Twitter is already testing its $8 per month verification plan
There's been a lot of activity at Twitter since Elon Musk took charge of the platform for a cool $44 billion – and the controversial change to the social network's verification system is now being tested in the Twitter app for iOS. An iOS app update pushed out over...
Black Friday iPhone deals in Australia: the best early sales and what to watch out for
On the hunt for the best Black Friday iPhone bargains? You've come to the right place. Black Friday 2022 might still be days away from officially kicking off on 25 November, but that hasn't stopped retailers from already launching some early Black Friday deals. We’ll be compiling all the best iPhone deals for you to jump on as they emerge right here, and you'll also find all the information you need to know ahead of Black Friday's arrival.
How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone
Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
Pixel 8 specs leak suggests Google might finally prioritize power
We’re not expecting the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch until October 2023, and yet we’re already hearing things about these phones, with the latest leak revealing their possible codenames and some potential specs. WinFuture (opens in new tab) – via Phone Arena (opens in...
A key Samsung Galaxy S23 spec may have just been confirmed
The Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors continue to come in at a rapid pace, and the latest chatter that we're hearing is that the flagship phone series is going to go all-in with Snapdragon chipsets in all (or at least most) of the markets that it will be sold in.
Apple warns of looming iPhone 14 shortage and longer wait times
If you’re one of the many looking to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max – our pick for the best phone money can buy right now – you might be left waiting a while. That’s according to a new statement (opens in new tab) from iPhone-maker Apple, which reports significant impacts to iPhone production following a Covid outbreak at one of the company’s China-based production facilities.
Apple might be changing the 'Hey Siri' wake word on your iPhone
Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it's reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone 14,...
LG’s new stretchable high-res display is bizarre but brilliant
Every so often, major tech companies unveil something truly groundbreaking – and LG may have struck innovation gold with its latest display announcement. LG Display, the panel-producing sister company to LG Electronics, has lifted the lid on what it’s calling “the world’s first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display” – a panel that can be deformed by up to 20% of its original size and shape without suffering any damage.
How to get a great Nintendo Switch bundle for under $400
A Nintendo Switch bundle deal is the way to go if you’re looking to get more than just the console on its own. However, bundles might not be an option for everyone given the extra cost involved. Nintendo Switch bundles don’t necessarily need to break the bank, though. And...
Nvidia RTX 4080 set to sell out on day one, with even less stock than RTX 4090
The Nvidia RTX 4080 16GB will go on sale on November 16, and it has every chance of being one of the best graphics cards money can buy. Good luck getting one, though: according to YouTuber and hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead (opens in new tab), the stock situation for the new GPU looks pretty dire.
Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi
Upgrade your old stack with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform. Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.
How to cancel Fitbit Premium
Fitbit has made a name for itself for making excellent fitness trackers that fit into a variety of price brackets and budgets. From the premium Fitbit Versa 4, right down to the most affordable Fitbit Inspire 3, there are certain things that apply to all. For one, they all send their data to the Fitbit App, letting users track their body’s rhythms through an easy-to-use dashboard.
Garmin takes swipe at Apple with its 'months, not days' Instinct Crossover battery life
Garmin has announced the Garmin Instinct Crossover, a hybrid smartwatch with analog timekeeping designed for “those who appreciate a classic analogue watch experience, but who do not want to compromise essential smartwatch functionality or rugged watch durability.”. It’s a Garmin Instinct 2, one of the best Garmin watches, with...
MacBook Air vs Chromebook: which is the right laptop for you?
If you’re looking for a new portable PC and don’t want to buy a Windows laptop, there are two main competitors available to you. Yes, we know that you can install Linux on a laptop, but if you do that you’re probably so tech-aware that you hardly need our advice. For most consumers, the primary alternatives are MacBooks and Chromebooks.
Microsoft Teams is getting a major speed boost, you lucky things
Using Microsoft Teams should soon be a much quicker and smoother experience for users everywhere thanks to some new speed-related updates. The video conferencing service has announced a number of under-the-hood upgrades aimed at improving the user experience when navigating around the Microsoft Teams platform. The company claims that these...
FireMon review
FireMon is a customizable solution aimed at complex enterprise networks with multiple firewalls, security groups, and access from anywhere. Real-time network security policy management enables easier change management without sacrificing the security or compliance of organizations. For nearly 20 years, FireMon (opens in new tab) has been at the forefront...
Google and Renault are building a "software defined vehicle"
Google and Renault Group have announced a significant expansion of their partnership that will bring the former's Google Cloud infrastructure much more heavily into play. The companies, who started working together in 2018, hope to deliver a new digital architecture to underpin a “Software Defined Vehicle” (SDV) that will be able to benefit from on-demand services and continuous upgrades.
The best DJI drone alternatives just hit their lowest-ever prices ahead of Black Friday
Our favorite DJI drone alternatives, Autel's Evo series, have just plummeted to their lowest-ever prices in a wave of impressive early Black Friday discounts that deliver price cuts of up to 35% (opens in new tab). These Black Friday drone deals drastically reduce the prices on the Autel Evo Lite+,...
pCloud Pass review
A very impressive mainstream password manager with strong security and decent pricing, but could do with some more features. The folks at pCloud are better-known for their cloud storage, but the Swiss firm has branched out into password managers with its pCloud Pass (opens in new tab) app. It’s available...
