Home, PA

Mother and child rescued from house fire in West Philadelphia

 3 days ago

A mother and child were rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out in their West Philadelphia home.

The act of heroism happened on Farson Street near Race street just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses tell Action News that a mother held her five month old child from a third floor window as fire consumed their home.

Fire crews pulled up just in time to rescue them.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is now investigating what started the fire.

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

