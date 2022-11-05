Malik Hooker and the Buckeyes Set Defensive Scoring Records, the Spoilermaker is Born and Sam Willaman Finally Beats Northwestern

Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
OX-B’s Chicken opens first Columbus location, partners with BrewDogThe LanternColumbus, OH
How local record stores are keeping up with rising vinyl salesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Multi-million dollar investment coming to Center for Automotive ResearchThe LanternColumbus, OH
USG announces free 1-year subscription to The New York Times for Ohio State communityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Five-star 2024 Defensive End Eddrick Houston Includes Ohio State in His Top 10 Schools List and Several Commits Impress on the Gridiron
One of Ohio State’s top defensive end targets in the 2024 class has started to narrow down his recruitment. Five-star Georgia prospect Eddrick Houston released a top 10 on Tuesday consisting of Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State, Clemson, Oklahoma, Tennessee and LSU. The recruitment of Houston...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State is No. 2 in the Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
For the second straight week, Ohio State is No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes are a perfect 9-0 this season, and despite a sluggish 21-7 win over Northwestern in a rainy and windy Evanston on Saturday, the CFP committee still believes Ohio State to be the second-best team in the nation behind Georgia and in front of Michigan and TCU. Meanwhile, Tennessee and Oregon are the first two teams out.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Enters 2022-23 Season with High Expectations Ahead of Immediate Test Against Fifth-Ranked Tennessee
Coming off of its most successful season in five years, Ohio State women’s basketball enters the 2022-23 campaign with the potential and belief that it can go even further this year. After a one-year postseason ban prevented the Buckeyes from playing in the postseason in 2021, Ohio State won...
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Has Wheels, the Buckeyes Struggle in Bad Weather Again And Tennessee, Clemson and Alabama All Go Down in Flames
It was a glorious weekend for Ohio State fans, and the Buckeyes’ performance over Northwestern was hardly the biggest part of it. Aside from Saturday’s slog in Evanston, several heavy hitters suffered setback defeats as Tennessee, Alabama and Clemson all went down in flames in Week 10. In the latest edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report, we’re looking at all the biggest happenings across the world of college football as the College Football Playoff race is in full swing entering the middle of November.
Michigan’s President Trolls Ohio State’s Performance Against Northwestern
Bad weather was at least partially to blame for the Buckeyes’ offensive struggles on Saturday.
Eleven Warriors
Four Storylines Surrounding Ohio State Football Recruiting in November As The Game Approaches
November has the potential to be a massive month for Ohio State football recruiting. Between the last few targets in the 2023 class nearing decisions, the opportunity to gain momentum in the 2024 cycle and the biggest game of the year approaching at the end of the month, there’s no shortage of potential storylines in the recruiting realm.
Ohio State Fans Not Happy With Michigan's President
Ohio State's football program struggled against Northwestern on Saturday, but ultimately, the Buckeyes were able to escape Evanston, Illinois with a victory. Michigan's president had some fun with the Buckeyes following their close victory. “From my days in Ohio I recall that it can – on occasion – be windy...
Eleven Warriors
Five Things to Know About Indiana As Ohio State Returns Home For Its Seventh Big Ten Matchup of the Season
NOON – SATURDAY, NOV. 12. The Buckeyes return to their own backyard this weekend to take on a struggling Indiana program that hasn’t beaten Ohio State in the last 29 tries. Tom Allen and company are on the verge of a seventh straight loss this season, and a win over the scarlet and gray would be the Hoosiers’ first since 1988 (!).
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Dominates Second Half, Forces 29 Turnovers to Take Down No. 5 Tennessee, 87-75, in Season Opener
Ohio State women’s basketball started its season with a top-five win. The 14th-ranked Buckeyes began their 2022-23 campaign with a bang as they defeated fifth-ranked Tennessee, 87-75, in their season opener at the Schottenstein Center on Tuesday. Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL. OHIO STATE 16 17 30 24...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Opens As a 38-Point Favorite Against Indiana
Another week, another huge spread for the Buckeyes. For the second consecutive week, Ohio State will be a huge favorite over its opponent, as the Buckeyes open as 38-point favorites over Indiana. With Ohio State favored by more than five touchdowns for next Saturday's matchup in Columbus, the over/under is...
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Eleven Warriors
Nine Buckeyes Top 60 Snaps on Offense, Nine Buckeyes Surpass 50 Snaps on Defense As Ohio State Needs Four Quarters to Beat Northwestern
On paper, Saturday’s game at Northwestern was supposed to be an opportunity for Ohio State to play just about everyone on its travel roster. The paper, however, couldn’t account for the high winds that would effectively shut down the Buckeyes’ passing game and force Ohio State into a four-quarter battle in Evanston.
Look: Michigan President's Tweet About Ohio State Football Goes Viral
Few rivalries in sports are year-round the way Michigan-Ohio State is. But with less than three weeks to go before The Game, things are ramping up - and even the school administrators are getting in on the trash talk. Over the weekend, Michigan school president Santa Ono tried to channel...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Starts 2022-23 Season With Non-Conference Warmup Against Robert Morris
Monday marks the official start of the new men’s basketball season for Ohio State. Chris Holtmann and company unveil a retooled roster that features 10 first-time Buckeyes, six true freshmen and three scholarship transfers following the loss of two NBA draft picks in Malaki Branham and E.J. Liddell. Ohio State passed its first test in last Tuesday’s exhibition with a 101-57 throttling of Chaminade, which nearly knocked off Louisville in a single-digit exhibition loss two days later, but the season begins in earnest against Robert Morris.
Eleven Warriors
Sloppy Conditions and Sloppy Play Prevent More Freshmen From Playing Against Northwestern
For the first time since the 2017 Michigan game, the Buckeyes were tied with an opponent at halftime. With the horrible weather and an unexpectedly tight game, the majority of Ohio State's true freshmen found themselves sidelined for the second straight week. Ohio State did extend its lead to double...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Settle for 14-Point Win Over Northwestern Amid Bad Weather and Inconsistent Offense
The weather nor Ohio State's performance in it were worthy of winning a beauty contest but the Buckeyes did what mattered most - they left Evanston with a 21-7 victory - pushing their unblemished record to 8-0 with three regular season games left to play. Tough to digest in the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Holds Its First Opponent to Single Digits, Buckeyes Ride Miyan Williams at Running Back and Jyaire Brown Enters Rotation at Cornerback
While Ohio State ranks eighth in the country in scoring defense with only 15.8 points allowed per game, the Buckeyes did not hold any opponent to single digits in their first eight games of the season. That changed on Saturday, when Ohio State yielded a season-low seven points to Northwestern.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Locker Room Photo
Ohio State had a pretty tough time at Northwestern for most of the day on Saturday. The Buckeyes had to squeeze into their away team locker room on Saturday, as well. A photo of Ohio State's locker room at Northwestern is going viral on social media. The Buckeyes have played at Northwestern several times before, of course, but this time, the locker room photo really went viral.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Picked the Best Possible Weekend to Play Their Worst Game of the Season
There will probably be a lot of temptation after this weekend of upsets to frame Ohio State's victory against Northwestern in more favorable terms. I will probably read and/or hear "survive and advance" more times than I am actually capable of counting, and if anyone says that the Buckeyes looked "tough" in a "gritty" game I will build a rocket and launch myself into the sun.
‘A tale of two states’: Ohio isn’t growing outside of Columbus, report shows
These demographic and economic trends are why the report calls Ohio a legacy state.
