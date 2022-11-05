Read full article on original website
Related
Saturday storm packed damaging wind at nearly 80 mph
DAMAGING SATURDAY WINDS SWEPT THE AREA WITH A POWERFUL AUTUMN STORM–GUSTS APPROACHING 80 MPH REPORTED IN HARDEST HIT SECTIONS OF THE CHICAGO AREA. It was a CLASSIC HIGH WIND situation, forecast to a tee by computer forecast models days ahead of time. For 12 hours, the winds roared. I have to tell you I stepped out for a walk to the store here in Chicago’s North Side Saturday and I don’t know that I’ve experienced stronger winds in the nearly 5 decades I’ve lived here.
WAND TV
Warm weather and big changes are on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- It'll be the tale of two seasons this week across Central Illinois. After a very windy weekend with gusts of 60-70 miles-per-hour, it'll still be rather breezy this week. Morning sun today will give way to increasing high clouds with highs around 60°. We'll warm a few...
WGNtv.com
Seasonably mild Wednesday
Chicago is positioned under huge high pressure ridge aloft in an area of seasonably mild air, but changes loom ahead. A trough of low pressure over the Rockies is moving east, carrying cold air, with very cold/frigid air poised over west-central Canada sagging into the northern plains. The leading edge of cold air will reach our area Friday, just after warmth peaks here Thursday ahead of the approaching trough. Southern tip of very cold/frigid air reaches into our area this weekend and persists here next week.
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Emergency Management Agency says to be ready for severe thunderstorms as the weather cools
While peak severe weather season is from April to June, dangerous thunderstorms and tornadoes are still possible in the cooler months of the year. Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Bonuchi says people should still be vigilant, especially in October and November. Over the weekend, a brief tornado touched down near Big Rock. No one was hurt.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Much of Chicago Area Until 12:45 PM
UPDATE: At 12:32 p.m., the warning for eastern Lake and eastern Cook counties has been canceled. UPDATE: At 12:16 p.m., the warning for central Will and eastern DuPage counties was canceled. UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Lake County (IL), Will County, DuPage County and Cook County...
NWS Confirms Tornado Touched Down in Kendall, Kane Counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Kendall County during Saturday’s severe weather, with the twister moving through before lifting off the ground in Kane County. According to a damage survey conducted by NWS, the EF-0 tornado had peak winds of 80 miles per...
fox32chicago.com
Tornado touches down in Kane County
BIG ROCK, Illinois - A tornado briefly touched down in Kane County, Illinois on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said the EF-0 tornado started near Little Rock, Illinois, and headed towards Big Rock, Illinois. The tornado was on the ground for 4 minutes. The National Weather Service said some...
WGNtv.com
Rapid temperature fall to begin Thursday night
An air mass change arrives late Thursday and early Friday bringing cold Canadian air to the Midwest with the coldest temperatures to date for the fall of 2022. Cold northwest winds over a warmer Lake Michigan on Saturday may generate lake effect snow on the Michigan side of the lake. By the weekend, Chicago’s afternoon temperatures will peak in the 30s.
Sunshine, Pleasant Temperatures Expected Sunday, but Big Changes Loom in the Coming Week
The gusty winds that battered the Chicago area on Saturday will continue to subside on Sunday, but as skies clear and as temperatures warm, residents would be well-advised to enjoy the pleasant conditions as the region heads into a topsy-turvy weather week. Sunday will kick things off with cloudy skies...
cbs4indy.com
Major blast of cold air next weekend for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A mild week is ahead as high temperatures hang out in the 60s and 70s! More sunshine coming our way, before a major cool down. We have a mild week of weather overall. It’s been a fairly quiet fall season, and this week is no exception. Sunshine for the first part of the day, followed by partly cloudy skies Monday night.
Colder Temperatures are Heading Towards West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) — Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict another week of mild weather for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, but major changes will head in for the weekend. A strong cold front will pass through Friday evening into Saturday Morning. After this front passes, high temperatures are predicted to drop around 20 degrees across the board […]
PHOTOS: High winds cause damage across Chicagoland
ELK GROVE, Ill. — Strong winds caused damage, outages and flight delays and cancellations across Northern Illinois Saturday. In Elk Grove, strong winds pulled the roof off of Willow Crossing Apartments, leading to dozens of people being evacuated from the building. Elsewhere across Chicagoland, power poles came down and trees were uprooted onto cars because […]
14news.com
Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana. Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather. The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Prepare Now During Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Indiana
Now is the time—before bad weather hits—for Hoosiers to gather the tools and resources necessary to brave the cold this winter. Indiana notoriously has unpredictable weather and preparing now can help Hoosiers avoid dangerous situations, inconvenient delays and expensive repairs. The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS), state...
WGNtv.com
Strong storm packing 60+ mph wind rolls in Saturday
BATTEN DOWN THE HATCHES–SECURE ANYTHING WHICH CAN GO AIRBORNE–HIGH WINDS THREATEN SATURDAY–GUSTS COULD REACH/EXCEED 60 MPH–STRONG ENOUGH TO PRODUCE DAMAGE. Model forecasts of the developing autumn storm system headed for the Chicago area from north Texas remain consistent. The POTENTIAL FOR HIGH WINDS CAPABLE OF DAMAGE is to grow by and during SATURDAY. Morning showers, and the vertical motions they produce, may interrupt the high winds on occasion–but may also help mix powerful jet stream levels winds down to the surface at other times. That process is to pick up once the showers clear the Chicago area and the area heads into THE STORM’S “DRY SLOT”—the relatively cloud-free indentation in the storm’s cloud mass which lends storms like Saturday’s their characteristic “comma” appearance when viewed from space.
superhits1027.com
RED FLAG WARNING from Noon to 6 PM CST Sunday for Freeborn and Faribault counties in southern Minnesota.
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST SUNDAY FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND STRONG WINDS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF I-94…THIS INCLUDES FREEBORN AND FARIBAULT COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MINNESOTA OF OUR LISTENING AREA. The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag...
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
Wind Advisories issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Saturday.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
Comments / 0