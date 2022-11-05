UCLA vs. Arizona State Week 10: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

The Bruins will try to pick up their first road win in six weeks when they face off against the Sun Devils in Tempe on Saturday.

Needing another win to stay in the race for the Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff, the Bruins will hit the road and play the Sun Devils in the desert this weekend.

WHO: UCLA vs. Arizona State

DATE: Saturday, Nov. 5

TIME: 7:40 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

TV: FS1 – Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 83, SXM App 83 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -11 (-118), Arizona State +11 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -500, Arizona State +310*

OVER/UNDER: O 67 (-110), U 67 (-118)*

UCLA climbed to No. 10 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last Sunday, then debuted at No. 12 in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. Arizona State, on the other hand, has not appeared in a poll or major ranking all season.

The Bruins are 7-1 so far this season, going undefeated in nonconference play before opening Pac-12 play 3-0 and eventually falling to Oregon in Eugene. UCLA bounced back with a home win over Stanford last weekend, keeping them in the race for the Pac-12 title.

The Sun Devils are 3-5, firing head coach Herm Edwards midway through their four-game losing streak early in the season. Arizona State turned things around with an upset win over Washington in Tempe, and after losing to Stanford 15-14, rebounded with a win over Colorado under interim coach Shaun Aguano.

UCLA is averaging 39.6 points per game, which ranks 11th in the country, while allowing 24.2. The Bruins rank No. 5 in passing yards, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 3 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the third-fewest yards in the conference and also ranks fifth in turnovers forced per game under new defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,971 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions on 72.3% completion and a 165.7 passer rating so far in 2022. The fifth-year starter has also rushed for 319 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 964 yards and 10 touchdowns on 7.5 yards per carry – leading Pac-12 ball-carriers in all three categories – to go along with 232 receiving yards in seven appearances.

Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo has emerged as the top option in the passing game this fall, leading the way with 526 yards and six touchdowns on 35 catches. Washington transfer edge rusher Laiatu Latu ranks No. 3 in the country with 7.5 sacks so far this season, and he was a member of the AP's midseason All-America team.

Arizona State is averaging 27.1 points per game, which ranks 77th in the country, while allowing 28.8. The Sun Devils rank No. 10 in passing yards, No. 7 in rushing yards and No. 9 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the fifth-most total yards per game in the conference, and ranks eighth in turnovers forced.

Quarterback Trenton Bourguet, who will be making his second start Saturday, has thrown for 617 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions this season on 73.4% for a 179.1 passer rating, which would be the best in the Pac-12 if he had enough attempts to qualify. Bourguet has kickstarted an offense that was routinely stalling under high-profile Florida transfer Emory Jones, despite being a former walk-on.

Running back Xazavian Valladay has rushed for 760 yards and 10 touchdowns to go along with 120 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver. The Wyoming transfer has broken the 100-yard threshold five times this fall, and the Sun Devils are 0-3 when he does not.

Receiver Elijhah Badger is in the midst of a breakout junior season, already boasting 627 yards and four touchdowns on 45 catches.

Linebacker Kyle Soelle has reached 91 tackles with a month to go in the season, and he is one of four Sun Devils who has recorded two interceptions thus far in 2022. Defensive lineman Anthonie Cooper is the only player on Arizona State's defense with multiple sacks, and has has 2.5.

UCLA is 22-15-1 all-time against Arizona State, starting 9-1-1 in the head-to-head series but going 13-14 since 1992. The Bruins are 10-7 against the Sun Devils in Tempe, though, and their only road loss this season came against a top-10 team in the country, which this interim-lead Arizona State team is not.

*Odds via SI Sportsbook

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon

Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins

Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins

Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated

Read more UCLA football stories : UCLA Football on Sports Illustrated