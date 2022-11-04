ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis warns cost of living crisis will hit people harder in spring than winter

By Zoe Tidman
 4 days ago
Martin Lewis has warned the cost of living crisis could hit people harder in spring rather than this winter.

The MoneySavingExpert founder said he was more worried about April when support on energy bills ends and interest rates could be “at their peak” as support packages were already in place for colder months.

The UK was hit with more bleak economic news on Thursday when the Bank of England said the country was heading for its longest recession in at least a century.

