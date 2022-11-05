Read full article on original website
Georgia to See a Familiar Face on Saturday - Reintroducing Justin Robinson
Georgia has become accustomed to playing against familiar faces already this season. In the Florida game alone, two former Georgia players were lined up in the opposition's colors against the Bulldogs in the form of Jalen Kimber and Brenton Cox. As the NCAA Transfer Portal becomes more and ...
JUST IN: Tennesee-Georgia Sets TV Season Record
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been adamant that his football program carries one of the few logos in this sport that are truly national in appeal. If his nationally acclaimed recruiting classes aren't enough to prove that, having pulled five stars from the like of California all the way up to ...
Five-star Target Elyiss Williams Recaps Visit to Georgia's Big Win
Elyiss Williams, one of the premier 2025 prospects in the country, recaps his most recent trip to Athens.
Georgia Opens as Big Favorites Over Miss State
Georgia is fresh off of a massive win against the Tennessee Volunteers and in dominant fashion. They looked like the best team in college football on Saturday and the Associated Press poll voters are in agreement with that. Still ranked the No. 1 team in the country, Georgia will now head on ...
Georgia announces celebration of life service for longtime football coach Vince Dooley
Last week the friends and family of longtime Georgia football coach and athletic director Vince Dooley honored his life in a private ceremony. On Monday, the university announced plans for his biggest fans to be able to do the same. The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced that it will...
Georgia football: What kind of recruiting boost did the ‘Dawgs get after their big win against the Vols?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest on the big recruiting weekend in Athens. =========================================================. There was a point during pregame when Peyton Manning walked through the west end zone at Sanford Stadium. Yes, that Peyton...
Georgia’s Stetson Bennett Explains Why He Taunted Fans vs. Tennessee
Vols fans pranked the Georgia quarterback before the massive Saturday matchup.
Georgia football: It's official. The Bulldogs are the new Alabama
Saturday was a significant day in the fabric of the Southeastern Conference. There was a collection of games and moments that, taken together, signify the most important shift in the foundation of college football competition in perhaps more than a decade. For years, we have discussed various teams that could...
5-star Sammy Brown Gives Props To Glenn Schumann and UGA Defense
ATHENS - If you follow Georgia Bulldog recruiting, you know all about 5-star athlete, Sammy Brown. The 5-star linebacker/running back out of Jefferson is an elite athlete and ranked by Dawg Post as the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 class. He’s only a junior, but you can make the case that Brown is easily one of the top players across the South right now.
Alabama commit Caleb Downs' father talks Tide, visit to Georgia
Alabama safety commit Caleb Downs was in Athens on Saturday. His father shares thoughts on the trip and talks about the Crimson Tide and where things stand.
Tennessee falls in Top 25 AP football ranking after loss against Georgia
After their first loss in the season, Tennessee dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 on The Associated Press college football poll Sunday.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sounds off on unsung hero in Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive boost to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday night. Kirby Smart’s squad took out the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in dominating fashion, eventually ending the game 27 – 13. It was an impressive win that saw the Bulldogs squeeze the life out of the best team in the nation.
Dabo Swinney details Clemson QB situation with D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik after Notre Dame loss
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said an all-systems-failure led to Saturday night's 35-14 loss at Notre Dame. He refused to place blame on the play of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Cade Klubnik. Clemson struggled to muster anything on offense throughout the contest as the signal callers combined for two turnovers, both leading.
PHOTOS: Herschel Walker rallies in downtown Athens
Herschel Walker, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and former University of Georgia football player, drew a crowd of roughly a hundred supporters on Saturday, Nov. 5, at The Classic Center in downtown Athens. The rally was held just hours before the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers at Sanford Stadium. Florida Senator Rick Scott and several other Republican candidates running for office joined Walker on stage including Bruce Thompson, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins and Burt Jones.
Terry College alum performs flyover at Sanford Stadium
Trevor Phinney (BBA ‘15) has been calling the dogs for as long as he can remember, but this Saturday will be the first-time yelling “sic ‘em” from 1,000 feet above Sanford Stadium. Phinney, a U.S. Air Force captain and HC-130J Combat King II pilot, joins a...
Maepole to open second Athens location on Oconee Connector
Maepole announced Monday it will be opening a second Athens location at the Oconee Connector shopping center next to David's Bridal, according to an announcement on the restaurant's Instagram page. This marks the third location for the healthy comfort food eatery, including its Atlanta location, since its opening on Chase...
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
This Christmas Town In Georgia Looks Like A Magical Hallmark Movie & You Can Visit For Free
Spending December in this Georgia "Christmas town" might make you feel like you stepped through a Television screen into a magical holiday movie on the Hallmark Channel. The charming town of Dahlonega, GA transforms into the most picturesque wonderland in November, and you can actually visit it for free. Nestled...
Cleveland Man Charged In Habersham Commissioner’s Wife’s Death
A White County man was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle and other charges related to a fatal wreck near Demorest in January. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland also is charged with hands-free and failure to maintain lane in the Jan. 31 head-on wreck on Ga. 105 (Cannon Bridge Road) that claimed the life of 77-year-old Sandra Mulkey of Demorest.
ACCPD investigates non-fatal downtown shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday. At approximately 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 6, ACCPD responded to gunshots in the area of Clayton and Jackson streets, where they were notified that a 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.
