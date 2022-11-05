Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
4 editors reveal the wellness gifts they’re wishing for this Christmas
When it comes to the perfect Christmas list, it’s all about balance – a mix of festive treats and longer-term investments to help you hit your New Year goals. Whether you want to prioritise self-care, take on a new fitness challenge or find more ways to unwind, we’ve quizzed four editors about the gifts they’re dreaming of unwrapping this December. And yes, you’ll probably end up wanting them all.
Women's Health
29 Best Friends Tattoo Ideas To Celebrate And Commemorate Your BFF Bond
Whether your best friend has been by your side since birth, or came into your life more recently, you probably owe them a lot. From inside jokes to late night talks, they've shown you love in countless ways—and vice versa. Why not create a permanent testament to that shared love and appreciation in the form of a tattoo?
Women's Health
'Baked By Melissa' Founder Melissa Ben-Ishay Shares Her Vegan Kale Caesar Salad Recipe
Melissa Ben-Ishay may have built an empire selling her bite-sized cupcakes, but it doesn’t stop at sweets. She has a passion for cooking and proves that creativity goes way beyond dessert. During the pandemic, Melissa was cooking and baking more than ever—and since she loves sharing recipes, she decided to start posting some of her favorites on Tik Tok.
Comments / 0