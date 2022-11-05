Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Wednesday evening of last week. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 6:34 p.m., a gray 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on New Castle Avenue approaching the intersection at Rodney Drive. At the same time, a 74-year-old female, later identified as Mireille Mathis of Greenville, South Carolina, was walking westbound across New Castle Avenue away from the crosswalk. As Mathis crossed the roadway, she was struck by the front passenger side of the Jeep, leading to her sustaining critical injuries. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was not injured. No other vehicles were involved in this incident.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 14 HOURS AGO