Malik Hooker and the Buckeyes Set Defensive Scoring Records, the Spoilermaker is Born and Sam Willaman Finally Beats Northwestern

It was a glorious weekend for Ohio State fans, and the Buckeyes’ performance over Northwestern was hardly the biggest part of it. Aside from Saturday’s slog in Evanston, several heavy hitters suffered setback defeats as Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson all went down in flames in Week 10. In the latest edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report, we’re looking at all the biggest happenings across the world of college football as the College Football Playoff race is in full swing entering the middle of November.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO