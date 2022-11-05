Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
How to customize a WordPress theme
While choosing the first good-looking theme that catches your eye and then settling for a run-of-the-mill website might seem like a superb idea at the start - it can save you some time in the short run - it could ultimately cripple your site and hinder its growth. If you’re...
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams is getting a major speed boost, you lucky things
Using Microsoft Teams should soon be a much quicker and smoother experience for users everywhere thanks to some new speed-related updates. The video conferencing service has announced a number of under-the-hood upgrades aimed at improving the user experience when navigating around the Microsoft Teams platform. The company claims that these...
TechRadar
Microsoft's latest ad test just might have you running toward a Mac
Microsoft is testing a way of encouraging its users to buy more space in its cloud storage app, OneDrive, in Windows 11 when they're about to shut down their PC. It could potentially be the final straw for some users. As we get closer and closer to Black Friday 2022,...
TechRadar
How to download Pokémon Go: play it on any smartphone
Those looking to download Pokémon Go, you've come to the right place. The revolutionary mobile game has been going for a while now, but there's still plenty of fun to be had for new players. Whether you're playing on the best iPhone or the best Android phone, you'll need to know how to download it first.
TechRadar
Oculus founder's modified Meta Quest Pro takes immersive VR too far
If you thought Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse plans weren’t scary enough, the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey, has designed a VR headset that explodes if the user fails in a video game. The Oculus Rift designer may no longer be a part of the company he founded (which is...
TechRadar
I am a Google Pixel owner and here are the Black Friday smartwatch deals I want
When I got my Google Pixel 7 from Google, I also got a Pixel Watch, and it’s one of the best smartwatches I’ve used. It’s stylish and slick, but unfortunately, it’s not the most reliable smartwatch. The battery could be better, and I don’t trust the step count. That’s why I’m looking at Black Friday smartwatch deals for a wearable to use with my newest Android phone.
TechRadar
I used Google Pixel 7 Pro's Magic Eraser to delete landmarks and now I'm shook
One of the coolest and maybe least-talked-about features on the last few Google Pixel phones is the Magic Eraser, a photo-editing reality changer that lets you remove people, objects, and unwanted interruptions from your best photos. Until recently, I'd never tried it. Perhaps it's because I pride myself on perfectly...
TechRadar
Zyro vs Squarespace: Which website builder is best for SMBs?
(opens in new tab)at Zyro (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Zyro (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)at Zyro (opens in new tab) Zyro boasts of a vast array of templates split across different categories to help you quickly assemble your website. But where it really excels is in its offering of AI-powered solutions such as logos, slogans and brand name generators.
TechRadar
Pixel 8 specs leak suggests Google might finally prioritize power
We’re not expecting the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro to launch until October 2023, and yet we’re already hearing things about these phones, with the latest leak revealing their possible codenames and some potential specs. WinFuture (opens in new tab) – via Phone Arena (opens in...
TechRadar
pCloud Pass review
A very impressive mainstream password manager with strong security and decent pricing, but could do with some more features. The folks at pCloud are better-known for their cloud storage, but the Swiss firm has branched out into password managers with its pCloud Pass (opens in new tab) app. It’s available...
TechRadar
I tried Devialet’s spherical new speaker and it makes Amazon Echo feel like a toy
How often does a world-renowned audio team breeze in from Paris for 24 hours and invite you to a salubrious London hotel, to hear what they will only call "Mania"? Not often. And when such invitations do arrive, you drop what you're doing and go. You see, as anyone familiar...
TechRadar
Audio Pro Link2 lets you add streaming smarts to vintage hi-fi
Upgrade your old stack with AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multiroom platform. Not content with offering everything from big, easy floorstanding TV speakers to extremely cute rose-gold Bluetooth options, Scandinavian specialist Audio Pro is also giving users a way to upgrade whatever older hi-fi kit they already own.
TechRadar
How to set up your new gaming laptop for peak performance
You spotted the best deal you could find for a gaming laptop, then made that fateful purchase. When it finally comes in the mail and you remove all the packaging, it’s tempting to start it up, install your preferred PC gaming storefront, and go at it. But that’s a rookie mistake that will negatively affect your gaming performance.
TechRadar
Twitter is already testing its $8 per month verification plan
There's been a lot of activity at Twitter since Elon Musk took charge of the platform for a cool $44 billion – and the controversial change to the social network's verification system is now being tested in the Twitter app for iOS. An iOS app update pushed out over...
TechRadar
Apple might be changing the 'Hey Siri' wake word on your iPhone
Apple wants to make asking Siri a question a little easier by removing the need to say “Hey Siri” – it's reportedly planning to shorten the wake phrase to just “Siri”. The smart assistant, which can be summoned on Apple devices like the iPhone 14,...
TechRadar
Sonic Frontiers review
Sonic Frontiers is a bold new direction for the struggling hedgehog, and thankfully, one that’s paid off. Zipping across lush, open maps at ludicrous speeds is exhilarating. It’s fueled by a gameplay loop that encourages tearing up and down each island, ticking off as many challenges as you want. It may be a touch rough around the edges, but Sonic Frontiers marks a triumphant return to form.
TechRadar
DAS vs NAS: What is the difference?
Data is essential to computing, and therefore keeping it safe is important. Having the data stored in a reliable fashion, and with efficiency is an essential task. In general, as data is created it is stored on the hard drive of the computer. However, that data is subject to loss, as it is only present as a single copy on that lone device. The solution to avoid loss of the data is to have it backed up.
TechRadar
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has already won me over
As AMD and Nvidia start rolling out their latest graphics cards, there is one thing that is clear as day: AMD is moving to reestablish itself as the market leader when it comes to affordability, and I couldn't be happier. I've had the privilege of playing many of the best...
TechRadar
The Xbox Series X could be getting new graphics modes that can save you money
Microsoft is looking into additional Xbox Series X energy-saving modes which could impact performance on the console. Soon, you'll be able to choose to lower your in-game resolutions and framerates to save on your energy bills. Microsoft has been sending Xbox Series X|S owners enrolled in the Xbox Insider program...
Comments / 0