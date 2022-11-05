ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 58

Family-friendly holiday activities headed to The Corners of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Corners of Brookfield is decking the halls with some family-friendly festivities to gear up for the holiday season. The shopping center is also offering expanded hours and premier parcel delivery services. Kids will be encouraged to write a letter to Santa and put it...
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Kelly Kruse, with Downtown Racine Corporation, joined us virtually to discuss a number of upcoming events, including the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting on Saturday, Nov. 12. Kruse also spoke about an opportunity to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Fill a shoebox with gifts to change the holiday season for your Milwaukee neighbors

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The holiday season is a time for giving, with that sentiment especially being felt here in Wisconsin. To offer a little extra holiday cheer, one initiative works to fill shoeboxes with small gifts for a chosen age and gender group. Those boxes are then distributed to folks in the community needing a little extra holiday cheer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Sports AdvantEdge to open Oconomowoc location in January 2023

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Beginning in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge, an athletic, strength and training company, will open a Lake Country location. Brian Bott, owner and former UW-Wisconsin Badger strength coach, will open their fifth Sports AdvantEdge location at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park in Oconomowoc. Other owners of...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
CBS 58

Camp Wandawega: A Wisconsin gem with a past stranger than fiction

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS58) -- A campsite nestled on what has been dubbed a "lake no one has ever heard of" in Southeastern Wisconsin has an almost 100-year history that includes bootleggers, a brothel, and the Catholic Church. “When we were little kids, we used to fantasize about, ‘when we grow...
ELKHORN, WI
CBS 58

Racine and Me: The Passions Project

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new portrait series, presented by Racine native and art activist Heidi Wagner, will be unveiled in downtown Racine on Friday, November 11. Through this series, Wagner tells the stories of the members of her own queer community as a way of creating social connection and building a safe, inclusive community that welcomes and affirms all.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Military family gifted mortgage-free home by Operation Finally Home

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Frewerd family thought they getting a tour of the Tri-County YMCA, instead Operation Finally Home surprised U.S. Army Specialist Jesse Frewerd, his wife Katie, and young child Dean with a mortgage-free home in Menomonee Falls Saturday. The home will be built by Belman Homes.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Busy week, lots of weather changes

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's almost hard to keep up with the forecast this coming week. So many changes. Of course, this is why you have the CBS 58 Ready Weather team to keep tracks of things for you. We start out quiet through Election Day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Monday night into Tuesday, we have the chance to see the Blood Moon. It's a total lunar eclipse, starting at 3:17 am and going for about an hour and a half. The moon will appear red. This kind of eclipse has the moon passing through the Earth's shadow. The good news is you can see it happening with the naked eye.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

School Bulletin: Making recess fun & accessible

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Pewaukee Lake Elementary School's motto is "Be Here. Be You. Belong." One second grade student is on a mission to make sure that's the case during his favorite part of the day. "Recess is supposed to be really fun," 8-year-old Derek Walz says. The Pewaukee School...
PEWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Desserts to prepare with all that leftover Halloween candy

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each year parents wonder what to do with their family trove of Halloween candy. Sharon Hope, lead volunteer chef for Marquette University Neighborhood Kitchen visited the CBS 58 studios this morning with suggestions for how to prepare food using that leftover Halloween candy. Check below for a few of her recipes.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Evers, Michels make final pitch to voters in hotly contested governor's race

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Candidates in the hotly contested governor's race are making their final push to the polls ahead of Tuesday's election. On Monday, Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers wrapped up his statewide bus tour with campaign stops in Milwaukee and Madison, two Democratic strongholds Evers is hoping to boost turnout in in an effort to secure a second term.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin man charged in fed court with threatening Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged in federal court with threatening Gov. Tony Evers. An affidavit unsealed Monday charges Michael A. Yaker, of Village of Windsor, Wis., with sending emails threatening Evers on Oct. 27. A Dane County detective wrote that he recognized the originating...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy