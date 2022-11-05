Inside the luxury hotel pampering ‘scared dogs’ this Bonfire Night

A luxury hotel in Manchester has transformed into the ultimate pet refuge over Bonfire weekend, with a tailor-made in-room pamper package for pooches.

Bonfire Night can be incredibly distressing for animals, with twice as many dogs going missing during firework festivities.

The RSPCA reported that 69 percent of UK adults with a pet take at least one measure to help relax or prepare their animal for firework season, with playing relaxing music being the most common. Classic FM has even put this at the forefront of their minds, offering listeners and their beloved pets a special playlist to soothe their nerves.

Now, for one weekend only, Kimpton Clocktower Hotel has taken pet well-being to the next level – and thought of every measure to ensure pups have a relaxing weekend.

From Friday 4th November to Monday 7th November, pet owners will be able to check in with their pet at the hotel to enjoy a brand-new Bonfire Night Escape package complete with calming music, luxury pet treats, and unlimited tummy rubs, all from the comfort of their own room.

Naturally, we headed there to check it out...

Nestled on Oxford Road in Manchester, Kimpton Clocktower is a grand, terracotta Grade II listed building with a history dating back to 1890, when it first opened as The Refuge Assurance Company headquarters.









Its original, period features meet contemporary fittings and interiors including a three-meter-tall bronze horse by artist Sophie Dickens which sits in the lobby.

The one-of-a-kind craftsmanship can be admired across 270 loft-style bedrooms, including 11 suites, which were designed to make the most of the stunning, double and triple-height ceilings.

Rooms are decked out with dog beds and bowls and a luxury mini-hamper featuring a range of pet treats including Pet Remedy’s Party Season Survival Kit.

Inside you'll find a calming spray, plug-in diffuser and calming wipes to provide pets with the ultimate relaxing experience over Bonfire Night.

Additionally, there's a selection of natural dog calming treats and dental sticks from True Leaf to reduce any stress from loud noises.









Coinciding with the hotel's timeless features, Kimpton Clocktower also offers a personal music concierge service complete with a turntable and a range of calming, classical vinyl records to help distract anxious pets from the Bonfire Night noise.









If guests want to take a breather from their hotel room, and away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the award-winning Refuge Bar and Restaurant welcomes pets with open arms. Here, you can enjoy small plates, hearty Sunday roasts and board games after lunch. Resident DJs take to their decks with an eclectic mix of jazz, swing, funk, soul and house, from Thursday to Sunday.



Between 5 pm and 6 pm, the hotel also hosts a 'social hour' for guests and their pets to socialise – with complimentary drinks throughout.

If guests do, however, prefer to settle down in their rooms for the night, there is a friendly 24/7 concierge with room service.









Johan Scheepers, General Manager of Kimpton Clocktower Hotel said: "At Kimpton Clocktower Hotel our priority is always making sure guests feel comfortable and at home and this extends to their beloved pets as well.

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests and their pets this Bonfire season with our Bonfire Night Escape package; from calming treats to classical music from our music concierge service we have plenty of ways to keep your furry friends calm over the weekend."





Scheepers continued: "At Kimpton Clocktower, delivering thoughtfully curated and artfully delivered guest experiences is what we love to do, and that’s why we’re so proud to offer our Bonfire Night Escape package as a sanctuary in the city for our guests and their pets."

To book the Bonfire Night package, you contact the hotel here: manchesterreservations@ihg.com .

