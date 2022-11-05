ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Sophia Smith Has Risen to the Top of Women’s Soccer

Sophia Smith has long been touted as the next big thing in U.S. soccer, and, after a landmark 2022 campaign, the 22-year-old’s moment has officially arrived. In the NWSL final in late October, Smith beat Kansas City Current keeper Adrianna Franch one-on-one and buried the go-ahead goal for the Portland Thorns—and then flashed an instantly iconic, meme-worthy Michael Jordan shrug. It was an unforgettable moment for the league’s 2022 MVP—a celebration she says she didn’t plan, but one that put her critics on notice.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

American defender Chris Richards to miss World Cup

American defender Chris Richards will miss the World Cup because of an injury that has sidelined him for more than two months. “Gutted that this injury has ruled me out of the World Cup,” he wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “Will be rooting for y’all the whole way,” he said...
ALABAMA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Brighton - Carabao Cup

Arsenal take on Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of this season's Carabao Cup. The last meeting between these sides came back in April when goals from Leandro Trossard and Enock Mwepu helped the Seagulls to a 2-1 win which ultimately cost the Gunners a top-four spot. Mikel...

Comments / 0

Community Policy