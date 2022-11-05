ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Man stabbed in the chest inside NYC Ruth’s Chris Steak House: NYPD

By AJ Jondonero
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3173kw_0izpcmRl00

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman stabbed a customer inside a steak house in Manhattan Friday after being annoyed by his arguing with an employee, police said.

The man, 24, got into an argument with a worker inside Ruth’s Chris Steak House, located near West 51st Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 10 p.m. Two female patrons sitting at a different table got annoyed, and one of the women walked up to him and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object, authorities said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

Police could not immediately provide a description of the suspect, who ran off with the other woman after the attack, according to officials.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 19

johnny bagels
3d ago

No description on a busy Friday night at a steakhouse with lots of diners. I think we all know why that is and who the perpetrators were. ⚫️

Reply
4
donkeypox is killing America
3d ago

hmmmmmmPolice could not immediately provide a description of the suspect, who ran off with the other woman after the attack, according to officials.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man fatally shot in the torso in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old Bronx man was fatally shot in East New York Monday morning, police said. Authorities found Eric Rentas with gunshot wounds to the face and torso in front of 565 Euclid Ave. at around 11:30 a.m., police said. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

High-rise fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The FDNY was fighting a two-alarm high-rise fire in the Bronx. Flames were pouring out of the 18-story building just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The building is on Sedgwick Ave. in the Morris Heights section. The flames appeared to be concentrated in a 7th-floor apartment. The building is near the Cross-Bronx Expressway.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Alleged attacker indicted in deadly Bronx subway station stabbing

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man was indicted on second-degree murder charges Monday after he allegedly stabbed a man to death on a Bronx subway platform. Saquan Lemons, 27, was also charged with first-degree manslaughter and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He allegedly repeatedly stabbed Charles Moore, 38, in an unprovoked […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Off-duty NYPD cop shot at on Queens street, police say

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer came under gunfire on an Astoria street early Wednesday, according to the authorities. The cop was getting out of his car near 23rd Street and 28th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when two men wearing black hoodies hopped out of a black sedan and approached him, officials said. […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Missing Bronx man was intubated and unconscious at hospital, son says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Papa Birama Sow, a 62-year-old Bronx man who was missing for more than a week, was located by an alert employee at St. Barnabas Hospital, the man’s son Ismael Sow said Monday. “A woman there saw his picture on social media,” Ismael Sow told PIX11 News.   The son said Papa […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx straphanger slashed in the neck in Soundview, police say

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the neck following a fight at a Bronx subway station Sunday morning, police said. The 44-year-old victim and the suspect got into an altercation on the No. 6 train platform at the Morrison Avenue- Soundview station at around 7:15 a.m., police said. It remained unclear […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan, police say

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the stomach in Manhattan early Sunday morning, police said. The 31-year-old victim was attacked outside a restaurant, La Casa Del Mofongo, at Sherman Avenue and West 207th Street in Washington Heights at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy