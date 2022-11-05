BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police investigators are looking into whether a shooting and home invasion which happened this morning are connected. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O, and a report of a person shot at a Chevron gas station on Bessemer Road about the same time just after midnight.

