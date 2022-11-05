Year 2 of the Micah Shrewsberry era at Penn State begins Monday night at the Bryce Jordan Center against Winthrop. Here are five things to know. Penn State’s celebrated 2022 recruiting class will have plenty of eyes on it this season, and the question of “how good, how soon” will start to be answered Monday. Kebba Nije, a 6-foot-10, 237-pound forward from Centreville, Ohio, leads the way for Penn State’s class. According to 247Sports, Nije is the third-highest-rated signee in Penn State history, behind Tony Carr and Class of 2023 commit Carey Booth. Nije isn’t the only impressive prospect Penn State has. Jameel Brown, Kanye Clary, Evan Mahaffey and Demetrius Lilley are all three stars.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO