ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Odds Lions Beat Packers in Week 9

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LHTY_0izpalUc00

Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will square off with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers for the first time this season.

The Packers , which are losers of four straight, lost four games all of last season.

Additionally, Rodgers & Co. have already dropped five games this year (3-5). It's the most losses they've suffered in a single season since 2018.

During the 2018 campaign, Green Bay went just 6-9-1, and it ultimately cost former Packers head man Mike McCarthy his job. McCarthy, now the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, was fired before the '18 season concluded.

Fast-forward to 2022, and Rodgers is in the midst of a career-worst year.

Through eight games, the four-time All-Pro quarterback has thrown for just 13 touchdowns and 1,800 yards.

Additionally, he's recorded a career-low QBR of 38.3, which ranks a measly 27th out of 33 qualified passers. This comes a season after he led the league in QBR (69.1).

Rodgers has also thrown for no more than 203 yards the past two weeks, a sign of the fact that the longtime Packers signal-caller hasn't been himself thus far in 2022.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

It all adds up to Green Bay being only 26th in the NFL in points scored per game through eight weeks (18.1/game).

Despite Rodgers' struggles this season, the Lions still know they will have their hands full with the 10-time Pro Bowler Sunday.

"I think what, he won MVP last year, correct? He’s still got it all. And, I think he’s still all there," Detroit rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson said about Rodgers earlier this week. "I know that media’s talking, a lot of people are talking about him. But, man, (he’s a) talented guy. So, we’re prepared and getting ready to just play our game against him."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell understands that part of stopping Rodgers involves limiting what he does with his legs when a play breaks down, even with Rodgers' mobility no longer being as great at 38 years old.

"That’s where he’s always been dangerous," Campbell told reporters this week about Rodgers' scrambling ability.

The second-year Detroit head man later added, "We have to be disciplined in our rush, pocket integrity, rush integrity. We have to push the pocket. You can’t get greedy and start thinking inside that you’re going to get one. Just do your job, push the pocket. Outside, we cannot rush by him. We have to close it in on him and make him make more of a more difficult throw. So, it’s easy to say it’s hard to do, but we’ve just got to stay disciplined to it."

Despite Rodgers not being his usual self, it doesn't mean this Week 9 matchup -- even with it being at Ford Field -- favors the Lions . Detroit is still allowing a league-worst 32.1 points a game, and hasn't won a game this season since Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

On top of all that, T.J. Hockenson , the team's leading receiver this year (395 yards and three touchdowns), was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline Tuesday. Meanwhile, fellow pass-catcher Josh Reynolds , who's dealing with a back ailment, is doubtful for Sunday's contest.

It doesn't spell a ton of success for Campbell's squad in this Week 9 tilt.

At this juncture, I'm willing to give the Lions a 35 percent chance of pulling out the win this week.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The Packers Appear To Be Sending A Message To Aaron Rodgers

That appears to be the message the Green Bay Packers are sending to their star quarterback following a disappointing trade deadline earlier this week. Despite Rodgers voicing his want for help on offense, the Packers swung and missed on some deadline deals. Pro Football Talk believes the Packers are purposely...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to horrible Green Bay Packers news

After Sunday afternoon’s disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in a game where quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled, the Green Bay Packers appear to be headed towards some even more bad news on Monday as it looks like star pass rusher Rashan Gary might have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions

Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin Is Furious With Packers Report

The Green Bay Packers reportedly "tried" to land some wide receivers at the trade deadline. Green Bay swung and missed on guys like Chase Claypool, Darren Waller and D.J Moore, among others. Irvin doesn't want to hear it, though. "Bring the ship in," Irvin yelled. "Don't tell me about how...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Packers Reportedly Attempted 2 Major Trades

The Green Bay Packers could probably use some help on offense, but they didn't get it at the trade deadline. Despite Aaron Rodgers publicly voicing his need for a new weapon or two, the Packers held firm at the trade deadline earlier this week. But it wasn't without trying. According...
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Aaron Rodgers, Packers for dud against Lions

Sunday was a day to get right for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers offense. Playing the 1-6 Lions, who entered the day on pace to give up the most points in an NFL season, the Packers should have been clicking on all cylinders. Instead, Rodgers looked bad and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outsider.com

Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell’s Reaction to Beating the Packers Is as Relatable as It Gets

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is one of us. After a long week of work, he just wants to kick his feet up, crack a cold one and relax. And after watching his team defeat the NFC North division rival Green Bay Packers Sunday, you can bet that beer went down smooth. The Lions (2-6) defeated the Packers (3-6), 15-9, at Ford Field to notch their second consecutive victory over Green Bay.
DETROIT, MI
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Packers fall in Detroit, losing streak continues

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers losing streak sits at five after another road defeat. This time at the hands of the Detroit Lions, and the worst defense in the NFL. The best panel in the business breaks it all down in this week’s On the Clock. Topics...
GREEN BAY, WI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy