaukee Spanish Immersion School polling place. The machine went down around 3 p.m. and was repaired about three hours later. During the downtime,...
CBS 58
Hales Corners resident wins $50K Powerball prize, record-breaking jackpot still up for grabs
HALES CORNERS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- No one became a billionaire on Saturday for the Powerball drawing, but some won big in Wisconsin. Someone in Hales Corners won a $50,000 Powerball prize. That winning ticket was sold at Jetz convenience store. The other four $50,000 tickets were sold in Green...
CBS 58
Military family gifted mortgage-free home by Operation Finally Home
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Frewerd family thought they getting a tour of the Tri-County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie, and young child Dean with a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls Saturday. The home will be built by Belman Homes.
CBS 58
Milwaukee alderman continues to urge public safety as a bullet hit his home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee alderman is still in shock after a stray bullet entered his home over the weekend. Fourth District Alderman Robert Bauman wants the community to know that not even elected officials are immune to gun violence. On Sunday, around 2:30 p.m. a car traveling on...
CBS 58
'I just feel like a person': Milwaukee rapper with cerebral palsy dreams of performing on stage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For 24-year-old Milwaukee native Jaquawn Gaston, rap music is more than just a beat and some rhymes. "My music is my everything," Gaston said. "Whenever I'm doing my music, I just feel free; like I don't feel like I'm in a wheelchair or like I have a disability."
CBS 58
From courthouse to game room: Milwaukee attorney levels up the Cream City's video-gaming with mobile 'Carcade'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine if you could take any video game you wanted, their respective consoles, and two giant televisions, and stuff it all inside of a vehicle so you could play anywhere, at any time?. That's exactly what Milwaukee attorney, Tommy Ludan, brought to life with his mobile...
CBS 58
West Bend police arrest armed man at library threatening staff to 'stop the voting'
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Bend police say they took a man into custody Tuesday afternoon after he arrived at the West Bend Community Memorial Library with a knife, demanding staff to "stop the voting." Police say the 38-year-old man was taken into custody and no injuries were...
CBS 58
Busy week, lots of weather changes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's almost hard to keep up with the forecast this coming week. So many changes. Of course, this is why you have the CBS 58 Ready Weather team to keep tracks of things for you. We start out quiet through Election Day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday night into Tuesday, we have the chance to see the Blood Moon. It's a total lunar eclipse, starting at 3:17 am and going for about an hour and a half. The moon will appear red. This kind of eclipse has the moon passing through the Earth's shadow. The good news is you can see it happening with the naked eye.
CBS 58
School Bulletin: Making recess fun & accessible
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pewaukee Lake Elementary School's motto is "Be Here. Be You. Belong." One second grade student is on a mission to make sure that's the case during his favorite part of the day. "Recess is supposed to be really fun," 8-year-old Derek Walz says. The Pewaukee School...
CBS 58
Desserts to prepare with all that leftover Halloween candy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each year parents wonder what to do with their family trove of Halloween candy. Sharon Hope, lead volunteer chef for Marquette University Neighborhood Kitchen visited the CBS 58 studios this morning with suggestions for how to prepare food using that leftover Halloween candy. Check below for a few of her recipes.
CBS 58
Evers, Michels make final pitch to voters in hotly contested governor's race
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates in the hotly contested governor's race are making their final push to the polls ahead of Tuesday's election. On Monday, Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers wrapped up his statewide bus tour with campaign stops in Milwaukee and Madison, two Democratic strongholds Evers is hoping to boost turnout in in an effort to secure a second term.
CBS 58
"Paint for a Purpose" to help UWM at Waukesha students have an enriched college education
WAUKESHA (CBS 58) -- Paint a canvas and brighten some UWM at Waukesha students. "A Stroke of Genius Paint Wine Studio" in Waukesha is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday evening to benefit the UWM at Waukesha Foundation. Money raised helps students assure they have the tools they need to help reach their education goals.
CBS 58
Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
Comments / 0