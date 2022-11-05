ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvua23.com

Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County

A woman from Birmingham is dead in the wake of a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sylvan Loop Road, about 10 miles south of Tuscaloosa in Tuscaloosa County. Jamarria E. Montgomery, 31, was seriously injured when the vehicle she was...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Man died at hospital after reported home invasion in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police investigators are looking into whether a shooting and home invasion which happened this morning are connected. According to a news release from the Birmingham Police Department, officers received a call of a home invasion in the 5300 block of Avenue O, and a report of a person shot at a Chevron gas station on Bessemer Road about the same time just after midnight.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman dies after single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 31-year-old Jamarria E. Montgomery was seriously injured when the SUV she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. ALEA officials said the crash...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Homicide investigation after bullet-riddled car crashes near Pinson

PINSON, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a man was found in an overturned car Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. deputies responded to an accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive near Pinson. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old...
PINSON, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A woman from Birmingham died after the vehicle she was driving crashed south of Tuscaloosa. The Alabama State Troopers reported that Jamarria Montgomery, 31, was driving on Sylvan Loop Road in Tuscaloosa County when her vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree. The...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man that was struck and killed while walking on I-65 Sunday morning has been identified. Martin Michael Cruse, 42, was hit by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m., while walking in a travel lane on I-65 South at Green Springs Avenue South, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Cruse was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash involving school bus in Calera

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Police are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus this morning. It happened at Co. Rd. 16 and Camden Park. No injuries have been reported. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old man was found dead in a car covered in bullet holes that was overturned on the side of the road in Pinson Sunday night, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports. At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies were notified of a car accident near the intersection of Highway 79 and […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police responded to a head on crash around 4:32 a.m. Saturday morning, Nov. 5. The crash was between an SUV and a sedan near the center line of the road. TPB says the driver of one of the involved vehicles was fatally injured in the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Police investigate shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Vestavia Hills police are investigating a shooting Sunday at a church on Columbiana Road. Officers were called to Shades Mountain Baptist Church shortly after 3 p.m. after a call that a person had been shot at an outdoor basketball court. Vestavia Hills Fire Department crews...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

