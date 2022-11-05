Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Single-vehicle crash Monday kills 1 in Tuscaloosa County
wvtm13.com
Man died at hospital after reported home invasion in Birmingham
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham woman dies after single-vehicle crash near Tuscaloosa
Man shot during reported home invasion in Birmingham, death investigation underway
wvtm13.com
Homicide investigation after bullet-riddled car crashes near Pinson
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
Pedestrian struck, killed while walking on I-65 identified
wbrc.com
Crash involving school bus in Calera
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 at Green Springs Avenue in Birmingham
Man found dead in bullet hole-ridden car in Jefferson County
Human remains found in Shelby County identified as man reported missing in 2018
Community mourns Tuscaloosa County High School graduate killed in car crash
1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Saturday Crash on Tuscaloosa’s University Boulevard
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on University Boulevard East in Tuscaloosa
UPDATE: 27-year-old man identified as body found in burning mobile home
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
wvtm13.com
Police investigate shooting at church in Vestavia Hills
1 Killed in Head-On Collision with Sheriff’s Deputy on Highway 69 in Northport
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
