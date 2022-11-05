ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Woman warned her fiance is 'using' her after he makes her pay his hospital bill

By Kate Plummer
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A woman was left furious when her fiance expected her to pay for his hospital bill .

Posting on Reddit , the woman explained her partner has a stingy history.

Indeed, he doesn't pay when they go out for dinner or "for any fixes in our rental apartment" and she's "always supposed to foot the bill for almost everything".

When they discuss it, she added, "his excuse is that he's been saving for a new apartment."

"But he still has half of his salary which he uses on himself and buys gadgets and gaming stuff ," she added. "When I try to argue about it he'd say it's his money after all, and remind me of how he's saving up to buy an apartment for us."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

So things really became heated when he asked her to take him to hospital to check his ankle that had been hurting for weeks.

"I drove him there since he was in pain, but was surprised when he told me to pay the bill. I asked why not him and he brought up the new apartment he's been saving for again. I had it, especially after he threatened to not add my name to the new apartment's title if I refuse to help him out. I snapped and told him to pay for himself and stop using my money with the apartment excuse then I left."

Since then they've been arguing about it more and she is fuming.

Reacting to her story, people thought she was in the right:

"You are being used," one said. "100 per cent when he has enough money for the apartment, he dumps you. Stop footing the bill. Leave him."

Another said: "He is just using you and your money and probably plans to dump you once he buys the 'apartment'".

A third asked: "Girl, do you need a red flag to literally slap you in the face??? Run!!!"

And a fourth said: "You're being exploited".

What do you think?

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Bridesmaid angry after being asked to pay £300 for wedding she's already spent £1k on

Weddings can be a stressful event with the pressure to have the best day ever for the bride and groom and it can be stressful for others involved too.One bridesmaid has shared her problem with the finances of her friend's big day.In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum, the woman explained how she forked out over a grand on her friend's wedding set to take place aboard during the festive period, but the costs continue to add up for her."I'll keep it short. I'm a bridesmaid in a very close family member's wedding. It's also a...
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Indy100

Mother left heartbroken after inviting 27 kids to her daughter's birthday and not one of them came

A mother has expressed her sadness after throwing a third birthday party for her daughter - but the youngster's friends who were invited never showed up.Breanna Strong (@breannamstrong), a mum-of-three from Salt Lake City, Utah had organised a day of entertainment for her daughter Avery and her friends to enjoy with the celebrations taking place at KidsTopia Playground - a 'jungle-themed indoor playground' full of "Giant slides, ball pits, parkour, adventure bridges and tunnels."Alongside this, Strong had also ordered pizzas and got a customised Frozen-themed cake for the 27 kids to tuck into.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThough...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Indy100

Two-month-old baby contracts disease from unvaccinated sister, and the mum’s reaction is unbelievable

Vaccinations seem like a no-brainer when it comes to protecting your children from disease.However, somewhere along the line, some people have up and decided that actually receiving these vaccinations is what causes the problems.Somehow, the anti-vax movement is burgeoning on, despite the overwhelming evidence that it is causing a rise in preventable illnesses such as measles and whooping cough.One mother has taken to the internet to share the troubling story of her unvaccinated son, sick in hospital after he contracted whooping cough from her unvaccinated daughter.The entire post reads:"We all want to do what's right for our kids. I am...
Indy100

TikTok influencer says she's 'too pretty to work', sparking fierce debate

Let’s be honest, we all occasionally dream of sacking off work and spending the day in bed, but, alas we’ve got to make a living. That is unless you reckon you can find others who’ll be willing to pay your way. This seemed to be the ambition of one young TikTok influencer who, in a recent post, announced that she was “too pretty” to work. In the clip titled “not my thing” Lucy Welcher looks straight at the camera and says brazenly: “I do not want to work for the rest of my life. Does it look like I want to get up...
Indy100

'Saint' bartender warned man about woman halfway through first date

A man has shared one of his worst first date stories - that led to him thanking the bartender for saving the night.First dates can be rough. Not only do they have the potential to be incredibly awkward but sometimes you'll end up wanting to call it quits before the night is even over. In the Reddit forum AskMen, one person posed the question: "Those of you who’ve walked out on first dates, what was your 'I’m out of here' moment?"Of course, many of the men in the replies had a variety of different nightmare stories of their own they'd...
Indy100

Real estate agent shares brutal response to her client's 'sleazy' message

We appreciate that looking for love isn’t easy but come on, guys, there’s a time and a place. One man was clearly blissfully unaware of proper wooing etiquette, however, and he’s now learnt his lesson the hard way. The would-be Romeo, named only as John, was shamed on TikTok by an Australian real estate company after he attempted to arrange a meeting with one of its agents. John clearly had more than square footage on his mind when he messaged the young woman, called Mieka, as a screengrab of the pair’s exchange shows.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter It began innocently enough,...
Indy100

Behind the company selling fake followers to fight hate accounts on Instagram

A non-profit organisation has called on Instagram to take immediate action against online hate speech – and has since taken matters into its own hands by using the platform's own algorithm against itself.The Non-Violence Project Foundation (NVPF) aims to inspire and motivate people to manage and prevent conflicts without ever resorting to violence. They have trained more than nine million students, teachers, sports coaches, athletes and volunteers in more than 30 countries on all five continents.In a fight against extreme hate online, the NVPF has rolled out a unique initiative that raises money to spam Instagram accounts with fake followers....
Indy100

Indy100

189K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy