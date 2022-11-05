Man stabbed in the chest inside NYC Ruth’s Chris Steak House: NYPD

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman stabbed a customer inside a steak house in Manhattan Friday after being annoyed by his arguing with an employee, police said.

The man, 24, got into an argument with a worker inside Ruth’s Chris Steak House, located near West 51st Street and Seventh Avenue, at around 10 p.m. Two female patrons sitting at a different table got annoyed, and one of the women walked up to him and stabbed him in the chest with a sharp object, authorities said. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was described as stable.

Police could not immediately provide a description of the suspect, who ran off with the other woman after the attack, according to officials.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.