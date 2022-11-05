ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph

DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Warm weather and big changes are on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- It'll be the tale of two seasons this week across Central Illinois. After a very windy weekend with gusts of 60-70 miles-per-hour, it'll still be rather breezy this week. Morning sun today will give way to increasing high clouds with highs around 60°. We'll warm a few...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Seasonably mild Wednesday

Chicago is positioned under huge high pressure ridge aloft in an area of seasonably mild air, but changes loom ahead. A trough of low pressure over the Rockies is moving east, carrying cold air, with very cold/frigid air poised over west-central Canada sagging into the northern plains. The leading edge of cold air will reach our area Friday, just after warmth peaks here Thursday ahead of the approaching trough. Southern tip of very cold/frigid air reaches into our area this weekend and persists here next week.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County Emergency Management Agency says to be ready for severe thunderstorms as the weather cools

While peak severe weather season is from April to June, dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes are still possible in the cooler months of the year. Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Bonuchi says people should still be vigilant, especially in October and November. Over the weekend, a brief tornado touched down near Big Rock. No one was hurt.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Tornado touches down in Kane County

BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
KANE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night

An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs4indy.com

Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

PHOTOS: High winds cause damage across Chicagoland

ELK GROVE, Ill. — Strong winds caused damage, outages and flight delays and cancellations across Northern Illinois Saturday. In Elk Grove, strong winds pulled the roof off of Willow Crossing Apartments, leading to dozens of people being evacuated from the building. Elsewhere across Chicagoland, power poles came down and trees were uprooted onto cars because […]
14news.com

Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and...
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Prepare Now During Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana

Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary to brave the cold this winter. Indiana notoriously has unpredictable weather and preparing now can help Hoosiers avoid dangerous situations, inconvenient delays and expensive repairs. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), state...
INDIANA STATE
WGNtv.com

Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday

BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
CHICAGO, IL
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy